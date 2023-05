Walker County Arrest For May 12-18

Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 12-18:

VELAZQUEZ MORALES ROLFI ULIVER W/M 33 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTTAIN LANE, DRIVING W/O A LICENSE, IMPROPER LEFT TURN, NO INSURANCE, ERRATIC LANE CHANGE, OPEN CONTAINER

MARTINEZ TYLER ANGELA W/M 24 MISD OFFICER HAVEN DUI, SPEEDING

WILCOX ADAM COREY W/M 32 MISD OFFICER HEAD FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

WHITE ASHLEY BEECH W/F 27 FELONY OFFICER RAMEY POSS. OF METH

WILLIAMS TYSON SHON W.M 24 MISD OFFICER MILLER SIMPLE BATTERY

DOCKERY LISA ADELLE W/F 61 FELONY OFFICER MILLER HINDERING APPREHENSION OF A CRIMINAL x2

WALLIN JOHNNY DEWAYNE W/M 55 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. OF SCHEDULE II, POSS. OF METH

CROWDER BRANDON DETRIC W/M 21 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. OF MARIJUANA

DAVIS JR JAMES WILLIAM W/M 69 MISD OFFICER JONES FTA x

MOORE JASON SEAN W/M 49 FELONY OFFICER CAMP ENTERING MOTOR VEHICLE W/ INTENT TO COMMIT THEFT

SWARTZ MICHAELA ROSE W/F 20 -- OFFICER MILLER HOLD FOR COURT

VAUGHN KIMBERLY ANN W/F 44 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

THOMAS BENNIE ROGER B/M 58 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

SMITH HUBERT DANIEL W/M 63 OFFICER FOSTER WEEKENDER

PETRITSCH VINCENT HENRY W/M 42 BOND SURRENDER

WARD RICKEY FERREL W/M 33 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

DERRICK TEAIV DAYVON B/M 27 OFFICER MILLER HOLD FOR COURT

CLARK TRAVIS ALLEN W/M 41 MISD DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

DOVER ANTHONY SCOTT W/M 36 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I (THC WAX), POSSESION OF MARIJUANA MORE THAN ONE OUNCE

STANSELL PHILLIP THOMAS W/M 27 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I-THC WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II-KETAMINE

VEGA KIM SHARON W/F 53 OFFICER SIMPSON HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

JERNIGEN TYLER ANDREW W/M 31 OFFICER SMITH DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

ESTEVEZ ALWIN ORTEGA W/M 18 MISD OFFICER HENRY DUI UNDERAGE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, SPEEDING

BURNS AUSTIN LEE W/M 26 MISD OFFICER DEAL DUI, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

BOLIN JERRY ANTHONY W/M 54 FELONY OFFICER BROWN FAILURE TO REGISTER AS SEX OFFENDER, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION, GIVING FALSE INFORMATION TO LAW ENFORCEMENT, LOITERING AND PROWLING

TOMAS ROMAN DARIO H/M 40 MISD OFFICER SPROUSE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

RANSON CHARLES BARRY B/M 46 MISD OFFICER BROWN FTA

CLAYTON BARRY ALAN W/M 65 FELONY OFFICER FOUTS FTA, PROBATION VIOLATION

GUNTER JASON WAYNE W/M 51 MISD OFFICER BARKLEY THEFT BY TAKING

HUMPHREY JOSHUA SHANE W/M 33 FELONY OFFICER THOMAS PROBATION VIOLATION

MORGAN JOSEPH DENNIS W/M 37 MISD OFFICER THOMAS SIMPLE BATTERY

STINNETT JEFFERY JACKSON W/M 29 MISD OFFICER HAVEN SIMPLE BATTERY, NO SEATBELTS

PERKINS COURTNEY KRISTEN W/F 31 FELONY OFFICER JACOBS POSS. OF SCHEDULE V

HOBBS DOUGLAS WADE W/M 63 FELONY OFFICER GILREATH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT-FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 1ST DEGREE, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE

HOBBS CHRYSTAL DIANE W/F 40 MISD OFFICER GILREATH DISORDERLY CONDUCT, SIMPLE BATTERY ON LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

BUTLER RONNIE ALTON W/M 52 FELONY OFFICER GILREATH PROBATION VIOLATION

WEBB HAYDEN BARBARA W/F 26 FELONY OFFICER BROWN EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY PERSONS, FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD FRAUD x28

