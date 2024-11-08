Latest Headlines

School Board Member Ben Daugherty Holds First Community Forum Nov. 18

  • Friday, November 8, 2024

School Board Member Ben Daugherty, alongside Commissioner Chip Baker, announces the first District 2 community forum of new tenure. 

Mr. Daugherty and Commissioner Baker will hold their first community forum together on Monday, Nov. 18, at Signal Mountain Middle High School. The forum will be held in the SMMHS Theatre from 6-7:30 p.m.

Mr. Daugherty who will give an update on the state of D2 schools and Commissioner Baker will speak on happenings concerning general government. 

All are encouraged to attend. Community members will have the opportunity to speak on issues of most concern to themselves as well.


Latest Headlines
School Board Member Ben Daugherty Holds First Community Forum Nov. 18
School Board Member Ben Daugherty Holds First Community Forum Nov. 18
  • Breaking News
  • 11/8/2024
HCSO Arrests Barricaded Fugitive On Walnut Drive
HCSO Arrests Barricaded Fugitive On Walnut Drive
  • Breaking News
  • 11/8/2024
2 Arrested For Arson In Residential Fire On Mowbray Pike
2 Arrested For Arson In Residential Fire On Mowbray Pike
  • Breaking News
  • 11/8/2024
Lady Vols Force 31 Turnovers, Run Past Skyhawks, 90-50
Lady Vols Force 31 Turnovers, Run Past Skyhawks, 90-50
  • Sports
  • 11/8/2024
Top Ranked Dalton State Soccer Rallies To Advance To SSAC Championship
  • Sports
  • 11/8/2024
Short Handed Mocs Lose 86-74 At Saint Marys (CA)
  • Sports
  • 11/8/2024
Breaking News
School Board Member Ben Daugherty Holds First Community Forum Nov. 18
School Board Member Ben Daugherty Holds First Community Forum Nov. 18
  • 11/8/2024

School Board Member Ben Daugherty, alongside Commissioner Chip Baker, announces the first District 2 community forum of new tenure. Mr. Daugherty and Commissioner Baker will hold their first ... more

HCSO Arrests Barricaded Fugitive On Walnut Drive
HCSO Arrests Barricaded Fugitive On Walnut Drive
  • 11/8/2024

Criminal Warrants detectives saw Khalil Sivels, a wanted fugitive, driving a black Acura northbound on Mountain View Road near the intersection of Lee Highway on Thursday at approximately 3:50 ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/8/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ASHER, ... more

