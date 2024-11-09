Latest Headlines

  • Saturday, November 9, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AGUILAR ROBLERO, ROBERTO 
641 KENSER CIRCLE CHATANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW/LICENSE TO BE CA

BENNETT, STEVEN EDWARD 
206 E WHOTRING ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

BRISTOW, RICHARD EUGENE 
2410 GRAYSVILLE RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

BROOKS, WILLIAM KENNY 
7024 MCCUTCHEON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, RAUSHAMON LAMOR 
1098 El Camino Real San Carlos, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BURCH, RAYSEAN UNTAVIOUS 
2219 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071170 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BUTLER, MATTHEW RYAN 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PUBLIC INDECENCY

CASE, LARRY LYNN 
8926 LEAMON RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CAVETT, CANDACE AMANDA 
7708 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

COYNE, TYLER RANDOLPH 
1316 LOVELADY LEWIS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DAY, RONALD LYNN 
9783 BILL JOHNS RD KIMBERLY, 35091 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FARMER, KIERRA D 
22 TAMASSEE LANE APT G5 ROME, 30165 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

FITCH, LATORIA SHENIQUA 
1106 NORTH HAWTHORNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRANCISCO-ANDRES, ISREAL 
1713 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD OFFENSE)
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FREEMAN, ANDREW SOLOMAN 
6818 TINDALE LANE KNOXVILLE, 37918 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GEER, CHARLES MICHAEL 
2409 AUTUMN MAPLE DR BRASELTON, 30517 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMIINE FOR RESALE

GILLISPIE, MEANTE JURELL 
112 GERMATNTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GOLDEN, ARTHUR DALE 
1103 SIGNAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG

HOFFMAN, DYLAN JEFFREY 
19 BRIGHT LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305

KEETON, BRITTANY RESHEE 
116 PETTERFORD RD JAMESTOWN, 38356 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

KENDRICKS, DESHONDRE MARKIES 
4428 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
WINDOW TINT
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

LAND, JAMES JUSTIN 
5326 JOHNSON RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LUNSFORD ADAMS, HALEY NICOLE 
240 6ST CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

LYNCKER, JESSICA LORRAIN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND

MARTIN, AUBRILLIUS I 
7663 BISHOP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SPEEDING

MCCULLOUGH, KASHAYLA KEAIRA 
6870 SPENCE LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED

MCGLAMERY, PRESTON GAGE 
11620 JENKINS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

ROBINSON, RAYMOND CLAYTON 
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

ROGERS, BOBBY JOE 
266 SHARON CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF XANAX (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDUL

SHELTON, RAYMOND GUY 
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SIMMONS, ELTONEY MONTREL 
225 W LEWIS ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SKILES, AMY L 
517 RIVER LANDING DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
RESISTING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SLOWMAN, JEREMY BRUCE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SMITH, A NAUTICA ADRIANA 
4715 BONNY OAKS DR, APT 1407 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STEPHENS, CHARLIE ONEAL 
11379 RAILROAD STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SWEET, JONI 
205 EAST WOTRING ST ROSSIVLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

TORRES NEGRETTE, JUNIOR JOSE 
1645 E 5TH EVE HIALEAH, 33010 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

