Latest Headlines

Lee Hails Passage Of Full Agenda In 2023 Legislative Session

  • Monday, April 24, 2023

Governor Bill Lee on Friday marked the close of the 2023 legislative session, which included the passage of his $56.2 billion budget and full legislative agenda as outlined during his State of the State address in February.

“To prepare Tennessee for continued growth and prosperity, we’ve made strategic investments to cut taxes, strengthen our workforce, ensure educational opportunity and modernize transportation infrastructure across our state,” said Governor Lee. “I commend the General Assembly for its partnership to pass conservative measures and maintain Tennessee’s reputation for strong fiscal stewardship.”

His agenda included the Transportation Modernization Act that he said will create a new transportation strategy and invest $3.3 billion to accommodate Tennessee’s record growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities without raising taxes or taking on debt. 

The roster of budget and legislative priorities also dedicated $250 million to Tennessee’s Rainy Day Fund, bringing totals to an historic $2.05 billion, and included significant investments in tax relief, K-12 education, Tennessee’s skilled workforce and conservation. Notably, Lee led a comprehensive school safety proposal to enhance physical security in public and non-public schools across Tennessee. 

Highlights from the Lee agenda that passed included: 

Transportation & Infrastructure Modernization

·         $3 billion to the Transportation Modernization Fund to alleviate urban congestion and fund rural road projects across the state, which includes $750 million allocated to each of Tennessee’s four TDOT regions 

·         $300 million to expand the State Aid Program for local road projects, allocating 15 times more funding toward local communities than they receive each year for transportation projects

·         Ensures that Tennessee has the resources necessary to meet current and future transportation needs by engaging in Public-Private Partnerships (P3s), Alternative Delivery Models and Electric/Hybrid vehicle fee parity

 

Economic Opportunity & Tax Relief 

·         More than $400 million in tax cuts for Tennessee families and businesses through the Tennessee Works Tax Act, one of the largest tax relief measures in Tennessee history

·         $273 million for a one-time, three-month sales tax holiday on grocery items, providing tax relief for Tennessee families

·         More than $150 million in annual small business tax relief, including raising the exemption threshold for the business tax, exempting the first $50,000 of net income from excise tax and protecting the first $500,000 in property investment from the franchise tax

·         $64 million to simplify tax administration and conform with the federal bonus depreciation provisions of 2017 Tax Cuts & Jobs Act, allowing businesses to more quickly recover costs and further incentivize investment in Tennessee production

·         Provides foundation for supporting Tennessee’s continued economic growth, aligning Tennessee with more than 30 states by adopting “single sales factor” apportionment for franchise and excise tax

 

Skilled Workforce

  • Nearly $1 billion to complete the TCAT Master Plan to improve 16 existing TCATs, replace seven outdated facilities and build six brand new TCATs at strategic locations across Tennessee

 

Enhanced School Safety Measures

·         $30 million for more than 100 Homeland Security agents across all 95 counties to serve Tennesseans and students in both public and non-public schools

·         $140 million for one full-time, armed School Resource Officer (SRO) for every public school

·         $40 million for public school security upgrades

·         $14 million for private school security upgrades

·         $8 million for additional School-Based Behavioral Health Liaisons across the state

·         Enacts a multi-tiered accountability plan to ensure exterior doors are locked while students are present

·         Requires that private security guards receive active shooter training prior to being posted at schools 

·         Requires every school district to establish threat assessment teams to ensure students are connected to support services and behavioral health professionals when appropriate

·         Requires every public and private school to develop annual safety plans, including a newly required incident command drill for school leaders and law enforcement

 

Great Schools 

·         $350 million in additional funding to local education agencies through Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA)

o    Combined with $750 million in the base budget, new recurring state funding for the education formula totals more than $1 billion

o    Includes $125 million for teacher pay raises

·         Increases the minimum teacher salary to $50,000 by 2026, making Tennessee a top-10 state for teacher pay in the nation, and protects teachers and taxpayers by ensuring school districts no longer collect union dues  

·         Includes funding to extend summer learning camps and expand the eligibility age to Kindergarten through 9th grade

 

Strong & Healthy Families

·         $330 million in shared savings under our first-in-the-nation TennCare Medicaid waiver will help provide for the health of mothers and infants in our most vulnerable communities, providing care at no additional burden to Tennessee taxpayers that will:

o    Cover the cost of diapers during the first two years of a baby’s life for mothers on TennCare, becoming the first state in the nation to support parents in this way

o    Expand TennCare to underserved parents, supporting an extra 8,100 parents each year

o    Establish continuous coverage for children, ensuring no lapse in coverage for children for at least a year, which will help an estimated 10,000 children remain enrolled

o    Make permanent Tennessee’s post-partum coverage benefit, ensuring a full year of TennCare coverage to support approximately 3,000 new mothers every year

o    Adjust TennCare’s income threshold for pregnant women to 250% of the federal poverty level to cover an additional 2,400 new mothers in need every year

·         $20 million for Crisis Pregnancy Provider Support Grants to support crisis pregnancy non-profits, improving access to healthcare and information for expecting mothers

