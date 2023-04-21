Governor Bill Lee To Call Special Session On Public Safety

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Friday that he will call for the Tennessee General Assembly to convene a special session to pass legislation "that will strengthen public safety and preserve constitutional rights."

Governor Lee said he will release additional details and issue an official call in the coming days.

He said, “After much input from members of the General Assembly and discussions with legislative leadership, we have decided to call a special session to continue our work to protect Tennessee communities and preserve constitutional rights.

“There is broad agreement that dangerous, unstable individuals who intend to harm themselves or others should not have access to weapons. We also share a strong commitment to preserving Second Amendment rights, ensuring due process and addressing the heart of the problem with strengthened mental health resources.

"I look forward to continued partnership with the General Assembly as we pursue thoughtful, practical solutions to keep Tennesseans safe.”