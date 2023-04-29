Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Saturday, April 29, 2023

Here are the mug shots:

ABILEZ, DAVID ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
BAILEY, JACKIE LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/19/1995
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BAKER, EDDIE CLARENCE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/21/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BELL, JAMAL QUANELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BONILLA, PETER A
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/15/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CASTLEBERRY, JAMES EARL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/20/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRUZ-RAMOS, JOHNATHAN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/10/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CWIKLINSKI, HEATHER MARIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ARSON)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
DEMPSEY, LARRY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 76
Date of Birth: 09/18/1946
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DIAZ CASTRO, JORGE LUIS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/08/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOUGLAS, KEUNDRA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/27/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
EFFLER, KATHRYN ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/07/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAIRCHILD, COLBY ANN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/18/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (GEORGIA - DADE CO.)
FOWLER, DAGEN CARROLL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/26/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FRADY, JIMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/28/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARTH, ADARIUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/10/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREEN, BEN LOUIS COLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/06/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAWKINS, BRANDON DESHAUN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ASSAULT)
HENSON, CHRISTIAN ALLEYN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/16/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HERD, WILLIAM H
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/17/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
HUGHES, JIMMY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/19/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
JACKSON, VERNON ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/28/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (GEORGIA - CATOOSA CO.)
LANDERS, COURY MCKINLEY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/05/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LEWALLEN, STEPHEN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/27/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • CHILD ENDANGERMENT
  • CHILD ENDANGERMENT
LONES, AMY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/25/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (GEORGIA - WHITFIELD CO.)
MARSH, JUDSON LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/27/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION/CASUAL EXCHANGE
MULLINS, MATTHEW LEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/04/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
OLIVER, TAMMY H
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/08/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
ONEAL, PATRICK RYAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/02/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
QUARLES, LEVI M
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/22/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
ROBINSON, LISA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/24/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, AVERY CONNOR
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/26/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPENCER, MAKAYLA J
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/22/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SUMMERS, BRANDON ALEC
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/20/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THOMPSON, KIMBERLY SHAWNTA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS)
TYLER, ALLENA FAITH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/22/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, CHRISTOPHER TIGHE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, LADISHA QUENEA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT

