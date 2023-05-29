Kelly, Fleischmann, Mines Among Speakers At Memorial Day Rites

Several hundred gathered at the Chattanooga VA National Cemetery Military Pavilion to remember those who gave their life in the line of duty on this Memorial Day, 2023. The annual event is sponsored by the Chattanooga Area Veterans Council.

Among the featured speakers were Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelley, 3rd District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann and Hamilton County Historian Linda Moss Mines.

Mayor Kelly said, “It’s very important to remember those who didn’t come home and those killed while serving, and that’s why we are gathered here today.”

Congressman Fleischmann said, “We honor our fallen this Memorial Day and make the solemn vow never to forget their sacrifice and uphold the values of individual freedom and liberty they died to protect.”

Hamilton County Historian Mines gave a short history of this special day and said may we never stop remembering.

Memorial Day observances were held in several Southeast and North Georgia counties. The city of Ringgold, Ga. continues to display dozens of American Flags along their downtown streets in observance of Memorial Day.