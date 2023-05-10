Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Parked At 911 Center Thinks It’s Safest Place To Be; Man’s Truck Is Stolen When He Leaves It Running

  • Wednesday, May 10, 2023

There was a suspicious man parked in a silver sedan in front of the 911 Telecommunications Center at 3404 Amnicola Hwy. The occupant said he was homeless and believed people were following him. He felt as though the Police Service Center was the safest place for him to stay. An officer explained to him he couldn’t stay there and gave him the addresses to the Community Kitchen and Chattanooga Mission. Police saw him leave.

* * *

A woman on Sequoia Drive told police she had a package stolen from her porch. She had an automatic cat feeder delivered to her address, but it wasn’t there when she arrived at home. The cat feeder is valued at $45.

* * *

Police were on normal patrol at 25th Street and Market Street at Mary Walker Towers and saw several vehicles with expired tags. A 2000 black Honda Accord had a tag that expired in July, 2020. A 1998 blue Ford Ranger had a tag which expired April, 2021. A gray Chrysler Sebring had a tag that was registered to a Ford Focus and the complete VIN of the vehicle couldn’t be read to determine proper registration and if the vehicle was stolen. A Ford F150 had a tag that was suspended. Police placed an orange warning sticker giving the owners a 48-hour notice to move the vehicles off public streets. Police will follow up to determine if the vehicles need to be towed after the allotted 48 hours.

* * *

The store manager at Walgreens at 2104 McCallie Ave. told police a white male, possibly in his 60's and wearing a camouflage jacket, came into the store with a large bag and went to the cooler section of the store. He opened several cooler doors before leaving the store. She believes he possibly shoplifted items, but is unable to verify that at this time. Police searched the area and were unable to locate him.

* * *

A man on Gunbarrel Road showed police a video of a woman and him arguing. As the officer watched the video, the man was gathering his belongings to leave because of the argument. The woman told the man he could leave, but she was standing in the doorway of his room. The man said he didn’t feel threatened by this action, however he wanted police presence so he could leave without causing any trouble.

* * *

Police were called to InTown Suites Extended Stay at 5730 Lee Hwy. where it was reported a man had exposed himself with no clothes on in the hallway. Police arrived and met the property manager who told police what room the man was in. Another employee/resident witnessed the incident. Police spoke with the suspect in his room and explained why they were there. The man said he had just woken up and hadn’t been outside his room. The property manager said they wanted the man trespassed from the property. Police informed him he was trespassed from this property and that the property management was allowing him one hour to gather his belongings. He was upset but eventually started packing his belongings.

* * *

A man on Willow Lake Circle told police he and his son were in an argument and his son left for the night. The man and woman told police they didn’t want their son to return that night.

* * *

A man on Wheeler Avenue told police he had recently bought a 2005 Ford Ranger but it was stolen. He had not registered the truck yet or gotten insurance for it. He said the truck had a white passenger fender and damage to the front bumper. He had left it running while he went into his residence.

