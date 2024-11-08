Elderly Woman In Critical Condition After Being Rescued By Firefighters From Midfield Drive Home





Chattanooga firefighters rescued an elderly woman from her burning home Friday night.At 5:36 p.m., Blue Shift companies were called to a residence in the 7300 block of Midfield Drive after 911 received frantic calls from the occupant stating that she was trapped inside, unable to see and overcome by smoke. Then, dispatchers lost contact with her.A second alarm was called to bring additional fire personnel to the scene due to reports of entrapment.On arrival, Engine 8’s crew saw smoke coming out of the eaves and ridge line of the roof.During a 360 assessment, they found a blackened kitchen window with smoke coming out. They made entry through the front door, navigating around furniture and the contents of the home. They continued to the kitchen where they found the 78-year-old unconscious victim on the floor.They brought her outside and transferred patient care to Hamilton County EMS. The victim was transported to the hospital where she was in critical condition.While firefighters were inside making the rescue, other crews established a water supply and were searching other parts of the home. Ventilation (both vertical and horizontal) helped remove smoke from the structure and firefighters checked for any extension.Second alarm companies assisted with operations. The fire was contained to the kitchen area and the cause is under investigation. No one else was found in the home.Engine 8, Squad 7, Ladder 7, Ladder 13, Squad 13, Engine 15, Engine 6, Engine 21, Engine 10, Engine 4, Battalion 1, Battalion 2 and CFD Investigations responded, along with CPD, HCEMS and EPB.