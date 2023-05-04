Latest Headlines

Blue Light Bar Gets 3-Day Beer License Suspension For Violating Mayor's Executive Order

  • Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Gail Perry

The Blue Light bar on Station Street on Thursday morning was penalized by the Chattanooga Beer Board for violating the mayor's executive order directing bar along the street close by 1 a.m.

The suspension came after the bar had been penalized for a half dozen other violations since November 2021. Those were for issues including employees consuming alcohol on the premises, selling alcohol off the premise two times, operating a disorderly place three times, and failing to report a disorder to the Chattanooga police twice  Those penalties included suspensions, letters of reprimand and monetary civil fines in lieu of suspension. The beer license was also revoked  in October 2021 but the revocation was appealed.

The newest infraction being considered on Thursday was for not conforming to an executive order from  Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly meant to reduce violence and for the sake of public safety. After this latest violation, another is scheduled to be heard at the Beer Board in June.

 A meeting to announce and explain the executive order was held on April 20 with bar owners who would be affected. The curfew was to extend for 15 days with an option of renewal. Chris Anderson, a senior advisor to  Mayor Kelly, conducted the meeting with business owners and told the Beer Board members that the information given at the meeting was “crystal clear.”

That order stated that all businesses on Station Street and all businesses selling alcohol there must have their last call by 12:30 a.m. and be closed by 1 a.m. starting on April 21. In the mayor’s order, the bars on that street were listed by name, including the Blue Light. Brian Joyce, one of the owners of that bar, was the representative at that meeting.

That same night, on a Thursday, the Blue Light had scheduled a private special spring event for Bryan College originally contracted to begin at 11:30 ending at 3 a.m. on April 21. Mr. Joyce said he had been told by  the organizer that people were expected to actually leave around 1 a.m. However at 1:03 a.m. the Chattanooga Police received an anonymous call from a cell phone saying the Blue Light was still open. The police, led by Officer Jeff Buchner arrived by 1:15 and found a security guard in a chair at the entrance and music coming from inside. When the bar manager was notified that the business should have been closed, she said they had a contract with the school before that order. Officer Buckner informed her that the executive order took precedence. She sent the general manager out, who called Mr. Joyce, who was not there that night. Then the bar was shut down without incidence and with an orderly dispersal.  Video from Officer Buckner’s body camera showed people leaving until 1:26. That was clearly after the curfew of 1 a.m., said Assistant City Attorney David Schmidt.

Mr. Joyce testified that the contract with Bryan College included conditions that no alcohol would be served and that all bottles and taps were removed and put into a storage room. He said no alcohol was served that night and he interpreted the mayor’s curfew to mean if alcohol was actively being served on a specific night or at a specific event, versus if the business had a beer and liquor license and customarily served alcohol. He said he believed he was in compliance with the order. He said despite being at the meeting that morning, which named his bar as being included in the curfew, it did not occur to him to get clarification from Mr. Anderson about the Bryan College event scheduled for that night. Mr. Anderson told the board that information given at the meeting that day would have been tough to misunderstand.

Board Member Ron Smith made a motion to sustain the violation for hours regulated due to the mayor’s emergency order. Board Member Dan Mayfield said he recognized the ambiguity in the language and especially because no alcohol was being served that night, leaving him undecided. And Vice Chairman Vince Butler said he believed it was clear that all businesses on the street had to shut down by 1 a.m. despite what they were doing and that the differences in interpretation could be debated by the lawyers.

The motion to sustain the violation passed unanimously. The motion for a penalty of suspending the beer license for 14 days failed, as did another to suspend it for 30 days, and another motion for a seven-day suspension. Dan Mayfield then made a motion for a three-day suspension that passed unanimously. The suspension will begin on May 18.

