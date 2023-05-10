Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANGLE, NIKIA MARIE 
1990 E VALLEY RD JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO MANUFACTUR METH
POSSESSION OF ( ) FOR RESALE

BARNETT, JORDAN MICHAEL 
5000 GOLFVIEW DR CLEVELAND, 374112528 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BEAN, NORMAN CARL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BLAKES, TWANDA DIANE 
3523 PERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BRADLEY, ANDREA 
3818 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101559 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CAMERON, JARIUS A 
2316 GREEEN FOREST LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION

CARPENTER, JOHN MARK 
8191 RICHLAND DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

COBB, JHILLANE KHAYSHELL 
3401 CAMPBELL ST APT 710 CHATTANOOGA, 374064417 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COLSTON, DEBORAH 
361 OTTER FALLS RD. SEWANEE, 37375 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF

COUCH, KATRINA PATRICE 
2102 UNION AVE. APT 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, BAILEY LEANN 
366 HOWARD LEONARD RD RINGGOLD, 307367710 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELLIOT, CORY EDWARD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374213533 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FINK, ERIC LEE 
HOMELESS LIVES IN TENT NEAR BRAINERD WALMART CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

FREEMAN, JEREMY L 
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RDAPT. 304 CHATT, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

GUEDRON, JUSTIN NATHANIEL 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HALE, JOSHUA CLAY 
3352 WHITNEY ST LUPTON CITY, 373510415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARPER, JACOBIE C 
5605 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

HAZELRAY, TAVORIS LEVALE 
1718 WILSON ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAZELWOOD, TIFFANY BROOKE 
HOMELESS LIVES IN TENT NEAR WALMART CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ([POSSESSION OF METH)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

HOLBERT, MELISSA ANN 
7024 MCCHUTCHEON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HOUSTON, HORATIO NMN 
2610 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062536 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTEMPT OF COURT

IZEP, MIGUEL SALANIC 
1133 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JOHNSON, EMILY SAVANNAH 
200 KEY WEST AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JOHNSON, MICHAEL DEWAYNE 
5429 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD RED BANK, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JORDAN, ROBERT THOMAS 
5304 DORESY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

KELLEY, ERICK DEWAYNE 
561 ELIZABETH CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

LEVERETT, CORDARRYL DEJUAN 
3524 GARNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MCCOMBS, STACEY NICOLE 
303 SOUTH MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCKINNEY, ALEXANDER D 
1216 REEVES AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MENIFEE, WILLIE LEE 
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MILLER, KEONNA A 
4715 BONNY OAKS DRIVE #805 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ASSAULT

MILLER, TAYONNA 
3916 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ASSAULT

MOORE, ISAAC LEBRON 
4330 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARSONS, SHAYLA LYNN 
1226 GREENSLAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374122334 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

PERRY, LINDA SUE 
26001 TAYLOR ST #A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PRICE, CHRISTOPHER GARRETT 
727 EAST 11 TH ST. HOMELESS MANASSAS, 201112286 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION

PYBURN, CHRISTINA BURTON 
7880 BORK MEMORIAL DR HOMELESS OOTLEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP (BURGLARY)

RANKHORN, CORBIN WILLIAM 
3707 3RD AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
EVADING ARREST
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
(CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VII 39170416) P

ROBERTS, AMANDA LEANN 
HOMLESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SCHOOCRAFT, TAYLOR EAVES 
8510 CHAMBERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SISSON, ROBERT STANLEY 
517 RACCOON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STOUT, DEBRAH JEANETTE 
7017 FAIRINGTON CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

STURKEY, JOSEPH J 
2330 MARCO CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SUMMERFORD, CHASITY NICOLE 
366 COUNTY RD 252 BRIDGEPORT, 35966 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TALASKA, JUSTIN THOMAS 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF IDENTITY
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT OVER $1000.00)

THURMAN, MICHAEL H 
405 HIGH POINT RD EVENSVILLE, 37332 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WESTFALL, JEREMY RAY 
311 CRESTWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Here are the mug shots:

ANGLE, NIKIA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/08/1991
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • BURGLARY
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO MANUFACTUR METH
  • POSSESSION OF ( ) FOR RESALE
BERRY, CAMERON JUSTICE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/22/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BLAKES, TWANDA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/16/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CARPENTER, JOHN MARK
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/04/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
COBB, JHILLANE KHAYSHELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, BAILEY LEANN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/13/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ELLIOT, CORY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/07/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ELSTON, MATTHEW DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/14/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
FINK, ERIC LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/11/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
FINLEY, MOREYO DEVON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/15/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED RAPE
  • AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
FREEMAN, JEREMY L
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
HALE, JOSHUA CLAY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/23/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARPER, JACOBIE C
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/18/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
HAZELRAY, TAVORIS LEVALE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/09/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAZELWOOD, TIFFANY BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/20/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ([POSSESSION OF METH)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
HOLBERT, MELISSA ANN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/21/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOUSTON, HORATIO NMN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/31/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
HUTSON, RONALD ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/11/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
IZEP, MIGUEL SALANIC
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/07/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JOHNSON, EMILY SAVANNAH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/09/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JOHNSON, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JONES, SHARNIMA LASHUN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/25/2004
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
JORDAN, ROBERT THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/22/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
KELLEY, ERICK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/04/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
LEDFORD, KENNETH MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/02/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEVERETT, CORDARRYL DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEWIS, TIMOTHY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/08/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEYVA, ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/28/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MENIFEE, WILLIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MILLER, KEONNA A
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/08/2004
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • ASSAULT
MOORE, ISAAC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/25/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PAGE, DARTANGAN MARSHON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/02/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARSONS, SHAYLA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/21/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
PYBURN, CHRISTINA BURTON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/05/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • VOP (BURGLARY)
RANKHORN, CORBIN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/04/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • BURGLARY
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VII 39170416) P
ROBERTS, AMANDA LEANN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/28/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SCHOOCRAFT, TAYLOR EAVES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SISSON, ROBERT STANLEY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/15/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SMITH, ALEX ARON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/10/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • HARASSMENT
  • HARASSMENT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • STALKING (AGGRAVATED)
STOUT, DEBRAH JEANETTE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/18/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
SUMMERFORD, CHASITY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/24/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SWEAT, KENNETH BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
TALASKA, JUSTIN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/12/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • FORGERY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT OVER $1000.00)
THURMAN, MICHAEL H
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/16/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WESTFALL, JEREMY RAY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/11/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WHITE, AMANDA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/14/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WITT, MELISSA DAWNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/25/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • VOP (FORGERY)
  • VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
WYNN, JAYLEN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/30/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING





Police Blotter: Man Parked At 911 Center Thinks It’s Safest Place To Be; Man’s Truck Is Stolen When He Leaves It Running
  • 5/10/2023

There was a suspicious man parked in a silver sedan in front of the 911 Telecommunications Center at 3404 Amnicola Hwy. The occupant said he was homeless and believed people were following him. ... more

Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest For Multiple Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/10/2023

A traffic stop in the 9400 block of Bradmore Lane resulted in the driver being arrested for driving on a license revoked for DUI, possession of methamphetamines and other narcotics and drug paraphernalia. ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/10/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANGLE, NIKIA MARIE 1990 E VALLEY RD JASPER, 37347 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ... more

