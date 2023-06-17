Police Blotter: Woman's Hand Tiller Stolen From Her Front Porch; 2 Couples Trespassed From 2 Stores For Suspected Shoplifting

A woman on South Street told police that at 2 a.m. that morning, a black male walked onto her porch and took a hand tiller gardening tool. Police were provided with a photo of the suspect.

* * *

A woman at an apartment complex on E. 8th Street told police her vehicle had its rear passenger window busted out and items were stolen out of it. The items that were stolen out of the vehicle were her iPad, iPhoneX, work apron, $500 cash and a black waistband trainer. The woman said she parked the vehicle on E. 8th Street around 9:30 p.m. the night before, and it was noticed busted into this morning around 8:30 a.m. Police went to speak with management at the Salvation Army and he said that he will try and look over the video, but he would rather officers come review the video the next day. Police told him that they would stop by tomorrow to review the cameras.

* * *

A man on E. 11th Street told police he has been in contact with a woman, Liliain Musonga, from Uganda via WhatsApp. He said since being in contact with the woman, his accounts have been hacked. He said he has had to change his passwords several times. He said he has contacted the FBI concerning the matter. He said he needed to make a report for the FBI to follow up.

* * *

A woman told police her vehicle was damaged somewhere but she's not sure where or when. She noticed the damage on it two days ago around 2 p.m. while at home. She said the front bumper on the passenger side was cracked or pulled loose from the seam. She was at Rogers Supermarket at 1408 E. Main St. with it the day before that around noon and she was there for about 20 minutes. She then went to other places with it after that before going home later that day. She said Rogers is the first possible location where it could have happened. She had no estimates for repairs yet.

* * *



The loss prevention manager at a store in Hamilton Place told police he observed a black male on camera take a shirt off the rack then put it on under his own shirt and leave the store without paying for it. The suspect is unknown at this time.

* * *

A woman on Workman Road told police she was in a verbal disorder with another woman. She said the woman came in to her camp without permission. Police had the woman leave the area.



* * *

A man told police he was driving on Hickory Valley Road when a woman pulled out onto Hickory Valley from a side road. He said he thought she was going to strike his vehicle, so he swerved off and hit a curb, causing his front passenger tire to flatten. The woman said that she never saw the man's vehicle, and that she looked multiple times before turning onto Hickory Valley Road. Neither vehicle collided. The man had a flat tire from running off road, and he called a tow truck to tow his vehicle.

* * *

Police were dispatched to Electronic Express at Hamilton Place to speak with the employee on site who said he was threatened by a man who he suspected to be shoplifting. He said the man was accompanied by another man, and both men left in a vehicle with TN tags. He said the vehicle was already occupied by two women. He said that a woman in the vehicle also yelled at him. He said he wished to have these people trespassed from his store and the neighboring store, Pop Shelf, which is leased by Electronic Express. Police found these people and trespassed them.