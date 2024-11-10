Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BARTLETT, ROBERT ORION

7228 NOAH REID RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211635

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BICKERSTAFF, LAMAR CHAPPLE

5830 PATRICK PL CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BROWN, BRADLEY HUNTER

5598 CROOKED CREEK DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BROWN, DIAMOND DINA

1020 MARONEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BROWN, KRISTINA MARIE

7226 NOAH REID RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BUGGS, JAY LAMARR

1616 CASTLEBERRY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



CARTER, JESSE ALEXZIA

1718 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CHAVEZ RODAS, EPIFANIO AURELIO

513 TALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



COLANGELO-SORBELLO, DAVID ALEXE

6839 DEERWOOD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



CROXTON, JOSEPH DAVID

2475 15TH AVE APT 216 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DAVIS, GEORRAL LEGACY

4421 MERHILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374045007

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



EVANS, EUGENE HENRY

633 COUNTY ROAD 315 BRYANT, 359585331

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



FLANARY, BRITTANY LEE

3316 BROWNDELL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



GOODWIN, FLOYD HAROLD

1718 ELLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GRAHAM, ANNA JOLLENE

313 DEPOT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GRAHAM, RITA ROSE

313 DEPOT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HAIR, DENNIS GEORGE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374054588

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MARROQUIN NOLASCO, ALEX FABRICIO

1714 E 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



MARSH, SATORIA NAKIA

3929 MANOR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



MCCLENDON, JAMES TYRONE

4610 SHAWHAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111227

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MCKEEVER, TRAVIS JOHN

10 KING ST LAFEYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



OLIVER, STEPHEN DOUGLAS

3816 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



POSEY, BRITTANY ANN

11378 HIGDON ST SODDY DAISY, 373796800

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE PERSO



RODGERS, TYLER LEWIS

11258 WALL STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

SIMPLE ASSAULT



SMITH, LATONA MINDALE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



STOREY, BOBBY JOE

1207 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ASSAULT

ARSON



VELASQUEZ GONZALEZ, ARASELI

DOES NOT KNOW CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WILSON, RACHEL HAVEN

8701 HIDDEN BRANCES ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR

