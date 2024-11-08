HCSO Arrests Barricaded Fugitive On Walnut Drive

Criminal Warrants detectives saw Khalil Sivels, a wanted fugitive, driving a black Acura northbound on Mountain View Road near the intersection of Lee Highway on Thursday at approximately 3:50 p.m.

Before a traffic stop could be conducted, the suspect pulled into a residence on Black Walnut Drive, exited the vehicle, and ran into the house.

Deputies directed the suspect to exit the home, however Sivels refused. SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team personnel were dispatched to the scene, however after a short period of negotiation with detectives, the suspect exited the house and was taken safely into custody.

Sivels was transported to the Hamilton County Jail where he was booked on numerous warrants including burglary, three counts of theft of property, criminal conspiracy, possession of marijuana for resale, fraudulent use of a credit car, possession of a controlled substance and registration law.