Latest Headlines
Blue Light Bar Gets 3-Day Beer License Suspension For Violating Mayor's Executive Order
  • Breaking News
  • 5/4/2023
Off-Duty Police Officers Added At Station Street As Full Operating Hours Return
Off-Duty Police Officers Added At Station Street As Full Operating Hours Return
  • Breaking News
  • 5/4/2023
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • Breaking News
  • 5/4/2023
Woman Says Moving Man Made Sexual Advances Toward Her
  • Breaking News
  • 5/4/2023
Silverdale Inmate Who Jumped Into Jail Van And Ran Over Officer Pleads Guilty
Silverdale Inmate Who Jumped Into Jail Van And Ran Over Officer Pleads Guilty
  • Breaking News
  • 5/4/2023
Criminal Court Clerk Responds To Questions About Legitimacy Of Letters From Collection Agency
  • Breaking News
  • 5/4/2023
Breaking News
Win Set Of Tickets To Upcoming Broadway Play Tony Award Winning Dear Evan Hansen
Win Set Of Tickets To Upcoming Broadway Play Tony Award Winning Dear Evan Hansen
  • 5/7/2023

Win two tickets to opening night of the Tony Award Winning Best Musical Broadway play Dear Evan Hansen. The production of Dear Evan Hansen will be at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium ... more

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 5/4/2023

Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills: No Bills: 1 BREDWELL, DAVID LEE IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS 05/03/2023 1 SMART, DRUCILLA M CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY FOR FILING A FALSE POLICE ... more

Woman Says Moving Man Made Sexual Advances Toward Her
  • 5/4/2023

A woman in the Highway 58 area said a moving man made sexual advances toward her while helping with a move out of an old house into a new one. Law enforcement said the alleged incidents happened ... more

