Crossville Man Facing Gun Charge After Shooting Death Of His Wife; Investigation Into Shooting Continues

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a Crossville man, accused of illegally possessing a firearm, during the ongoing investigation into the shooting death of his wife.

At the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI special agents joined the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the death of 52-year-old Terri Loretta Pitton on Tuesday.

Authorities found her with a gunshot wound at the couple’s home in the 700 block of Brown Road in Crossville. She subsequently died from her injuries.

Authorities later determined Ms. Pitton’s husband, Donald Wayne Jackson, has a felony criminal history and should not have firearms.

On Wednesday, agents arrested and charged Jackson, 38, with one count of unlawful carrying or possession of a firearm. Authorities subsequently booked him into the Cumberland County Jail on $20,00 bond. The investigation into Ms. Pitton’s death remains active.

