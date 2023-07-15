Police Blotter: Drunk Man Rolling On Sidewalk Wants A Ride; Someone Throws Brick Through Apartment Window

A caller told police a man was rolling around, possibly drunk, on the sidewalk on Lawn Street. Police spoke with the man who said he had been drinking at his cousin's house nearby and went for a walk. The man was intoxicated but denied needing any medical aid. He requested a ride back to his cousin's house. The officer gave the man a ride, per his request. The man thanked the officer for the assistance.

A woman on E. 11th Street told police another woman began to call out her daughter’s name and chase her.

A woman told police her brother put "hands on her". Dispatch notified police that the woman was calling from the Fast Stop at 2285 Wilcox Blvd. and she wanted to meet police there and that she has red and white hair. The woman later told police she would meet at the laundromat across the street. Upon arrival at the laundromat, police weren’t able to find a woman matching the description. Police then relocated to 2285 Wilcox Blvd, and were still unable to find the woman. Dispatch called the woman four times and she didn’t answer.

The owner of Uptown Bar at 2407 Glass St. asked if police could keep people from loitering in the area. She also asked if police could drive through after they close for presence.

While on the way to another call, an officer saw a man on Signal Mountain Road jump out into the road in front of a vehicle, seeming to dare the vehicle to hit him. The other vehicle was able to swerve and avoid the man. The officer initiated blue lights and spoke to the man. He couldn’t explain why he jumped into the vehicle's path. Because the officer was in Red Bank, a Red Bank Police Department unit was dispatched to assist the man.

Police were called to Chattanooga Scrap Metal at 529 E. 11th St. where a man said someone had been attempting to break into the building through the roof. Police inspected the area but didn’t find anyone. There were multiple cats on the roof where the man said the break-in attempt occurred.

A woman on Calhoun Avenue told police she needed to retrieve a pink bag inside the residence. Police went inside to prevent a disorder and allow the woman to collect her bag. Once the bag was retrieved she left without incident.

A man on Lindsay Street told police someone stole his 1999 black Toyota 4runner sometime in the last three days. He said it was locked and he had the only keys to the vehicle with him. He said the front windshield was cracked. There were aftermarket wheels that stick out from the vehicle and stickers on the back. He also said there was nothing expensive inside the vehicle. Dispatch checked from private property tows and it had not been repoed. It was entered into NCIC as stolen and was BOLO’d county wide.

A man and woman on Wilder Road were in a verbal dispute that had been settled by the time police arrived. The woman said she was leaving, and did so without incident.

A woman at the Maple Hills Apartments, 1965 Maple Hills Way, told police at 7:45 a.m. she walked her kids to the bus stop to get them to summer school. She then returned to her apartment and cleaned up the outside of her apartment. She went back inside and approximately 10-15 minutes later someone threw a brick through her front window. The brick was seen lying in the living room of the apartment. The woman didn’t know who threw the brick through the window. The cost of the window to be replaced is approximately $300. Police attempted to speak with the manager, however was unable to, but will follow up.