JEFFERSON TAYLOR TYRONE B/M 23 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

JOHNSON TIMOTHY ANDREW W/M 41 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

FITZPATRICK SHANNON RAY W/M 50 MISD OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

YOUNG SAMUEL PAUL W/M 41 MISD OFFICER GUTHRIE DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SMITH JAMES KEVIN W/M 46 MISD OFFICER VANDYKE DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE

HICKS SHUNDY BETHEAL B/M 41 MISD OFFICER THOMAS FTA

HARRLESON DANITA CARROLL W/F 48 FELONY OFFICER THOMAS PROBATION VIOLATION

LAIN ERIK JHON W/M 41 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. OF SCHEDULE II

BROCK BRANDEN MICHAEL W/M 27 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS PROBATION VIOLATION

HARVEY DEVON NICOLE W/F 35 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. OF SCHEDULE II

DAVIS MARGNIE DARNELL B/M 25 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. OF SCHEDULE II

GREEN CHAZ DEVAIN W/M 23 MISD OFFICER JACOBS FTA

TIPTON BRITTANY ANNE W/F 25 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

THOMAS MICHAEL ALLAN W/M 48 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, IMPROPER U TURN

REYES-GONZALEZ WILBER W/M 40 MSD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FTML, SPEEDING, NO LICENSE, NO INSURANCE

MARTIN VIVIAN MARIAH W/F 27 MISD OFFICER MILLER THEFT BY TAKING

TARVER EDWARD JAMES B/M 50 MISD BALLARD DUI

BROOME JOSEPH RYAN W/M 23 MILLER WARRANT

ROACH MICHAEL LAMAR W/M 36 MISD TATE THEFT BY TAKING

THORNBURGH ROBERT EVERET W/M 54 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS OF METH

PAYNE FELICIA RENA W/F 51 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS OF METH

SHAW MICHAEL LEE W/M 39 OFFICER CAMP HARRASSING PHONE CALLS, TERRORISTIC THREATS, VIOLATION OF FAMILY VIOLENCE ORDER

HEAD TERESA LYNN W/F 60 OFFICER MILLER POSSESSION OF METH

CALDWELL SHAWN MICHAEL W/M 32 MISD OFFICER BROOME FTA

BERRY SAMANTHA SHAWN B/F 43 MISD OFFICER SIMPSON DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BETHUNE JAMES ALEXANDER W/M 40 MISD OFFICER BROWN NO INSURANCE

BATTALIA MICHAEL ANTHONY W/M 45 MISD OFFICER RAMEY SUSPENDED LICENSE

REED LONNIE DALE W/M 34 MISD OFFICER HEAD SHOPLIFTING

HARRIS JOSEPH MICHAEL W/M 38 MISD OFFICER DOYLE NO LICENSE

BALDOMERO ElACADIO -------- W/M 22 MISD OFFICER CAMP NO LICENSE, WINDOW TINT, IMPEDING FLOW BY DRIVING SIDE BY SIDE

LIVARCHUK DANIEL STANISLAV W/M 26 MISD OFFICER BROOME WARRENT- SIMPLE ASSAULT MISD, OBSTRUCTION, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, PUBLIC DRUNKNESS

SIMS KIMBERLY ANN W/F 56 MISD OFFICER DOOLEY SIMPLE ASSAULT FVA

AURILIA STEVEN ANTHONY W/M 38 MISD OFFICER SIMPSON SUSPEDED LICENSE, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN

POWER RICHARD ALLAN W/M 38 MISD OFFICER SIMPSON CONTEMPT OF CIVIL COURT, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

WOLFORD CLINT MATTHEW W/M 33 MISD OFFICER HEAD FTA- O/C:DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE -2ND OFFENSE, TRAFFIC LIGHT VIOLATION, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

LESTER CAITLYN LYNN W/F 29 MISD OFFICER JONES FTA

POWELL COTY ALLEN W/M 32 MISD OFFICER WORLEY GIVING FALSE NAME/DATE OF BIRTH, PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS, OBSTRUCTION

WRIGHT JASON WAYNE W/M 41 FELONY OFFICER CAMP TERRORISTIC THREATS, SIMPLE ASSAULT-FAMILY VIOLENCE, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE