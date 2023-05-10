Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
COLSTON, DEBORAH
361 OTTER FALLS RD. SEWANEE, 37375
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF
COUCH, KATRINA PATRICE
2102 UNION AVE. APT 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|ANGLE, NIKIA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/08/1991
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- BURGLARY
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO MANUFACTUR METH
- POSSESSION OF ( ) FOR RESALE
|
|BERRY, CAMERON JUSTICE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/22/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BLAKES, TWANDA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/16/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CARPENTER, JOHN MARK
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/04/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|COBB, JHILLANE KHAYSHELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, BAILEY LEANN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/13/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ELLIOT, CORY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/07/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ELSTON, MATTHEW DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/14/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|FINK, ERIC LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/11/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|FINLEY, MOREYO DEVON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/15/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED RAPE
- AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
|
|FREEMAN, JEREMY L
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|HALE, JOSHUA CLAY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/23/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARPER, JACOBIE C
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/18/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|HAZELRAY, TAVORIS LEVALE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/09/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAZELWOOD, TIFFANY BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/20/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ([POSSESSION OF METH)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|
|HOLBERT, MELISSA ANN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/21/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HOUSTON, HORATIO NMN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/31/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HUTSON, RONALD ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/11/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|IZEP, MIGUEL SALANIC
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/07/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, EMILY SAVANNAH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/09/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JOHNSON, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|JONES, SHARNIMA LASHUN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/25/2004
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JORDAN, ROBERT THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/22/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
|
|KELLEY, ERICK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/04/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|LEDFORD, KENNETH MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/02/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEVERETT, CORDARRYL DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|LEWIS, TIMOTHY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/08/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEYVA, ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/28/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MENIFEE, WILLIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MILLER, KEONNA A
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/08/2004
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- ASSAULT
|
|MOORE, ISAAC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/25/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PAGE, DARTANGAN MARSHON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/02/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PARSONS, SHAYLA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/21/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|PYBURN, CHRISTINA BURTON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/05/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RANKHORN, CORBIN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/04/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- BURGLARY
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VII 39170416) P
|
|ROBERTS, AMANDA LEANN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/28/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SCHOOCRAFT, TAYLOR EAVES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SISSON, ROBERT STANLEY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/15/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SMITH, ALEX ARON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/10/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- HARASSMENT
- HARASSMENT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- STALKING (AGGRAVATED)
|
|STOUT, DEBRAH JEANETTE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/18/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
|
|SUMMERFORD, CHASITY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/24/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SWEAT, KENNETH BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TALASKA, JUSTIN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/12/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- FORGERY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT OVER $1000.00)
|
|THURMAN, MICHAEL H
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/16/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WESTFALL, JEREMY RAY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/11/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WHITE, AMANDA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/14/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WITT, MELISSA DAWNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/25/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
- VOP (FORGERY)
- VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|WYNN, JAYLEN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/30/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
|