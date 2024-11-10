Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, November 10, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BARTLETT, ROBERT ORION 
7228 NOAH REID RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211635 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BICKERSTAFF, LAMAR CHAPPLE 
5830 PATRICK PL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BROWN, BRADLEY HUNTER 
5598 CROOKED CREEK DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BROWN, DIAMOND DINA 
1020 MARONEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BROWN, KRISTINA MARIE 
7226 NOAH REID RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BUGGS, JAY LAMARR 
1616 CASTLEBERRY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CARTER, JESSE ALEXZIA 
1718 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHAVEZ RODAS, EPIFANIO AURELIO 
513 TALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

COLANGELO-SORBELLO, DAVID ALEXE 
6839 DEERWOOD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CROXTON, JOSEPH DAVID 
2475 15TH AVE APT 216 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS, GEORRAL LEGACY 
4421 MERHILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374045007 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVANS, EUGENE HENRY 
633 COUNTY ROAD 315 BRYANT, 359585331 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FLANARY, BRITTANY LEE 
3316 BROWNDELL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GOODWIN, FLOYD HAROLD 
1718 ELLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GRAHAM, ANNA JOLLENE 
313 DEPOT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GRAHAM, RITA ROSE 
313 DEPOT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HAIR, DENNIS GEORGE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374054588 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MARROQUIN NOLASCO, ALEX FABRICIO 
1714 E 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MARSH, SATORIA NAKIA 
3929 MANOR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MCCLENDON, JAMES TYRONE 
4610 SHAWHAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111227 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCKEEVER, TRAVIS JOHN 
10 KING ST LAFEYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

OLIVER, STEPHEN DOUGLAS 
3816 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POSEY, BRITTANY ANN 
11378 HIGDON ST SODDY DAISY, 373796800 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE PERSO

RODGERS, TYLER LEWIS 
11258 WALL STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE ASSAULT

SMITH, LATONA MINDALE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STOREY, BOBBY JOE 
1207 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ARSON

VELASQUEZ GONZALEZ, ARASELI 
DOES NOT KNOW CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILSON, RACHEL HAVEN 
8701 HIDDEN BRANCES ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:

BARTLETT, ROBERT ORION
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/27/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BICKERSTAFF, LAMAR CHAPPLE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/05/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROWN, BRADLEY HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/16/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BROWN, DIAMOND DINA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/05/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BROWN, KRISTINA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BUGGS, JAY LAMARR
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/15/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CARTER, JESSE ALEXZIA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/24/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CROXTON, JOSEPH DAVID
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/09/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GOODWIN, FLOYD HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/08/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GRAHAM, ANNA JOLLENE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/17/2002
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GRAHAM, RITA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/07/1971
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HAIR, DENNIS GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/08/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MARROQUIN NOLASCO, ALEX FABRICIO
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/20/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MARSH, SATORIA NAKIA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/25/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCCLENDON, JAMES TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/06/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSEY, BRITTANY ANN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/21/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE PERSO
RODGERS, TYLER LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/01/1994
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT
SMITH, LATONA MINDALE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/17/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STOREY, BOBBY JOE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/19/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • ARSON
WILSON, RACHEL HAVEN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/11/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR


