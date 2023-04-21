Latest Headlines

Governor Bill Lee To Call Special Session On Public Safety

  • Friday, April 21, 2023

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Friday that he will call for the Tennessee General Assembly to convene a special session to pass legislation "that will strengthen public safety and preserve constitutional rights."

Governor Lee said he will release additional details and issue an official call in the coming days. 

He said, “After much input from members of the General Assembly and discussions with legislative leadership, we have decided to call a special session to continue our work to protect Tennessee communities and preserve constitutional rights.

“There is broad agreement that dangerous, unstable individuals who intend to harm themselves or others should not have access to weapons. We also share a strong commitment to preserving Second Amendment rights, ensuring due process and addressing the heart of the problem with strengthened mental health resources.

"I look forward to continued partnership with the General Assembly as we pursue thoughtful, practical solutions to keep Tennesseans safe.”

 

Latest Headlines
113th General Assembly Adjourns 2023 Legislative Session
  • Breaking News
  • 4/21/2023
Governor Bill Lee To Call Special Session On Public Safety
  • Breaking News
  • 4/21/2023
BASEBALL/SOFTBALL ROUND UP: Friday, April 21
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/21/2023
UTC Men's Tennis Team Advances To SoCon Championships
  • Sports
  • 4/21/2023
Mocs Beach Volleyball Wins Two At Morehead State
  • Sports
  • 4/21/2023
Baylor Soccer Wins 5-3 At Knoxville Webb
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/21/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/22/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARCHER BRAUNS, CHERYL SHEREE 1008 HILLCREST ROAD HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 67 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff RESISTING ... more

Creative Discovery Museum President And CEO Henry Schulson Announces Retirement
Creative Discovery Museum President And CEO Henry Schulson Announces Retirement
  • 4/21/2023

Creative Discovery Museum (CDM) President and CEO Henry Schulson will retire this fall after leading the museum for 26 years. Mr. Schulson began his tenure in 1997, just two years after CDM opened ... more

113th General Assembly Adjourns 2023 Legislative Session
  • 4/21/2023

The 113th General Assembly wrapped up its business for the 2023 legislative session on Friday, April 21 and adjourned for the year. The session was highlighted by "a record investment in school ... more

