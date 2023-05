Here is the Walker County arrest report for April 24-30:

HOLCOMB AMY LEIGH W/F 33 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PAROLE VIOLATION

PIERCE DAVID TYLER W/M 35 FELONY OFFICER LEAMON PROBATION VIOLATION

WHITE BRYSON LYDALL W/M 24 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

WALLIN BRANDON CHASE W/M 38 MISD OFFICER TATE HIT AND RUN, FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

NEWBERRY CRYSTAL DAWN W/F 35 FELONY OFFICER MCBEE CONTEMPT OF COURT

KAISER MARCUS DEAN W/M 44 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

FARMER CHERITY HOPE W/F -- -- OFFICER PETTYJOHN RETURN FROM DOCTOR APPOINTMENT

SKYLES ASHLEY HOPE W/F -- -- OFFICER PETTYJOHN RETURN FROM DOCTOR APPOINTMENT

HOLDEN NANCY INGRAM W/F 47 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSS. OF METH, DUI- DRUGS

EDWARDS CHRISTOPHER LEE W/M 27 MISD OFFICER BALLARD DUI, FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN

BARRON DIEGO NMN H/M 23 MISD OFFICER GILREATH FAILURE TO STOP SIGN, DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE

SATTERWHITE RAYMOND JAMAL B/M 36 FELONY OFFICER COKER POSS. OF MARIJUANA, POSS. OF MARIJUANA W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSS. OF A FIREARM DURING COMMISION OF A CRIME x5

RIVERA- MEJIA PEDRO JOSUE H/M 19 MISD OFFICER AGREDANO DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE

PAUL JASON DEWAYNE W/M 41 FELONY OFFICER THOMASON FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

RODRIGUEZ NICOLE RENEE W/F 21 FELONY OFFICER GILREATH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT- FVA

LOPEZ-VICENTE NORMA MARIA W/F 38 MISD OFFICER SPROUSE DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE

JOHNSON JENNIFER JOY W/F 45 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

PARRISH SUE ANN W/F 40 FELONY OFFICER MILLER THEFT BY TAKING- MOTOR VEHICLE, THEFT BY TAKING, FLEEING AND ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS

BOWERS MEGAN MARIE W/F 30 FELONY OFFICER MILLER FTA

FAIRCHILD DAVID MATTHEW W/M 34 FELONY OFFICER FOUTS POSS. OF SCHEDULE IV SUBSTANCE, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION

FIELDING JERRY BRIAN W/M 33 MISD OFFICER BREWER CRIMINAL TRESPASS

HOOD CHARLES LEROY W/M 39 FELONY OFFICER WHEELER PROBATION VIOLATION

KINSEY BRENNAN LEE W/M 22 MISD OFFICER CAMPBELL DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WHITFIELD KAITLYN LOVE W/F 21 MISD OFFICER CAMPBELL DISORDERLY CONDUCT

TURNER TONY DALE W/M 35 MISD OFFICER PROBATION PAROLE VIOLATION

GARREN TIMOTHY ANDREW W/M 35 MISD OFFICER BUCKNER DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS

DAVIS TRAMEL DEMON B/M 37 MISD OFFICER THOMASON POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz, DUI-

JACKSON TRACY ANN W/F 33 MISD OFFICER CARTER PERMITTING UNLAWFUL USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE

PIERCY SPENCER AARON W/M 34 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI

KING TONY ALLEN W/M 55 MISD OFFICER AGREDANO DRIVING W/O A LICENSE

TODD TERRELL RAY B/M 39 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE, FAILURE TO YIELD AT STOP SIGN

DUVALL CARRIE ANN W/F 34 MISD OFFICER HAVEN DUI-DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

BENISH SHANIA DARLENE W/F 24 MISD OFFICER AGREDANO DUI, FAILURE TO DIM HEADLIGHTS

HUNTER PATRICK DEMETRIUS B/M 49 MISD OFFICER CAMP DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

LEMMING HOWARD JASON W/M 28 MISD OFFICER MILLER POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ.,TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, DUI-DRUGS, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

BARTLEY RACHEL LEIGH W/F OFFICER PETTYJOHN DOCTOR

FARMER CHERITY HOPE W/F OFFICER LEGER DOCTOR

DUNN MONICA MARIE W/F DCS RETURN FROM PAROLE HEARING

QUARLES LAVENIA CRISTY W/F 58 MISD OFFICER CAMP PROBATION VIOLATION

CARRINGTON KERRI LEIGH W/M 40 FELONY DCS PROBATION VIOLATION

WALKER IVORY JOE B/M 41 FELONY DTF POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROL SUBSTANCE

SMITH DESHAWN DEWAYNE B/M 20 FELONY DTF POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENTTO DISTRIBUTE, TRAFFICKING IN ILLEGAL DRUGS

EVERETT TRUSTON CHASE W/M 22 FELONY GSP FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

CORONA ALEJANDRO AVINA W/M 42 MISD OFFICER SMITH DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE

GUFFEY MICHAEL JEREMY W/M 40 FELONY OFFICER SMITH PROBATION VIOLATION, POSSESSION OF METH, CROSSING GUARD LINE WITH DRUGS