·         $10.25 million for TN Fosters Hope grant funding to elevate high quality care for children and families impacted by foster care and adoption, allowing providers to expand services to foster and adoptive families

·         $29 million to expand programming for children with complex or special needs that face challenges being placed in a traditional foster or adoptive home by further developing the provider network and providing respite and long-term care

 

Protecting Tennessee Children

·         Improves the state’s foster care and adoption process to make foster care, adoption and surrender more child-centered and user-friendly by providing more supports for expecting mothers and foster/adoptive families 

·         $5.7 million in supplemental 2022-23 funding to increase provider placements for children in state custody 

·         $33 million to increase bed capacity in the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) provider network, reducing the time children and youth spend in offices and children’s homes 

·         $15.9 million to align DCS case manager salary with market salary regionally and in the private sector 

·         Modernizes the process for storing and recording adoption records within DCS

 

Safe Neighborhoods

·         Adds 100 Highway Patrol Troopers and related support staff and 25 Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Forensic Services staff

·         $30 million addition to the TN Law Enforcement Hiring, Training and Recruitment Program (Year 2)

·         $50 million expansion of the Violent Crime Intervention Fund

·         $357 million for network expansion of the Tennessee Advanced Communication Network (TACN) to transition remaining state agencies into TACN, improve coverage and provide infrastructure grants for local agencies to join TACN

 

Brighter Future 

·         Improve and expand three additional state natural areas, build two new park lodges, complete four more outdoor trails and create four new state parks

·         $5.3 million for the Rural Brownfields Investment Act to begin remediation efforts for 175 known brownfield sites, including the creation of a new state-administered grant and technical support program for remediation and economic development of existing brownfields

·         $50 million for a Nuclear Fund to recruit companies to our state that will establish a nuclear development and manufacturing ecosystem built for the future of Tennessee

 

Asset Management

·         $1.7 billion to address capital improvements and maintenance, including Tennessee State Parks and TCATs

·         Ensures more than $2.6 billion of recurring revenue is allocated to one-time expenditures, allowing the return of these resources for review and budgeting next fiscal year

 

Latest Headlines
#19 Vols Win 7th Straight Over Rival #2 Vanderbilt To Complete Series Sweep
  • Sports
  • 4/24/2023
7-Run Sixth Inning Propels #3/4 Lady Vols Past #12/14 Gators, 11-10
  • Sports
  • 4/24/2023
Dan Fleser: A Great Big Sunday For Vols Baseball, Lady Vols Softball
Dan Fleser: A Great Big Sunday For Vols Baseball, Lady Vols Softball
  • Sports
  • 4/24/2023
Cleveland, Tn., Woman Gets 87 Months In Federal Prison For Making Meth Pickups
Cleveland, Tn., Woman Gets 87 Months In Federal Prison For Making Meth Pickups
  • Breaking News
  • 4/24/2023
Chattanooga Man Gets 5-Year Federal Prison Term On Rifle Charge
Chattanooga Man Gets 5-Year Federal Prison Term On Rifle Charge
  • Breaking News
  • 4/24/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/24/2023
Breaking News
Cleveland, Tn., Woman Gets 87 Months In Federal Prison For Making Meth Pickups
Cleveland, Tn., Woman Gets 87 Months In Federal Prison For Making Meth Pickups
  • 4/24/2023

A Cleveland, Tn., woman has been sentenced to 87 months in federal prison for making regular pickups of meth from a source in Atlanta, then returning it to East Tennessee. Chelsea Kazy appeared ... more

Chattanooga Man Gets 5-Year Federal Prison Term On Rifle Charge
Chattanooga Man Gets 5-Year Federal Prison Term On Rifle Charge
  • 4/24/2023

