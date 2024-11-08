School Board Member Ben Daugherty Holds First Community Forum Nov. 18

School Board Member Ben Daugherty, alongside Commissioner Chip Baker, announces the first District 2 community forum of new tenure.

Mr. Daugherty and Commissioner Baker will hold their first community forum together on Monday, Nov. 18, at Signal Mountain Middle High School. The forum will be held in the SMMHS Theatre from 6-7:30 p.m.

Mr. Daugherty who will give an update on the state of D2 schools and Commissioner Baker will speak on happenings concerning general government.

All are encouraged to attend. Community members will have the opportunity to speak on issues of most concern to themselves as well.