MCNABB JARED ALLEN W/M 41 MISD OFFICER CARTER DRIVING W/ LICNESED SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

MCINTYRE ROBERT CHRISTOPHER W/M 34 MISD OFFICER YOUNG BATTERY- FVA

WALLIN ALEX TYLER W/M 25 FELONY OFFICER MOSS DRIVING W/ LICENSED SUPSENDED OR REVOKED-2ND OFFENSE, IMPROPER LEFT TURN, RECKLESS DRIVING, FLEEING OR ATTEPMTING TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER, LANE USAGE VIOLATION, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

JOHNSON JOSHUA CAIN W/M 35 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION- FELONY

EDGEMAN JAMES PAUL W/M 46 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION- FELONY

DENNISON RICKEY EARL W/M 58 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION- FELONY

INGRAM LEON W/M 67 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE

WALKER JIMMIE ALEXIA W/F 21 FELONY OFFICER RUSS VIOLATION PROBATION- FELONY

TANT GINA SHAWN W/F 56 MISD OFFICER ROBERT DUI- ALCOHOL

WOODS JERRY LOUIS B/M 65 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI- ALCOHOL, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED- 2ND OFFENSE, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, DRIVING ON WRONG SIDE OF ROAD

GRUETTER KAEDEN EUGENE W/M 18 MISD OFFICER HAVEN SPEEDING, RECKLESS DRIVING

BRUCE DAISY LEONA W/F 42 MISD THEFT BY CONVERSION

WEBER MCCAMERON CHASE W/M 23 MISD MITCHELL DUI

BRYANT ETHAN SETH W/M 33 OFFICER YOUNG 24 HOUR SANCTION

BOWMEN TRISTON ETHAN W/M 21 MISD WORLEY DISORDERLY CONDUCT

TORRES CESAR W/M 42 MISD OFFICER FOUTS GIVING FALSE NAME, NO HEADLIGHT, NO TAIL LIGHT

DAVIS JERRY NELSON W/M 67 DOC HOLD FOR COURT

TAYLOR MICHAEL ZACH W/M 35 DOC HOLD FOR COURT

HENDERSON CHRISTOPHER THOMAS W/M 41 DOC HOLD FOR COURT

REED MASON DALE W/M 21 MISD OFFICER SIMPSON SHOPLIFTING

SPICER MARK THOMAS W/M 60 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE, NO INSURANCE, CONCEALING IDENTITY OF VEHICLE

POSTON MADISON FAITH W/F 24 MISD OFFICER WALTHOUR DUI- ALCOHOL

COMPTON CHANDLER MADISON W/F 22 MISD OFFICER BALLARD DUI- ALCOHOL

BEAN ELAINE ELIZABETH W/F 58 MISD OFFICER GUTHRIE PROBATION VIOLATION- MISD

EVANS DANA JOSEPH W/M 65 MISD OFFICER GUTHRIE FAILURE TO APPEAR

SMALLWOOD JENA WEST W/F 63 FELONY OFFICER WALTHOUR SPEEDING, POSS. OF OPEN CONTAINER, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1OZ, POSS. OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, UNLAWFUL TO PURCHASE, POSSESS OR HAVE ANY CONTROLLED SUBTANCE, DUI- DRUGS



BASS ERIC HOYLE W/M 22 MISD OFFICER BALLARD PROBATION VIOLATION

MITCHELL DUSTIN DWIGHT W/M 21 MISD OFFICER BALLARD DUI- ALCOHOL, SPEEDING, DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE

HOLLAND BRANDON TREVOR W/M 28 MISD OFFICER WINKLER DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUAC-MENDEZ OLIVER GILDACIO H/M 29 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI- ALCOHOL, DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE, NO INUSRANCE, ONEWAY ROADWAY, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SNIDER KELSIE LEE W/F 28 MISD OFFICER HOPKINS DAMAGE PROPERTY-CRIMINAL TRESPASS-DAMAGE TO PROPERTY UNDER 500, DUI-ALOCHOL

HOLSOPPLE JONATHAN THOMAS W/M 24 MISD OFFICER AGREDANO DUI- ALCOHOL, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

MEDLEY LACY MICHELLE W/F 31 FELONY OFFICER GILREATH CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY 2ND- BUSINESS

DAVIS OPHELIA RAY B/F 64 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI- ALOCHOL, IMPROPER TURN, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN, IMPROPER STOPPING ON ROADWAY, IMPROPER TRANSFER OF LICENSE PLATE

BEST MELVIN HAROLD W/M 50 MISD OFFICER SPROUSE THEFT BY CONVERSION

TOMOS OSUIN MENDE H/M 27 MISD OFFICER WALTHOUR DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE, NO INUSRANCE, KNOWINGLY DRIVING A MOTOR VEHICLE ON SUSPENDED REGISTRATION, SEAT BELT VIOLATION-AGES 6 TO 17

REED DUSTIN TAYLOR W/M 36 FELONY OFFICER JACOBS FAILURE TO APPEAR

SAYLOR CODY LEE W/M 38 MISD OFFICER HUNT TAILLIGHT OR TAILIGHT LENSES REQUIRED, DRIVING ON A SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO PROOF INSURANCE

BAKER JOSHUA LEE W/M 38 MISD OFFICER HAVEN DRIVING ON SUSPENDED OR REVOKED LICENSE-1ST OFFENSE

FLEMISTER RICHARD DUELL W/M 66 MISD OFFICER JACOBS FAILURE TO APPEAR