Breaking News
Section Of Hamill Road Reopens After Emergency Closure For Tree Removal
Section Of Hamill Road Reopens After Emergency Closure For Tree Removal
  • 11/7/2024
Man With 4th DUI Gets 12-Year Sentence In Fatal Sale Creek Wreck
Man With 4th DUI Gets 12-Year Sentence In Fatal Sale Creek Wreck
  • 11/7/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/7/2024
State Board Approves Fees For Planned "Choice Lanes"; Designation Of Habitual Offender
  • 11/6/2024
Liquor By The Drink Passes In The Unincorporated County
  • 11/6/2024
Opinion
Some Reasons Why Republicans Won
  • 11/8/2024
May I Get The Door?
  • 11/8/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/8/2024
Doug Daugherty: The Imposition Of Big Questions
  • 11/7/2024
Thank You, District 27
  • 11/7/2024
Sports
Lady Vols Force 31 Turnovers, Run Past Skyhawks, 90-50
Lady Vols Force 31 Turnovers, Run Past Skyhawks, 90-50
  • 11/8/2024
Chattanooga Women Fall On Last-Second Shot
  • 11/7/2024
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 11
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 11
  • 11/7/2024
Short Handed Mocs Lose 86-74 At Saint Marys (CA)
  • 11/8/2024
PHOTOS: On The Sideline As Lady Vols Beat Samford
PHOTOS: On The Sideline As Lady Vols Beat Samford
  • 11/7/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Election, Voting And Food Lines, Bob Kesling, And Paul Finebaum
  • 11/8/2024
County Fair Set This Weekend At McDonald Farm At Sale Creek
  • 11/7/2024
Junior League Of Chattanooga To Host Touch-A-Truck Nov. 16
  • 11/7/2024
Collegedale “Family Game Night” To Be Held Nov. 15
Collegedale “Family Game Night” To Be Held Nov. 15
  • 11/7/2024
David Carroll Signs Books At Food City Stores In East Ridge And Ringgold Nov. 9
David Carroll Signs Books At Food City Stores In East Ridge And Ringgold Nov. 9
  • 11/6/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/8/2024
Chattanooga Choo Choo Chorus Has Free Concert Nov. 15
  • 11/8/2024
Scenic City Chorale Has Free Concert Dec. 1
  • 11/7/2024
Lee’s Opera Theatre To Present Musical Revue Nov. 17
Lee’s Opera Theatre To Present Musical Revue Nov. 17
  • 11/7/2024
String Theory At The Hunter To Present Danish String Quartet Nov. 19
String Theory At The Hunter To Present Danish String Quartet Nov. 19
  • 11/7/2024
Opinion
Some Reasons Why Republicans Won
  • 11/8/2024
May I Get The Door?
  • 11/8/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/8/2024
Dining
New CAVA Restaurant Opens In Overlook At Hamilton Place
New CAVA Restaurant Opens In Overlook At Hamilton Place
  • 11/8/2024
Lindleys, Scarlett Bowman Opening New Restaurants
  • 11/7/2024
City Council Approves New Alcohol Ordinance
  • 11/5/2024
Business
BJ's Wholesale Club Planned At Northgate
  • 11/7/2024
TVA Achieves Record Performance In Safety, Clean Energy
  • 11/7/2024
Work Progresses On Food City Building In Dayton
Work Progresses On Food City Building In Dayton
  • 11/7/2024
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For October
  • 11/8/2024
Bonny Oaks Industrial Park Property Sells For $13,750,000
  • 11/7/2024
Apartment Complex On Wilcox Boulevard Sells For $6,250,000
  • 11/7/2024
Student Scene
UT Health Science Center College Of Medicine Welcomes New Leaders, Honors Promoted Faculty
UT Health Science Center College Of Medicine Welcomes New Leaders, Honors Promoted Faculty
  • 11/8/2024
GNTC’s Dr. Heidi Popham Selected As One Of Georgia Trend’s 500 Most Influential Leaders
  • 11/8/2024
Lee University Hosts Civic Virtue And Thought Symposium
Lee University Hosts Civic Virtue And Thought Symposium
  • 11/8/2024
Living Well
Chattanooga Nonprofit With Global Network Recognizes Champions Fighting Human Crime
  • 11/7/2024
LIFE FORCE Air Medical Honored As Flight Program Of The Year
LIFE FORCE Air Medical Honored As Flight Program Of The Year
  • 11/6/2024
YMCA Celebrates Veterans With “Here For Our Heroes” Programs
YMCA Celebrates Veterans With “Here For Our Heroes” Programs
  • 11/8/2024
Memories
Museum And Cultural Center At Five Points in Cleveland Gets $77,000 Grant
  • 11/7/2024
My Favorite Trees In St. Elmo
  • 11/6/2024
State Rep. Ron Travis Announces $72,000 Grant For Rhea County Museum, Historic Site Improvements
State Rep. Ron Travis Announces $72,000 Grant For Rhea County Museum, Historic Site Improvements
  • 11/6/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Oh That Smell!
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Oh That Smell!
  • 11/5/2024
2024 Muzzleloader Season Starts Saturday
  • 11/5/2024
WMA Waterfowl Hunts Open Nov. 13-Dec. 3
  • 11/5/2024
Travel
Explore A Cave Simulator At Ruby Falls This Weekend
Explore A Cave Simulator At Ruby Falls This Weekend
  • 11/7/2024
Celebrate Long November Nights With Parade Of New IMAX Films
Celebrate Long November Nights With Parade Of New IMAX Films
  • 10/31/2024
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
  • 10/30/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Love Demonstrated In Discipline
Bob Tamasy: Love Demonstrated In Discipline
  • 11/7/2024
Lee University U-Church To Present “An Evening Of Worship” Nov. 17
Lee University U-Church To Present “An Evening Of Worship” Nov. 17
  • 11/6/2024
"Who Is This God, You Want Me To Serve?" Is Sermon Title At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/7/2024
Obituaries
Linnie “Lynn” Keys Williams
Linnie “Lynn” Keys Williams
  • 11/8/2024
Paul Dean Patterson, Jr.
Paul Dean Patterson, Jr.
  • 11/7/2024
Ashley Smith
Ashley Smith
  • 11/7/2024