Breaking News
Silverdale Inmate Who Jumped Into Jail Van And Ran Over Officer Pleads Guilty
Silverdale Inmate Who Jumped Into Jail Van And Ran Over Officer Pleads Guilty
  • 5/4/2023
Criminal Court Clerk Responds To Questions About Legitimacy Of Letters From Collection Agency
  • 5/4/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 5/4/2023
Collegedale Airport Removing Underground Storage Tank, Cutting Trees Near Runway
  • 5/4/2023
Erratic Drivers Reported In Walmart Parking Lot - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/4/2023
Opinion
1 Bad Apple On Station Street
  • 5/4/2023
County Schools Librarian Aims To Erase Motherhood On Mother’s Day - And Response (2)
  • 5/4/2023
Silverdale Hell? - And Response (1)
  • 5/3/2023
Turned Upside Down
  • 5/3/2023
New Leadership Is Making Great Strides
  • 5/2/2023
Sports
Lookouts Bats Come Alive In 7-1 Win
  • 5/4/2023
UTC Golfers Earn At-Large Bid To NCAA Championships
  • 5/3/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Time To Appreciate Steph And LeBron At Least One More Time
  • 5/2/2023
Brainerd Alums Gordon, Bowles Named To Baseball Hall Of Fame
Brainerd Alums Gordon, Bowles Named To Baseball Hall Of Fame
  • 5/3/2023
Registration Open For 24th Annual Porky's Open
  • 5/3/2023
Happenings
Music, Movies, Art Cars And More Coming To Downtown Chattanooga At Multiple Events
Music, Movies, Art Cars And More Coming To Downtown Chattanooga At Multiple Events
  • 5/4/2023
6th Annual Black Arts Festival Celebrates Juneteenth With A Full Slate Of Events June 1-19
  • 5/4/2023
Jerry Summers: Combat Pay?
Jerry Summers: Combat Pay?
  • 5/4/2023
Collegedale VFW Flea Market Is Sunday, May 28
  • 5/4/2023
Orange Grove Center To Host A Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony For A New Playground
  • 5/4/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/4/2023
The Record Company Opens For Rival Sons May 16 At The Signal
The Record Company Opens For Rival Sons May 16 At The Signal
  • 5/4/2023
CTC’s Final Youth Theatre Production Of Season, “Miss Nelson Is Missing!” Is May 12-21
CTC’s Final Youth Theatre Production Of Season, “Miss Nelson Is Missing!” Is May 12-21
  • 5/3/2023
Road To Nightfall Finale Is Saturday, Tickets On Sale
Road To Nightfall Finale Is Saturday, Tickets On Sale
  • 5/2/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Mother's Day - 2023
Best Of Grizzard - Mother's Day - 2023
  • 5/2/2023
Opinion
1 Bad Apple On Station Street
  • 5/4/2023
County Schools Librarian Aims To Erase Motherhood On Mother’s Day - And Response (2)
  • 5/4/2023
Silverdale Hell? - And Response (1)
  • 5/3/2023
Dining
Double Up Food Bucks Program Comes To Chattanooga
  • 5/2/2023
Great American Cookies Opens 2 New Locations In Chattanooga
  • 4/28/2023
Hixson Farmers Market Opens Season May 6
  • 4/27/2023
Business
60 Area Employers Take Part In First Local Assessment Of Inclusion And Diversity Practices
  • 5/4/2023
TD Bank And First Horizon Mutually Agree To Terminate Merger Agreement
  • 5/4/2023
3 Storm Car Washes Have Been Sold
3 Storm Car Washes Have Been Sold
  • 5/4/2023
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For April
  • 5/4/2023
The Edge Apartments By UTC Sell For $6,575,000
The Edge Apartments By UTC Sell For $6,575,000
  • 5/4/2023
Real Estate Transfers For April 27-May 3
  • 5/4/2023
Student Scene
TVEC Cohort Graduates From Cleveland State
  • 5/4/2023
Baylor's Pierce Grantham's Art Selected For U.S. Capitol Hill Display
Baylor's Pierce Grantham's Art Selected For U.S. Capitol Hill Display
  • 5/4/2023
Top McCallie Students Honored At 2023 Awards Day
  • 5/4/2023
Living Well
Type O Negative Blood Donors Needed For Emergencies
  • 5/4/2023
Morning Pointe Of Chattanooga To Offer Free Seminar On Medicare Medical Coverage And Prescription Plans
Morning Pointe Of Chattanooga To Offer Free Seminar On Medicare Medical Coverage And Prescription Plans
  • 5/4/2023
Frontline Response Launches "Freedom Reimagined"
  • 5/4/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
  • 4/20/2023
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
  • 4/16/2023
Outdoors
Turkey Habitat Field Day Scheduled For Catoosa Wildlife Management Area
Turkey Habitat Field Day Scheduled For Catoosa Wildlife Management Area
  • 5/4/2023
17th Annual Sportsman’s Warehouse Fisherman's Dream Bass Tournament Benefiting Silverdale Baptist Academy Outdoor Education Dept. To Be Held May 6
  • 5/2/2023
Hamilton County Spring Clean-Up: A Day for Community Service Is May 6
  • 5/1/2023
Travel
Tennessee Springs To Life In 2023 With Fun And Family-Friendly Festivals And Events
Tennessee Springs To Life In 2023 With Fun And Family-Friendly Festivals And Events
  • 5/2/2023
Plein Air Art Event Slated For Sept. 24-30 In Great Smoky Mountains National Park
  • 4/27/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 32: Independent Bookstores 2
  • 4/21/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Revisiting The Spiritual Sponge Principle
Bob Tamasy: Revisiting The Spiritual Sponge Principle
  • 5/4/2023
"Peace: How Do We Keep It?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 5/3/2023
GraceWorks Church Celebrating 17th Anniversary May 7
GraceWorks Church Celebrating 17th Anniversary May 7
  • 5/2/2023
Obituaries
Mike Hewitt
Mike Hewitt
  • 5/4/2023
Violet Ruth Smith
Violet Ruth Smith
  • 5/4/2023
Charles Steven Wood
Charles Steven Wood
  • 5/4/2023
Area Obituaries
Wynkoop, John Hilger (Cleveland)
Wynkoop, John Hilger (Cleveland)
  • 5/4/2023
Welch, Reba Phillips (Summerville)
  • 5/4/2023
Henderson, Marianne (Dalton)
Henderson, Marianne (Dalton)
  • 5/4/2023