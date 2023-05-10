Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANGLE, NIKIA MARIE

1990 E VALLEY RD JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO MANUFACTUR METH

POSSESSION OF ( ) FOR RESALE



BARNETT, JORDAN MICHAEL

5000 GOLFVIEW DR CLEVELAND, 374112528

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BEAN, NORMAN CARL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BLAKES, TWANDA DIANE

3523 PERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BRADLEY, ANDREA

3818 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101559

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CAMERON, JARIUS A

2316 GREEEN FOREST LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION



CARPENTER, JOHN MARK

8191 RICHLAND DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)COBB, JHILLANE KHAYSHELL3401 CAMPBELL ST APT 710 CHATTANOOGA, 374064417Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTCOLSTON, DEBORAH361 OTTER FALLS RD. SEWANEE, 37375Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OFCOUCH, KATRINA PATRICE2102 UNION AVE. APT 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DAVIS, BAILEY LEANN366 HOWARD LEONARD RD RINGGOLD, 307367710Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ELLIOT, CORY EDWARDHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374213533Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FINK, ERIC LEEHOMELESS LIVES IN TENT NEAR BRAINERD WALMART CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)FREEMAN, JEREMY L1521 HICKORY VALLEY RDAPT. 304 CHATT, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEGUEDRON, JUSTIN NATHANIELHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHALE, JOSHUA CLAY3352 WHITNEY ST LUPTON CITY, 373510415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARPER, JACOBIE C5605 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYHAZELRAY, TAVORIS LEVALE1718 WILSON ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HAZELWOOD, TIFFANY BROOKEHOMELESS LIVES IN TENT NEAR WALMART CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION ([POSSESSION OF METH)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)HOLBERT, MELISSA ANN7024 MCCHUTCHEON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYHOUSTON, HORATIO NMN2610 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062536Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTEMPT OF COURTIZEP, MIGUEL SALANIC1133 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTJOHNSON, EMILY SAVANNAH200 KEY WEST AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJOHNSON, MICHAEL DEWAYNE5429 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD RED BANK, 37405Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATIONJORDAN, ROBERT THOMAS5304 DORESY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEKELLEY, ERICK DEWAYNE561 ELIZABETH CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)LEVERETT, CORDARRYL DEJUAN3524 GARNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSPEEDINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREMCCOMBS, STACEY NICOLE303 SOUTH MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)PUBLIC INTOXICATIONMCKINNEY, ALEXANDER D1216 REEVES AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MENIFEE, WILLIE LEEHOMELESS Chattanooga, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSURERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMILLER, KEONNA A4715 BONNY OAKS DRIVE #805 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYASSAULTMILLER, TAYONNA3916 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYASSAULTMOORE, ISAAC LEBRON4330 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PARSONS, SHAYLA LYNN1226 GREENSLAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374122334Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEPERRY, LINDA SUE26001 TAYLOR ST #A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPRICE, CHRISTOPHER GARRETT727 EAST 11 TH ST. HOMELESS MANASSAS, 201112286Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATIONVIOLATION OF PROBATIONPYBURN, CHRISTINA BURTON7880 BORK MEMORIAL DR HOMELESS OOTLEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVOP (BURGLARY)RANKHORN, CORBIN WILLIAM3707 3RD AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyEVADING ARRESTCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIABURGLARYPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)(CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VII 39170416) PROBERTS, AMANDA LEANNHOMLESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SCHOOCRAFT, TAYLOR EAVES8510 CHAMBERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SISSON, ROBERT STANLEY517 RACCOON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTOUT, DEBRAH JEANETTE7017 FAIRINGTON CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESSPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALESTURKEY, JOSEPH J2330 MARCO CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY OF AUTOTHEFT OF PROPERTYSUMMERFORD, CHASITY NICOLE366 COUNTY RD 252 BRIDGEPORT, 35966Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TALASKA, JUSTIN THOMAS727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF IDENTITYFORGERYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT OVER $1000.00)THURMAN, MICHAEL H405 HIGH POINT RD EVENSVILLE, 37332Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWESTFALL, JEREMY RAY311 CRESTWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Here are the mug shots:

ANGLE, NIKIA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/08/1991

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO MANUFACTUR METH

POSSESSION OF ( ) FOR RESALE BERRY, CAMERON JUSTICE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/22/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BLAKES, TWANDA DIANE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 10/16/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CARPENTER, JOHN MARK

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 02/04/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) COBB, JHILLANE KHAYSHELL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/11/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAVIS, BAILEY LEANN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/13/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELLIOT, CORY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/07/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELSTON, MATTHEW DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/14/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION FINK, ERIC LEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/11/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) FINLEY, MOREYO DEVON

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/15/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED RAPE

AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE

FREEMAN, JEREMY L

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/30/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE HALE, JOSHUA CLAY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/23/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARPER, JACOBIE C

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/18/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY HAZELRAY, TAVORIS LEVALE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/09/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAZELWOOD, TIFFANY BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/20/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ([POSSESSION OF METH)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR) HOLBERT, MELISSA ANN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 01/21/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HOUSTON, HORATIO NMN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/31/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT HUTSON, RONALD ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 01/11/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

IZEP, MIGUEL SALANIC

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/07/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JOHNSON, EMILY SAVANNAH

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/09/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JOHNSON, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/19/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION JONES, SHARNIMA LASHUN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/25/2004

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT JORDAN, ROBERT THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/22/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE KELLEY, ERICK DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/04/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) LEDFORD, KENNETH MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/02/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEVERETT, CORDARRYL DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/29/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE LEWIS, TIMOTHY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 03/08/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEYVA, ANGEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/28/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MENIFEE, WILLIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/24/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MILLER, KEONNA A

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/08/2004

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

ASSAULT

MOORE, ISAAC LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 09/25/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PAGE, DARTANGAN MARSHON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/02/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARSONS, SHAYLA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/21/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE PYBURN, CHRISTINA BURTON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/05/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Charge(s):

VOP (BURGLARY) RANKHORN, CORBIN WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/04/1993

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

(CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VII 39170416) P ROBERTS, AMANDA LEANN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/28/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SCHOOCRAFT, TAYLOR EAVES

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/13/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SISSON, ROBERT STANLEY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/15/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SMITH, ALEX ARON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/10/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

STALKING (AGGRAVATED) STOUT, DEBRAH JEANETTE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/18/1981

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

SUMMERFORD, CHASITY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/24/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SWEAT, KENNETH BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/08/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT TALASKA, JUSTIN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/12/1981

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF IDENTITY

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT OVER $1000.00) THURMAN, MICHAEL H

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/16/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WESTFALL, JEREMY RAY

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/11/1973

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WHITE, AMANDA ROSE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/14/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WITT, MELISSA DAWNE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/25/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Charge(s):

VOP (FORGERY)

VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY) WYNN, JAYLEN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/30/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



