Tina And Tommy Keen Arrested On Multiple Charges Of Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Chattanooga agents and Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) deputies located and arrested Tina Marie Keen on Thursday for an outstanding arrest warrant related to four counts of rape of a child, four counts of aggravated sexual battery, 10 counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, and sexual exploitation of a minor (exceeding 100 images). The arrest was the result of a two-and-a-half-year investigation initiated by HSI Chattanooga and HCSO.

During the course of the investigation, the HSI Office in Kansas City, Mo., referred information to the HSI Chattanooga Office regarding a possible victim of child exploitation who was believed to reside in the Chattanooga metropolitan area. The child was identified and located.

As the investigation progressed, agents learned that Ms. Keen and her husband, Tommy James Keen, had both participated in the continuous exploitation.



This is a joint Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Chattanooga and Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) Investigation. Tommy James Keen previously pled guilty to violations of Title 18, United States Code, section 2251(a) exploitation of a child and Title 18, United States Code, section 2252(a)(4)(B) possession of child pornography and was sentenced to 300 months imprisonment.

“The culmination of this joint investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office into the actions of Tina and Tommy Keen, demonstrates the vital importance of partnerships and collaboration between law enforcement agencies. I am proud of the efforts and impact our task force has had protecting and advocating for our community’s children and together will pursue those who seek to victimize and prey upon them,” said Sheriff Austin Garrett.



“Tina Keen’s crimes are particularly disturbing given her relationship with the victim,” said special agent in Charge Rana Saoud, HSI Nashville. “This investigation demonstrates to the residents of Hamilton County that our Homeland Security Investigations Chattanooga and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office place the safety and welfare of our children as one our top priorities. Together, we will pursue those who seek to exploit and harm our nation’s most vulnerable population and bring them to justice.”



Tina Marie Keen will be prosecuted through the State of Tennessee by the Hamilton County District Attorney General's Office for the aforementioned charges.