A Chattanooga man with a prior felony record has been sentenced to serve five years in federal prison after he was found with guns following a traffic stop. Rodney Labron Summers, 35, appeared ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 4/24/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Breaking News
Lee Hails Passage Of Full Agenda In 2023 Legislative Session
  • 4/24/2023
Reported Stalker Is Arrested - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/24/2023
Walker County Arrest Report For April 17-23
  • 4/24/2023
2 Shot On Peeples Street On Sunday Evening
  • 4/24/2023
Fire Damages Home On East 50th Street Sunday Night
Fire Damages Home On East 50th Street Sunday Night
  • 4/24/2023
Opinion
Savage Glascock Sr.: Godzilla Attacks Totally Not Angry Mob
  • 4/23/2023
School Board Vs. Cell Phones - And Response
  • 4/22/2023
Jerry Summers: Conan The Barbarian For Mayor
Jerry Summers: Conan The Barbarian For Mayor
  • 4/23/2023
What We Get Wrong About Mass Shooters
  • 4/22/2023
It Could All Be So Simple
  • 4/21/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: A Great Big Sunday For Vols Baseball, Lady Vols Softball
Dan Fleser: A Great Big Sunday For Vols Baseball, Lady Vols Softball
  • 4/24/2023
7-Run Sixth Inning Propels #3/4 Lady Vols Past #12/14 Gators, 11-10
  • 4/24/2023
#19 Vols Win 7th Straight Over Rival #2 Vanderbilt To Complete Series Sweep
  • 4/24/2023
Moc Golfers Tied For Second After Day 1 At SoCon Championhips
  • 4/24/2023
Lookouts, Smokies Tally 9 Hits Each, But Tennessee Wins 9-5
  • 4/23/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Be Patient With Your Plants
Life With Ferris: Be Patient With Your Plants
  • 4/24/2023
Fire Department Holds 1st-Ever Citizens Fire Academy
  • 4/22/2023
Jerry Summers: Lawyer Joke Book
Jerry Summers: Lawyer Joke Book
  • 4/24/2023
Winners Of Young Southern Student Writers Contest Announced
  • 4/24/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 4/24/2023
Entertainment
Nightfall Announces Its 36th Season
Nightfall Announces Its 36th Season
  • 4/21/2023
Chattanooga Ballet Hosts Free Celebration Of Dance In Coolidge Park May 6
Chattanooga Ballet Hosts Free Celebration Of Dance In Coolidge Park May 6
  • 4/21/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Camping Saga By Ex-Wife
Best Of Grizzard - Camping Saga By Ex-Wife
  • 4/21/2023
Barnett & Company Masterworks Concert Is Triumph And Salvation Thursday
  • 4/21/2023
Carolyn Dorfman Dance Performs In Chattanooga May 11
  • 4/21/2023
Opinion
Savage Glascock Sr.: Godzilla Attacks Totally Not Angry Mob
  • 4/23/2023
School Board Vs. Cell Phones - And Response
  • 4/22/2023
Jerry Summers: Conan The Barbarian For Mayor
Jerry Summers: Conan The Barbarian For Mayor
  • 4/23/2023
Dining
Five Star Food Service Moves Headquarters Downtown
  • 4/18/2023
Hixson High Band To Perform At New Coffee Shop As Thank You For Donation
  • 4/17/2023
State Of Confusion Restaurant Expands To Charlotte's Trendy Lower South End
  • 4/7/2023
Business
EPB A National Leader In Quantum Technology
  • 4/21/2023
Urban League Introduces Inclusion By Design 2023 Cohort
  • 4/21/2023
Chattanooga Gas Employees Volunteer On Earth Day
  • 4/21/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Outdoor Projects That Make A Big Difference
  • 4/19/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Apirl 13-19
  • 4/20/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 4/20/2023
Student Scene
Lee’s Lettie Pate Whitehead Seniors Honored
Lee’s Lettie Pate Whitehead Seniors Honored
  • 4/21/2023
8 Hamilton County Teachers Receive FFT Grants To Enrich Student Learning
  • 4/20/2023
7th State Championship Won By BCHS A/V Production
  • 4/20/2023
Living Well
CHI Memorial Receives $20,000 Grant To Assist Cancer Patients
  • 4/21/2023
Lee University Thanks Community For 2023 Great Strides
  • 4/21/2023
Bao-Thuy Hoang, MD, Joins Centennial Cardiovascular And Thoracic Surgery At Parkridge
Bao-Thuy Hoang, MD, Joins Centennial Cardiovascular And Thoracic Surgery At Parkridge
  • 4/21/2023
Memories
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
  • 4/20/2023
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
  • 4/16/2023
Earl Freudenberg: WDOD AM Remembered
  • 4/5/2023
Outdoors
Marion County's 1st Marine Firefighting And Rescue Boat Passes All Safety Tests
  • 4/23/2023
Park Service Says Pair Plead Guilty To Illegal Hunting In Lookout Valley
  • 4/23/2023
Red Bank Invites Public To Arbor Day Ceremony Honoring State Champion Award Winning Tree
Red Bank Invites Public To Arbor Day Ceremony Honoring State Champion Award Winning Tree
  • 4/21/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 32: Independent Bookstores 2
  • 4/21/2023
Tennesseans Invited To Donate In State Parks Competition
  • 4/18/2023
Unclaimed Baggage Announces Grand Opening Of The Unclaimed Baggage Museum
  • 4/12/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: What Was Understood When Jesus Said, "It Is Finished"?
Bob Tamasy: What Was Understood When Jesus Said, "It Is Finished"?
  • 4/24/2023
Holston United Methodists Finalize Departure Of 264 Congregations, Including Several Locally
Holston United Methodists Finalize Departure Of 264 Congregations, Including Several Locally
  • 4/22/2023
New United Missionary Baptist To Host Solid Rock Tour: Imani Milele Choir On April 29
  • 4/19/2023
Obituaries
Thomas Vinson Blanton, Jr.
Thomas Vinson Blanton, Jr.
  • 4/24/2023
Ernest Dale Jones
Ernest Dale Jones
  • 4/23/2023
Roman Leon Wil York
Roman Leon Wil York
  • 4/22/2023
Area Obituaries
Ware, Gary Larand (LaFayette)
  • 4/24/2023
Matthews, Frank, Jr. (Spring City)
Matthews, Frank, Jr. (Spring City)
  • 4/24/2023
Boles, Earl Richard, Sr. (Decatur)
Boles, Earl Richard, Sr. (Decatur)
  • 4/24/2023