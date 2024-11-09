Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
AGUILAR ROBLERO, ROBERTO
641 KENSER CIRCLE CHATANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW/LICENSE TO BE CA
BENNETT, STEVEN EDWARD
206 E WHOTRING ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
BRISTOW, RICHARD EUGENE
2410 GRAYSVILLE RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
BROOKS, WILLIAM KENNY
7024 MCCUTCHEON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, RAUSHAMON LAMOR
1098 El Camino Real San Carlos, 37411
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BURCH, RAYSEAN UNTAVIOUS
2219 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071170
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BUTLER, MATTHEW RYAN
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PUBLIC INDECENCY
CASE, LARRY LYNN
8926 LEAMON RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CAVETT, CANDACE AMANDA
7708 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
COYNE, TYLER RANDOLPH
1316 LOVELADY LEWIS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DAY, RONALD LYNN
9783 BILL JOHNS RD KIMBERLY, 35091
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FARMER, KIERRA D
22 TAMASSEE LANE APT G5 ROME, 30165
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FITCH, LATORIA SHENIQUA
1106 NORTH HAWTHORNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRANCISCO-ANDRES, ISREAL
1713 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD OFFENSE)
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FREEMAN, ANDREW SOLOMAN
6818 TINDALE LANE KNOXVILLE, 37918
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GEER, CHARLES MICHAEL
2409 AUTUMN MAPLE DR BRASELTON, 30517
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMIINE FOR RESALE
GILLISPIE, MEANTE JURELL
112 GERMATNTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GOLDEN, ARTHUR DALE
1103 SIGNAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
HOFFMAN, DYLAN JEFFREY
19 BRIGHT LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305
KEETON, BRITTANY RESHEE
116 PETTERFORD RD JAMESTOWN, 38356
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
KENDRICKS, DESHONDRE MARKIES
4428 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
WINDOW TINT
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
LAND, JAMES JUSTIN
5326 JOHNSON RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LUNSFORD ADAMS, HALEY NICOLE
240 6ST CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
LYNCKER, JESSICA LORRAIN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND
MARTIN, AUBRILLIUS I
7663 BISHOP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SPEEDING
MCCULLOUGH, KASHAYLA KEAIRA
6870 SPENCE LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
MCGLAMERY, PRESTON GAGE
11620 JENKINS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
ROBINSON, RAYMOND CLAYTON
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
ROGERS, BOBBY JOE
266 SHARON CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF XANAX (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDUL
SHELTON, RAYMOND GUY
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SIMMONS, ELTONEY MONTREL
225 W LEWIS ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SKILES, AMY L
517 RIVER LANDING DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
RESISTING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SLOWMAN, JEREMY BRUCE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SMITH, A NAUTICA ADRIANA
4715 BONNY OAKS DR, APT 1407 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STEPHENS, CHARLIE ONEAL
11379 RAILROAD STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SWEET, JONI
205 EAST WOTRING ST ROSSIVLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
TORRES NEGRETTE, JUNIOR JOSE
1645 E 5TH EVE HIALEAH, 33010
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
