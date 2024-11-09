Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AGUILAR ROBLERO, ROBERTO

641 KENSER CIRCLE CHATANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW/LICENSE TO BE CA



BENNETT, STEVEN EDWARD

206 E WHOTRING ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN



BRISTOW, RICHARD EUGENE

2410 GRAYSVILLE RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE



BROOKS, WILLIAM KENNY

7024 MCCUTCHEON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, RAUSHAMON LAMOR

1098 El Camino Real San Carlos, 37411

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BURCH, RAYSEAN UNTAVIOUS

2219 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071170

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BUTLER, MATTHEW RYAN

727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PUBLIC INDECENCY



CASE, LARRY LYNN

8926 LEAMON RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CAVETT, CANDACE AMANDA

7708 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



COYNE, TYLER RANDOLPH

1316 LOVELADY LEWIS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DAY, RONALD LYNN

9783 BILL JOHNS RD KIMBERLY, 35091

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FARMER, KIERRA D

22 TAMASSEE LANE APT G5 ROME, 30165

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



FITCH, LATORIA SHENIQUA

1106 NORTH HAWTHORNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



FRANCISCO-ANDRES, ISREAL

1713 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD OFFENSE)

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



FREEMAN, ANDREW SOLOMAN

6818 TINDALE LANE KNOXVILLE, 37918

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GEER, CHARLES MICHAEL

2409 AUTUMN MAPLE DR BRASELTON, 30517

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMIINE FOR RESALE



GILLISPIE, MEANTE JURELL

112 GERMATNTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GOLDEN, ARTHUR DALE

1103 SIGNAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG



HOFFMAN, DYLAN JEFFREY

19 BRIGHT LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305



KEETON, BRITTANY RESHEE

116 PETTERFORD RD JAMESTOWN, 38356

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



KENDRICKS, DESHONDRE MARKIES

4428 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

WINDOW TINT

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA



LAND, JAMES JUSTIN

5326 JOHNSON RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



LUNSFORD ADAMS, HALEY NICOLE

240 6ST CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



LYNCKER, JESSICA LORRAIN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND



MARTIN, AUBRILLIUS I

7663 BISHOP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SPEEDING



MCCULLOUGH, KASHAYLA KEAIRA

6870 SPENCE LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED



MCGLAMERY, PRESTON GAGE

11620 JENKINS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



ROBINSON, RAYMOND CLAYTON

727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)ROGERS, BOBBY JOE266 SHARON CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLEALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLEPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF XANAX (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULSHELTON, RAYMOND GUYHOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTSIMMONS, ELTONEY MONTREL225 W LEWIS ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)SKILES, AMY L517 RIVER LANDING DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyRESISTING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESLOWMAN, JEREMY BRUCEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTSMITH, A NAUTICA ADRIANA4715 BONNY OAKS DR, APT 1407 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSTEPHENS, CHARLIE ONEAL11379 RAILROAD STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SWEET, JONI205 EAST WOTRING ST ROSSIVLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UNTORRES NEGRETTE, JUNIOR JOSE1645 E 5TH EVE HIALEAH, 33010Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

AGUILAR ROBLERO, ROBERTO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/21/1988

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW/LICENSE TO BE CA BENNETT, STEVEN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 09/08/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN BRISTOW, RICHARD EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 10/31/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2024

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE BROOKS, WILLIAM KENNY

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/15/1969

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURCH, RAYSEAN UNTAVIOUS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/13/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CAVETT, CANDACE AMANDA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/22/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR COYNE, TYLER RANDOLPH

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/26/1998

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DAY, RONALD LYNN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/21/1974

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FARMER, KIERRA D

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/03/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY FITCH, LATORIA SHENIQUA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/13/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FREEMAN, ANDREW SOLOMAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/08/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GEER, CHARLES MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 03/28/1967

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMIINE FOR RESALE HOFFMAN, DYLAN JEFFREY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/30/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305 LAND, JAMES JUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/07/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LUNSFORD ADAMS, HALEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/02/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MARTIN, AUBRILLIUS I

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/24/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SPEEDING MCCULLOUGH, KASHAYLA KEAIRA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/15/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED MCGLAMERY, PRESTON GAGE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/13/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR ROBINSON, RAYMOND CLAYTON

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 06/10/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) ROGERS, BOBBY JOE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 02/21/1968

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2024

Charge(s):

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF XANAX (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDUL

SLOWMAN, JEREMY BRUCE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/14/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT STEPHENS, CHARLIE ONEAL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/07/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SWEET, JONI

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/17/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN TORRES NEGRETTE, JUNIOR JOSE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/26/1996

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



