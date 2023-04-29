Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABILEZ, DAVID ROBERT
274 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
ARNOLD, ANDREA NMN
2611 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045472
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BAILEY, JACKIE LEIGH
246 HOUSTON ST DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BAKER, EDDIE CLARENCE
4846 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 373639034
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BELL, JAMAL QUANELL
2477 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BOND, AMBER
711 RIDGE RD MORRISTOWN, 37814
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BONILLA, PETER A
6406 HAWKS CALL LN BARTLETT, 381359428
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWNING, CANDI RENEE
231 STACKSTONE DRIVE DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CASTLEBERRY, JAMES EARL
862 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRUZ-RAMOS, JOHNATHAN
2387 RED TAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CWIKLINSKI, HEATHER MARIE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ARSON)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
DEMPSEY, LARRY JAMES
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 76 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DIAZ CASTRO, JORGE LUIS
727 SHELL ROAD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOUGLAS, KEUNDRA
3814 JUANDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
EFFLER, KATHRYN ELIZABETH
163 AUTUMNS TRL MAYNARDVILLE, 37807
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FOWLER, DAGEN CARROLL
9112 RIVER OAKS ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FRADY, JIMMY LEE
3008 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071515
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARTH, ADARIUS DEWAYNE
3519 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101323
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRAVITT, ANTHONY PATRICK
275 KEY WEST AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN
GREEN, BEN LOUIS COLE
2025 FAIRMOUNT RD W SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAWKINS, BRANDON DESHAUN
277 LAIL ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ASSAULT)
HENSON, CHRISTIAN ALLEYN
5330 LEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102217
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HERD, WILLIAM H
160 GARLAND DR PULASKI, 384786304
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
HOWARD, TYRESE MONTRELL
1203 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
HUBBARD, REMEO RAYMEZ
1222 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUGHES, JIMMY DEWAYNE
4686 ARDMORE DR APT 304 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STALKING
JONES, CORDARUS DARNELL
1302 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
FIRST DEGREE MURDER ATTEMPTED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
LANDERS, COURY MCKINLEY
8097 LEON BRENDA LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LEWALLEN, STEPHEN DEWAYNE
7112 JARNIGAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
LOCKHART, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
426 US 27 DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARSH, JUDSON LEE
929 E POWELL AVENUE FORT WORTH, 76104
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SIMPLE POSSESSION/CASUAL EXCHANGE
MCKINLEY WILSON, NICHOLAS CAIN
82 MARK LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MULLINS, MATTHEW LEE
3188 CHEROKEE VALLEY RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
OLIVER, TAMMY H
2300 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
ONEAL, PATRICK RYAN
1082 WINNWOOD DR DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
QUARLES, LEVI M
317 BRANCHWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ROBINSON, LISA RENEE
126 GOODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, AVERY CONNOR
6840 BACON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212511
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPENCER, MAKAYLA J
2713 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062065
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SUMMERS, BRANDON ALEC
829 MAY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
AGGRAVATED STALKING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
AGGRAVATED STALKING
THOMPSON, KIMBERLY SHAWNTA
1623 N HICKORY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS)
TYLER, ALLENA FAITH
814 BELVOIR TER CHATTANOOGA, 374122008
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WICKNICK, YLONDA KOREEN
2719 PAWNEE TRL APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374112429
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, CHRISTOPHER TIGHE
2467 16TH AVE.
CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, LADISHA QUENEA
1301 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
Here are the mug shots:
|ABILEZ, DAVID ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|BAILEY, JACKIE LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/19/1995
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BAKER, EDDIE CLARENCE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/21/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BELL, JAMAL QUANELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BONILLA, PETER A
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/15/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CASTLEBERRY, JAMES EARL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/20/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CRUZ-RAMOS, JOHNATHAN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/10/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CWIKLINSKI, HEATHER MARIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ARSON)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
|
|DEMPSEY, LARRY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 76
Date of Birth: 09/18/1946
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|DIAZ CASTRO, JORGE LUIS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/08/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DOUGLAS, KEUNDRA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/27/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|EFFLER, KATHRYN ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/07/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|FAIRCHILD, COLBY ANN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/18/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (GEORGIA - DADE CO.)
|
|FOWLER, DAGEN CARROLL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/26/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FRADY, JIMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/28/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GARTH, ADARIUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/10/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GREEN, BEN LOUIS COLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/06/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAWKINS, BRANDON DESHAUN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ASSAULT)
|
|HENSON, CHRISTIAN ALLEYN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/16/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HERD, WILLIAM H
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/17/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|HUGHES, JIMMY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/19/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JACKSON, VERNON ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/28/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (GEORGIA - CATOOSA CO.)
|
|LANDERS, COURY MCKINLEY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/05/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|LEWALLEN, STEPHEN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/27/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
- CHILD ENDANGERMENT
- CHILD ENDANGERMENT
|
|LONES, AMY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/25/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (GEORGIA - WHITFIELD CO.)
|
|MARSH, JUDSON LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/27/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- SIMPLE POSSESSION/CASUAL EXCHANGE
|
|MULLINS, MATTHEW LEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/04/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
|
|OLIVER, TAMMY H
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/08/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|ONEAL, PATRICK RYAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/02/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|QUARLES, LEVI M
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/22/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROBINSON, LISA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/24/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, AVERY CONNOR
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/26/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SPENCER, MAKAYLA J
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/22/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SUMMERS, BRANDON ALEC
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/20/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
|
|THOMPSON, KIMBERLY SHAWNTA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS)
|
|TYLER, ALLENA FAITH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/22/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, CHRISTOPHER TIGHE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, LADISHA QUENEA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
|