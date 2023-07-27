One Of Largest Remaining Ooltewah Tracts Sells For Over $20 Million, Apison Land Also Goes To "America's Largest Homebuilder"

One of the largest remaining Ooltewah tracts has sold for over $20 million.

Property at 8219 Ooltewah-Georgetown Road includes 92.3 acres that backs up to a large swath of scenic Savannah Bay.

The sale also includes 8217 Ooltewah-Georgetown Road.

The buyer is D.R. Horton Inc. Horton is listed as "America's largest homebuilder." Donald R. Horton started the firm in Fort Worth, Tex., in 1978.

The sale was from Savannah Bay Tennessee Llc for $20,340,500.

The Horton firm also bought several large tracts at Prairie Pass at Apison for around $10 million.

They include property at 3601 Bill Jones Road from Prairie Pass Development Llc for $2,368,000, property at Prairie Lake Drive from Prairie Pass Development Llc for $2,688,000, and property at Prairie Lake Drive from Steven Kip Taylor for $4,864,000.

