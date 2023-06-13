Fleischmann Votes To Block Biden Administration’s "Unconstitutional" Pistol Brace Ban

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann voted Tuesday to block the Biden Administration’s "unconstitutional" pistol brace ban.

He said, "This comes after the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) unilaterally deemed pistol braces illegal, potentially making millions of law-abiding gun owners criminals overnight.

“Every American has a fundamental, God-given right to keep and bear arms for their own use and protection. Pistol braces were invented to help disabled veterans use firearms that they otherwise would be unable to use. Since 2012, under the Obama Administration, the ATF has recognized pistol braces serve a legitimate function and should not be subject to burdensome government overreach. Now, for no reason, the ATF has reversed its course and declared pistol braces illegal.”

“We can never allow unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats to infringe upon our rights. The Biden Administration and ATF are relentlessly pushing gun control with the sole purpose of taking away Americans’ abilities to own and use firearms. If allowed to stand, millions of law-abiding Americans could become felons overnight and face 10 years in jail and fines up to $10,000. This must never happen.

“I will always fight to protect our Second Amendment rights. None of us can stand by and allow our rights to be taken away from us. I’m glad the House voted to block Biden’s and the ATF’s clearly unconstitutional ban on pistol braces. I call on the Senate to act quickly to pass H.J. Res. 44 to protect our rights under the Constitution and Bill of Rights.”