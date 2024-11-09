Hagerty Endorses Senator Rick Scott For Senate Majority Leader

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) said Saturday he supports Rick Scott for Senate Majority Leader.

He said, "President Trump’s massive coattails delivered a historic Republican Senate majority. As a result of President Trump’s leadership, we saw Republican Senate victories in seats (i.e. PA, OH, MT) that have eluded Republicans for decades. Any leader of this new majority must be able to work hand-in-hand with President Trump to advance his America First agenda.

"The Senate must lean into advancing this agenda. That’s why I want to see a Senate Majority Leader who can join me in embracing the Trump agenda, which will unify Senate Republicans.

"On Wednesday, I will be voting for Rick Scott.”