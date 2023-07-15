Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Drunk Man Rolling On Sidewalk Wants A Ride; Someone Throws Brick Through Apartment Window

  • Saturday, July 15, 2023

A caller told police a man was rolling around, possibly drunk, on the sidewalk on Lawn Street. Police spoke with the man who said he had been drinking at his cousin's house nearby and went for a walk. The man was intoxicated but denied needing any medical aid. He requested a ride back to his cousin's house. The officer gave the man a ride, per his request. The man thanked the officer for the assistance.

* * *

A woman on E. 11th Street told police another woman began to call out her daughter’s name and chase her.

* * *

A woman told police her brother put "hands on her". Dispatch notified police that the woman was calling from the Fast Stop at 2285 Wilcox Blvd. and she wanted to meet police there and that she has red and white hair. The woman later told police she would meet at the laundromat across the street. Upon arrival at the laundromat, police weren’t able to find a woman matching the description. Police then relocated to 2285 Wilcox Blvd, and were still unable to find the woman. Dispatch called the woman four times and she didn’t answer.

* * *

The owner of Uptown Bar at 2407 Glass St. asked if police could keep people from loitering in the area. She also asked if police could drive through after they close for presence.

* * *

While on the way to another call, an officer saw a man on Signal Mountain Road jump out into the road in front of a vehicle, seeming to dare the vehicle to hit him. The other vehicle was able to swerve and avoid the man. The officer initiated blue lights and spoke to the man. He couldn’t explain why he jumped into the vehicle's path. Because the officer was in Red Bank, a Red Bank Police Department unit was dispatched to assist the man.

* * *

Police were called to Chattanooga Scrap Metal at 529 E. 11th St. where a man said someone had been attempting to break into the building through the roof. Police inspected the area but didn’t find anyone. There were multiple cats on the roof where the man said the break-in attempt occurred.

* * *

A woman on Calhoun Avenue told police she needed to retrieve a pink bag inside the residence. Police went inside to prevent a disorder and allow the woman to collect her bag. Once the bag was retrieved she left without incident.

* * *

A man on Lindsay Street told police someone stole his 1999 black Toyota 4runner sometime in the last three days. He said it was locked and he had the only keys to the vehicle with him. He said the front windshield was cracked. There were aftermarket wheels that stick out from the vehicle and stickers on the back. He also said there was nothing expensive inside the vehicle. Dispatch checked from private property tows and it had not been repoed. It was entered into NCIC as stolen and was BOLO’d county wide.

* * *

A man and woman on Wilder Road were in a verbal dispute that had been settled by the time police arrived. The woman said she was leaving, and did so without incident.

* * *

A woman at the Maple Hills Apartments, 1965 Maple Hills Way, told police at 7:45 a.m. she walked her kids to the bus stop to get them to summer school. She then returned to her apartment and cleaned up the outside of her apartment. She went back inside and approximately 10-15 minutes later someone threw a brick through her front window. The brick was seen lying in the living room of the apartment. The woman didn’t know who threw the brick through the window. The cost of the window to be replaced is approximately $300. Police attempted to speak with the manager, however was unable to, but will follow up.

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/15/2023
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • Breaking News
  • 7/14/2023
Slope Stabilization Prompts Highway 153 Ramp Closures In Hamilton County
  • Breaking News
  • 7/14/2023
Tracy City Man Indicted, Arrested On Arson Charge
  • Breaking News
  • 7/14/2023
Terry Scott Anderson, 24, Arrested For Murder Of Cordarrius Bailey
  • Breaking News
  • 7/14/2023
Wiedmer: Vols’ NCAA Penalty A Lot Of Sound and Fury Signifying Next To Nothing
  • Sports
  • 7/14/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Drunk Man Rolling On Sidewalk Wants A Ride; Someone Throws Brick Through Apartment Window
  • 7/15/2023

A caller told police a man was rolling around, possibly drunk, on the sidewalk on Lawn Street. Police spoke with the man who said he had been drinking at his cousin's house nearby and went for ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/15/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLISON, JESS LOGAN 8169 COUNTY ROAD 14 FLAT ROCK, 35966 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD THEFT OF PROPERTY ... more

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 7/14/2023

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda: I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. ... more