Breaking News
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 4/21/2023
Tina And Tommy Keen Arrested On Multiple Charges Of Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor
  • 4/21/2023
Soddy Daisy Gets Moving On New Municipal Building
  • 4/21/2023
Daniel Gets 6-Year Sentence In 2020 Shooting At Pinewood Apartments
  • 4/21/2023
2 Arrested After High Speed Chase Early Friday Morning
  • 4/21/2023
Opinion
Tragic Lessons Learned From History - And Response (2)
  • 4/20/2023
What We Are Doing Now Isn't Working - And Response
  • 4/20/2023
It Could All Be So Simple
  • 4/21/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 4/21/2023
Our First Freedoms - The First Amendment
  • 4/20/2023
Sports
UTC Men's Tennis Team Advances To SoCon Championships
  • 4/21/2023
Dan Fleser: Ashley Rogers Playing Key Role For #3 Lady Vols Softball
Dan Fleser: Ashley Rogers Playing Key Role For #3 Lady Vols Softball
  • 4/21/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Will Vescovi Be The Exception Or The Rule For Hoops Vols To Return?
  • 4/20/2023
Mocs Beach Volleyball Wins Two At Morehead State
  • 4/21/2023
Lookouts Fall 2-1 In 10th As They Are Held To 2 Hits
  • 4/20/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Remembering When Chattanooga Choo-Choo Opened 50 Years Ago
  • 4/21/2023
Red Bank Jubilee Set For May 6
  • 4/20/2023
Jerry Summers: Hoppe And Powell Murders - No. 3
Jerry Summers: Hoppe And Powell Murders - No. 3
  • 4/20/2023
Coffee Community Collective Hosts Kristopher Young For Artist Pop-Up Tuesday
  • 4/21/2023
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 4/21/2023
Entertainment
Nightfall Announces Its 36th Season
Nightfall Announces Its 36th Season
  • 4/21/2023
Chattanooga Ballet Hosts Free Celebration Of Dance In Coolidge Park May 6
Chattanooga Ballet Hosts Free Celebration Of Dance In Coolidge Park May 6
  • 4/21/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Camping Saga By Ex-Wife
Best Of Grizzard - Camping Saga By Ex-Wife
  • 4/21/2023
Barnett & Company Masterworks Concert Is Triumph And Salvation Thursday
  • 4/21/2023
Carolyn Dorfman Dance Performs In Chattanooga May 11
  • 4/21/2023
Opinion
Tragic Lessons Learned From History - And Response (2)
  • 4/20/2023
What We Are Doing Now Isn't Working - And Response
  • 4/20/2023
It Could All Be So Simple
  • 4/21/2023
Dining
Five Star Food Service Moves Headquarters Downtown
  • 4/18/2023
Hixson High Band To Perform At New Coffee Shop As Thank You For Donation
  • 4/17/2023
State Of Confusion Restaurant Expands To Charlotte's Trendy Lower South End
  • 4/7/2023
Business
EPB A National Leader In Quantum Technology
  • 4/21/2023
Urban League Introduces Inclusion By Design 2023 Cohort
  • 4/21/2023
Chattanooga Gas Employees Volunteer On Earth Day
  • 4/21/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Outdoor Projects That Make A Big Difference
  • 4/19/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Apirl 13-19
  • 4/20/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 4/20/2023
Student Scene
Lee’s Lettie Pate Whitehead Seniors Honored
Lee’s Lettie Pate Whitehead Seniors Honored
  • 4/21/2023
8 Hamilton County Teachers Receive FFT Grants To Enrich Student Learning
  • 4/20/2023
7th State Championship Won By BCHS A/V Production
  • 4/20/2023
Living Well
CHI Memorial Receives $20,000 Grant To Assist Cancer Patients
  • 4/21/2023
Lee University Thanks Community For 2023 Great Strides
  • 4/21/2023
Bao-Thuy Hoang, MD, Joins Centennial Cardiovascular And Thoracic Surgery At Parkridge
Bao-Thuy Hoang, MD, Joins Centennial Cardiovascular And Thoracic Surgery At Parkridge
  • 4/21/2023
Memories
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
  • 4/20/2023
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
  • 4/16/2023
Earl Freudenberg: WDOD AM Remembered
  • 4/5/2023
Outdoors
Red Bank Invites Public To Arbor Day Ceremony Honoring State Champion Award Winning Tree
Red Bank Invites Public To Arbor Day Ceremony Honoring State Champion Award Winning Tree
  • 4/21/2023
TWRA Commission Sets Hunting Seasons for 2023-24; Bear Conflicts Discussed
  • 4/21/2023
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority To Hold Arbor Day Celebration Tree Planting
  • 4/18/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 32: Independent Bookstores 2
  • 4/21/2023
Tennesseans Invited To Donate In State Parks Competition
  • 4/18/2023
Unclaimed Baggage Announces Grand Opening Of The Unclaimed Baggage Museum
  • 4/12/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Trouble With Building Sandcastles
Bob Tamasy: The Trouble With Building Sandcastles
  • 4/20/2023
Dr. Charles Stanley Dies At 90
Dr. Charles Stanley Dies At 90
  • 4/18/2023
New United Missionary Baptist To Host Solid Rock Tour: Imani Milele Choir On April 29
  • 4/19/2023
Obituaries
Larry Mangum
Larry Mangum
  • 4/21/2023
Jerrell Gene Hegi
Jerrell Gene Hegi
  • 4/21/2023
Sandra Lamb Cooper
Sandra Lamb Cooper
  • 4/21/2023
Area Obituaries
Callaway, Ben DeArmond (Cleveland)
Callaway, Ben DeArmond (Cleveland)
  • 4/21/2023
Thomas, Betty Sue (Benton)
Thomas, Betty Sue (Benton)
  • 4/20/2023
Martin, Tracye Renee (Cleveland)
Martin, Tracye Renee (Cleveland)
  • 4/20/2023