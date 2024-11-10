Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BARTLETT, ROBERT ORION
7228 NOAH REID RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211635
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BICKERSTAFF, LAMAR CHAPPLE
5830 PATRICK PL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROWN, BRADLEY HUNTER
5598 CROOKED CREEK DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BROWN, DIAMOND DINA
1020 MARONEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BROWN, KRISTINA MARIE
7226 NOAH REID RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BUGGS, JAY LAMARR
1616 CASTLEBERRY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CARTER, JESSE ALEXZIA
1718 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHAVEZ RODAS, EPIFANIO AURELIO
513 TALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
COLANGELO-SORBELLO, DAVID ALEXE
6839 DEERWOOD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CROXTON, JOSEPH DAVID
2475 15TH AVE APT 216 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, GEORRAL LEGACY
4421 MERHILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374045007
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVANS, EUGENE HENRY
633 COUNTY ROAD 315 BRYANT, 359585331
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FLANARY, BRITTANY LEE
3316 BROWNDELL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GOODWIN, FLOYD HAROLD
1718 ELLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GRAHAM, ANNA JOLLENE
313 DEPOT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GRAHAM, RITA ROSE
313 DEPOT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HAIR, DENNIS GEORGE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374054588
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MARROQUIN NOLASCO, ALEX FABRICIO
1714 E 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MARSH, SATORIA NAKIA
3929 MANOR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MCCLENDON, JAMES TYRONE
4610 SHAWHAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111227
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCKEEVER, TRAVIS JOHN
10 KING ST LAFEYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
OLIVER, STEPHEN DOUGLAS
3816 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POSEY, BRITTANY ANN
11378 HIGDON ST SODDY DAISY, 373796800
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE PERSO
RODGERS, TYLER LEWIS
11258 WALL STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE ASSAULT
SMITH, LATONA MINDALE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STOREY, BOBBY JOE
1207 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ARSON
VELASQUEZ GONZALEZ, ARASELI
DOES NOT KNOW CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILSON, RACHEL HAVEN
8701 HIDDEN BRANCES ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
