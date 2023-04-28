County Schools Announce 4 Administrative Moves

Lorie Collier Jennifer Brownlee Sharon Morgan Heidi Moses Previous Next

Hamilton County Schools (HCS) on Friday announced four leadership assignments for the 2023-24 school year.

The announcements include three assistant principal promotions and a new assignment for one veteran principal.

Supt. Dr. Justin Robertson said, “Principals provide the leadership necessary for schools to meet our commitments to Hamilton County students and the community. The new principals we are naming today have successful track records in academics, building student connections, and engaging their communities, and I am excited to see the results of their enthusiasm and innovation in their new roles.”

HCS Deputy Superintendent Dr. Sonia Stewart said the elevation of three assistant principals to principalships "is a positive for the district. HCS has been very intentional in its efforts to identify and cultivate talent from within our schools. Providing advancement opportunities is just one piece of our commitment to value every employee and support the professional growth of our educators. I look forward to working closely with our new principals as they implement their ideas and strategies for supporting students at their new schools in the year ahead.”

Lorie Collier has been named principal at Harrison Elementary School. She has served as principal at Calvin Donaldson Elementary since 2019.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead and, most importantly, serve the students, staff and families at Harrison Elementary School,” Ms. Collier said. “I am excited to embark on this new journey and make a greater impact on students and educators in Hamilton County. Together we will work to ensure that all students are learning and growing in a safe and caring environment where they can truly thrive.”

Prior to arriving at Calvin Donaldson Elementary, Ms. Collier served as an assistant principal at Spring Hill Elementary (2019), Amherst Elementary (2015-19), Green Magnet Academy (2014-15)and West Haven Elementary (2013-14), all in Knoxville. She began her teaching career as a kindergarten teacher in 2002.

Ms. Collier holds a B.S. degree in Elementary Education from the State University of New York, College at Buffalo, an M.A. degree in Education, K-12, from Tusculum College, an Ed.S. degree in Administration from Lincoln Memorial University, and an Ed.S. degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Tennessee.

“I believe all children deserve champions who fight and advocate for them to ensure that they reach their full potential every day,” Ms. Collier said. “I believe that strong relationships between our students, our staff, and our community are vital in building success and achieving ambitious goals. I look forward to building those new connections as we all work together to meet the needs of our students.”

Replacing Ms. Collier at Calvin Donaldson Elementary School is Jennifer Brownlee, who has spent the past year as an assistant principal at Orchard Knob Middle School.

“Calvin Donaldson Elementary School has built a strong history of innovation and learning,” Ms. Brownlee said. “I am so thrilled to become part of its next chapter as together, our community will strive to empower our learners through rigorous academic learning experiences within a creative, supportive and collaborative learning environment. Every day, our students and staff will learn something new that brings value to our lives and to the world around us.”

Over the past six years, Ms. Brownlee has served as an administrator at both Harrison Elementary and Orchard Knob Elementary. Since 2005, she has also served as a HCS literacy coach and Normal Park Museum Magnet School teacher.

Her career began in 1995 as a teacher in Nashville, followed by Atlanta and St. Louis before arriving in Chattanooga in 2002. She continues to give back to the industry by serving as an adjunct professor and consultant.

Ms. Brownlee holds a B.S. degree in Elementary Education from Auburn University and a M.Ed. degree in Educational Leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University. “

She said, "My entire life has been shaped by my learning experiences, and as an educator, it is my privilege to invest my time, energy and resources in building learning opportunities for others- whether it is for students, their families, faculty and staff or our community. Seeing others grow and add value to their lives as a result of our time together continues to be one of my greatest joys.”

Dr. Sharon Morgan has been named as principal at East Lake Academy. Dr. Morgan has served as associate principal at Brainerd High School since 2021.

“I am honored and excited to join the East Lake Academy of Fine Arts family,” Dr. Morgan said. “Middle school is an exciting time where students connect with each other and their communities, find their voices, and further develop their critical thinking skills, and I am thrilled to be a part of that. I look forward to working with the dedicated staff, dynamic students, and devoted families and community members to continue elevating our students and seeing each and every one of them maximize their potential.”

Prior to her current position, Dr. Morgan served as an assistant principal at East Ridge High (2019-21), Tyner Middle (2017-19), and The Howard School (2015-17). She also served as an instructional coach (2013-15) and English teacher/department head (2010-13) during her time at Howard.

Dr. Morgan holds a B.S. degree in Secondary English Education from the University of North Florida, an M.Ed. degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, an Ed.S. degree in Administrative Leadership from Carson-Newman University, and an Ed.D. degree in Administration Leadership from Carson-Newman University.

“I firmly believe that while all of our stories and backgrounds are different, our education is the thing that can equalize us and provide us with the tools necessary to thrive,” Dr. Morgan said. “When we help our students gain the knowledge, skills, and strategies they need to tackle their goals, we provide them with the ability to experience the future of their dreams. It is my privilege and responsibility as an educator to ensure that, when students walk into our school building, we are giving them our absolute best. To me, this is one of the best callings out there.”

Heidi Moses has been named principal at Hunter Middle School. Ms. Moses has served as an assistant principal and athletic director at Ooltewah Middle School since 2021.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve and lead Hunter Middle School,” Ms. Moses said “Hunter is an incredible school and community with an impressive faculty and staff, supportive families, and amazing students. My vision is for Hunter to have a welcoming school culture where every person is seen, heard, and connected. I look forward to working alongside our staff and school community to continue the long standing traditions and academic excellence at Hunter Middle School.”

Prior to joining Ooltewah Middle School, Ms. Moses served as an assistant principal, Future Ready Institute lead administrator, and RTI building level lead at Ooltewah High School from 2018-21. She began her teaching career at OHS in 2007 and held positions of business/computer teacher, CCTE lead teacher, CCTE department chair, and Future Ready Institutes director before becoming an administrator.

“My life was shaped by my experiences and the opportunities I had as a student in Hamilton County Schools,” Ms. Moses said. “I want to provide even better opportunities for all of today’s students to thrive, in whatever area they choose. I also want to be the person in the lives of our students that I needed when I was in school. As principal, I look forward to leading with moral purpose, by having a commitment to making a positive difference in the lives and outcomes of our students through their experiences in school.”