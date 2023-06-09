Lookout Mountain, Ga., Honors Super Volunteer Jimmy Campbell As He Retires

If more people got involved with public service, towns and cities would be better off, said Arch Willingham, Vice Mayor of Lookout Mountain, Ga. “Thank you for working so hard for this community,” he said. He was talking about Jimmy Campbell the longtime volunteer for the city of Lookout Mountain, Georgia.

In the past, Mr. Campbell was responsible for having the city’s comprehensive plan created that is being used as a roadmap for development now and in the future. And he headed up the city’s sewer board. Most recently he has been instrumental in planning parks and trails throughout the town and following up with their construction. He coordinated the design and development of all the parks with professional garden designers and the different garden clubs on the mountain and found volunteers to do much of the work.bHis service has also included obtaining financial assistance for the various projects through grant funding from private foundations and the state and county.

At the council meeting Thursday night, Mr. Campbell announced his retirement. He said that Lulu Brock will be taking his place as chairman of the garden committee. “I hope we’ve accomplished a thing or two,” he said adding that he will not be going far and is still available for advice if it is needed.

Ann Brown and Candice Wells, representing Bee City USA for the Lookout Mountain towns in both Tennessee and Georgia, were at the meeting to announce an event that has been planned to recognize National Pollinator Week which is June 19-25. It will be celebrated on Lookout Mountain on Saturday, June 17, with a Pollinator Festival from 9 a.m. until 12 noon at the Lookout Mountain Ga. City Hall. Reflection Riding will have a presence at the festival as well as 11 different organizations. There will be activities for children and people are encouraged to bring them. There will also be guided butterfly and bird walks that morning in Joe Wheeler Park, which is planted in all native plants.

Joe Wheeler Park is the latest park completed and planned with Jimmy Campbell’s guidance. Ms. Brown said that she has worked with him on gardens and thanked him for all he has done on the mountain. So many people will enjoy the parks now and in the future, she said. “I hope they enjoy them as much as I enjoyed doing them,” he said.

Councilman Kevin Leckenby, the council’s liaison with the public works department, said that the department is in the process of patching potholes and asks residents to notify city hall if they are aware of problem spots that have been missed. Brush is picked up on a two-week cycle. He said residents should be aware if the debris is replaced just after it has been removed by the city. It will not be picked up again until the list is worked through. He reminds homeowners that piles need to be in 4x4x4 feet sections so they can be placed in the truck by the tractor. Brush piles should be kept away from fire hydrants and guidewires, and out of the rights of way.

The gas line replacement project in Fairyland will be finished on June 14. Later this summer work will begin to replace the lines from Covenant College south to the state line. Tree work to remove branches overhanging the streets is also planned. The Fourth of July holiday will affect schedules in the public works department. Employees will be off on Monday, July 3, for a long weekend, so trash will be picked up on Tuesday, July 4. And the next dumpster day has been pushed pack to July 8. The councilman reminds people that the dumpster usually is filled by 11 a.m.

The monthly fire and police report prepared by Chief Todd Gann was presented by Councilwoman Taylor Watson. During the month of May, officers patrolled 2,378 miles, made 26 traffic stops, gave nine citations and 18 warnings and there were four wrecks. During the month, 14 burglar alarms were checked, There were no burglaries, thefts or arrests, but five suspicious persons and nine suspicious vehicles were investigated. Assistance was provided to 14 citizens, six motorists and the Lookout Mountain, Tn. Police six times in May. There were eight fire calls and 13 medical calls.

Councilwoman Watson said she was preaching again about locking doors to vehicles and houses and not leaving valuables in cars. In the early hours the morning of June 5, she said that “unwelcome visitors from the valley” came up the mountain, and stole a Pathfinder SUV that was later totaled in a police chase. Also stolen were weapons, wallets and computers. The car and all the items were stolen from unlocked vehicles. She said that leaving cars and houses unlocked is inviting people to “help themselves.” Many of those groups, she said, are armed and there is a fear that there could be personal injury in the future. Please lock up, she emphasized, it will happen again before the thieves realize they will be arrested.” Most of the personal items have already been recovered, she said.

City Manager Kenny Lee invites mountain residents to come to the July Fourth parade. This year Rock City will have a float and the DAR is organizing a float recognizing veterans. The parade will be on July 4, starting at city hall. If participating, people should arrive by 10 a.m.

Mayor David Bennett was happy to announce that owners of the houses across the street from Lula Lake Road are pleased with the way the city has been able to keep water out of their yards. The problems started when the new parking lot was built. The homeowners are also happy with the privacy fencing and landscaping separating their property from the parking lot.

The council unanimously passed the budget for fiscal year 2023-2024 on the first reading. Budgeted revenue in the general fund is $1,765,100. Budgeted expenses are $1,675,822. A projected surplus is $89,267. The tax rate will be set in October when it is done each year, officials said.