Breaking News
Slope Stabilization Prompts Highway 153 Ramp Closures In Hamilton County
  • 7/14/2023
Tracy City Man Indicted, Arrested On Arson Charge
  • 7/14/2023
Terry Scott Anderson, 24, Arrested For Murder Of Cordarrius Bailey
  • 7/14/2023
County Planning New EMS Training Center On Volunteer Drive, New EM Station In East Ridge
  • 7/14/2023
2 Arrested For Murder Of Cordell Young On June 30
2 Arrested For Murder Of Cordell Young On June 30
  • 7/14/2023
Opinion
Accountability For Taxpayer Money - And Response
  • 7/10/2023
Hamilton County Schools Lowers Academic Standards Due To COVID - And Response (8)
  • 7/10/2023
With Trump It Was Worse
  • 7/14/2023
Why Don't We Stop The Madness?
  • 7/14/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 7/14/2023
Sports
Wiedmer: Vols’ NCAA Penalty A Lot Of Sound and Fury Signifying Next To Nothing
  • 7/14/2023
Construction Firms To Work With Architects On Planned Lookouts New Stadium
  • 7/14/2023
Randy Smith: All Time All Star Game
Randy Smith: All Time All Star Game
  • 7/14/2023
Lee Lacrosse Wins IWLCA Division II Community Awareness Team Award
  • 7/13/2023
Former Notre Dame Standout Mackenzie Johnson Honored By Young Harris
  • 7/13/2023
Happenings
Local Nonprofit Holds Fish Fry To Provide Underserved Students With Summer Vacation
Local Nonprofit Holds Fish Fry To Provide Underserved Students With Summer Vacation
  • 7/14/2023
Shepherd’s Men To Swim 6 Miles In Honor Of The Fallen Five
Shepherd’s Men To Swim 6 Miles In Honor Of The Fallen Five
  • 7/13/2023
Did You Know? Aerial America/Smithsonian Channel
Did You Know? Aerial America/Smithsonian Channel
  • 7/12/2023
Lake Resort Drive To Be Closed Next Week For Repairs
  • 7/14/2023
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 7/14/2023
Entertainment
Travis Feutz Opens For Zach Bryson July 29 At The Woodshop Listening Room
  • 7/14/2023
Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Has Auditions Aug. 22
  • 7/14/2023
Best of Grizzard - Animal Companion
Best of Grizzard - Animal Companion
  • 7/14/2023
Single Performance Ticket Sale Dales Announced For Broadway At Memorial Auditorium Season
  • 7/13/2023
Ensemble Theatre Explores More New Material
Ensemble Theatre Explores More New Material
  • 7/13/2023
Opinion
Accountability For Taxpayer Money - And Response
  • 7/10/2023
Hamilton County Schools Lowers Academic Standards Due To COVID - And Response (8)
  • 7/10/2023
With Trump It Was Worse
  • 7/14/2023
Dining
Cheddar's Location On Gunbarrel Road Sells For $7,623,621
  • 7/13/2023
I Heart Mac & Cheese Opens 1st Location In Hixson On July 17
I Heart Mac & Cheese Opens 1st Location In Hixson On July 17
  • 7/11/2023
Couple Starts Mystic Lobster Roll Restaurant In East Brainerd After New Jersey Visit
  • 7/6/2023
Business
Amaero International Limited To Locate Flagship Manufacturing And Global Headquarters In Bradley County
  • 7/14/2023
Arcade Beauty Closing Chattanooga Plant With Loss Of 84 Jobs
  • 7/14/2023
TVFCU To Host Career Fair July 20
  • 7/13/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: June 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 7/12/2023
Real Estate Transfers For July 6-12
  • 7/13/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 7/13/2023
Student Scene
Lee Announces YAPD Grant Winners
  • 7/14/2023
Dr. Ahad Nasab Named Interim Dean Of The UTC College Of Engineering And Computer Science
Dr. Ahad Nasab Named Interim Dean Of The UTC College Of Engineering And Computer Science
  • 7/13/2023
New Electric Vehicle Engineering Technology AAS Degree Launches In The Fall
  • 7/13/2023
Living Well
A Night With Nurture The Next Returns July 20
  • 7/13/2023
Special Needs/Care Family Conference Is July 22
  • 7/13/2023
Morning Pointe Foundation Reveals Acts For Seniors Got Talent Show On Aug. 8
Morning Pointe Foundation Reveals Acts For Seniors Got Talent Show On Aug. 8
  • 7/14/2023
Memories
Dickie Matthews Almost Got To Play For Lawrence Welk
  • 7/5/2023
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, The Final Chapter
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, The Final Chapter
  • 7/7/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Reflections Of WDOD
  • 6/22/2023
Outdoors
Body Of Missing Man Recovered On Cherokee Lake
  • 7/14/2023
4 Children Injured In Tellico Lake Boating Accident; 3 With Serious Injuries
  • 7/13/2023
85 Acres Acquired For Carter State Natural Area Expansion
  • 7/13/2023
Travel
Rising Gulf Temperatures Threaten Coral Reefs
  • 7/13/2023
Calling On President Lincoln: “The Bolts Of War And Machinery”
  • 7/14/2023
125th Anniversary Of Camp Thomas At Chickamauga Battlefield To Be Commemorated On July 22
  • 7/13/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Finding Strength In Our Inadequacy
Bob Tamasy: Finding Strength In Our Inadequacy
  • 7/13/2023
"When The Past Gets In Your Eyes" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 7/10/2023
Sonlife Quartet Headlines Red Back Hymnal Singing Sunday
Sonlife Quartet Headlines Red Back Hymnal Singing Sunday
  • 7/10/2023
Obituaries
David James Edwards
David James Edwards
  • 7/14/2023
Emma Mae Davis
Emma Mae Davis
  • 7/14/2023
Carolyn Davis Cox
Carolyn Davis Cox
  • 7/14/2023
Area Obituaries
Smith, Edsel (Cleveland)
  • 7/13/2023
Williams, Paul R. (Cleveland)
Williams, Paul R. (Cleveland)
  • 7/13/2023
Easter, Alexis DeAndre (Dalton)
Easter, Alexis DeAndre (Dalton)
  • 7/13/2023