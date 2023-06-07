County Commission Votes To Improve Ben Miller Park, Demolish 2 Other Sites

The Hamilton County Commission voted to accept a $40,000 contribution from the city of Chattanooga to help improve and upgrade Ben Miller Park. County Commissioner Joe Graham guessed the project would be complete sometime in August.

The money was directed to the project by City Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley.



“We’re stretching the city’s money probably twice as far,” Commissioner Graham said as he thanked Councilwoman Dotley.



The Commission voted unanimously to approve a bid of $410,000 from TOA, LLC, to demolish the former Community Corrections and Humane Society sites.



“We don’t go around tearing a lot of buildings down,” said Commissioner David Sharpe, adding that the Community Corrections site had been “atrocious … and I don’t say that lightly.”



The Commission voted to allocate money to local organizations. All funds come from the county general fund travel discretionary monies designated for use in their respective districts.

East Ridge Needy Child Fund: $2,500

Harrison Bay Future Ready Center, District 9: $2,000

Hamilton County Schools Foundation: $5,052.64

Harrison Bay Future Ready Center, District 10: $2,000

Snow Hill Recreation League: $2,000

Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department: $3,000

Walden’s Ridge Emergency Services: $3,000

Mountain Education Foundation: $3,000

Tyner High School: $500

Soddy Daisy Food Bank: $1,500

Soddy Daisy Vietnam Veterans Foundation: $1,500





