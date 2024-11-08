2 Arrested For Arson In Residential Fire On Mowbray Pike

Criminal Investigative Services Detectives on Oct. 4 began an investigation into a suspicious residential fire in the 2300 block of Mowbray Pike.

During the investigation into the cause of the fire, it was determined that a vehicle parked in a carport at the residence was intentionally set on fire and the fire then spread to the residence.

At the time of the fire, two people were inside the residence and another individual, who is quadriplegic, was inside a small building approximately 30 feet from the main house where he resides.

Fortunately, the residents were not injured due to the fire being quickly extinguished by Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department personnel.

Through evidence developed in the investigation, detectives identified and arrested two individuals responsible for setting the fire.

Glenn Tyler Harris and Chelsea Veola Shell Harvey were both charged with arson, aggravated arson and criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated arson.