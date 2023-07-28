Latest Headlines

East Ridge Taking Steps To Clean Up Derelict Properties

  • Friday, July 28, 2023
  • Gail Perry

The city of East Ridge is taking steps to clean up properties that are overgrown and dirty by updating its property maintenance regulations. At the city council meeting Thursday night, the property maintenance ordinance was amended so that the regulations include owner-occupied properties in addition to non-owner occupied residences. This allows the city to go onto the properties that are deemed out of control by taking measures to remove problematic growth of trees, vines, grass, underbrush or the accumulation of debris, trash, litter and garbage. This will continue the city’s efforts to beautify East Ridge. Codes Enforcement Officer Torrey Holder has been very effective in enforcing city codes, said City Attorney Mark Litchford.

The council also approved many purchases that were included in the 2024 budget. Two Ford F-150, four-wheel drive trucks will be bought - one for the traffic control department and the other for the streets department. Each of the service trucks will cost $39,565 through the Tennessee state contract for the total amount of $79,130. Another Ford F-150 4x2 pick-up truck that will be used by the parks and recreation department will be purchased for the amount of $31,319. 

The city will also be getting a new Kawasaki FX mower to replace the old Bush Hog mower. The cost of this equipment through the Sourcewell purchasing cooperative will be $12,573.

Fire Chief Mike Williams received authorization to buy 10 sets of turnout gear, also through the Sourcewell purchasing alliance contract. Each set costs $3,353 for the total amount of $33,530.

Four 12 feet x 11 yards dumpsters will be bought to replace the old ones that have rusted and allow liquids to seep out where ever they are placed. The cost is $3,500 each and $2,570 to deliver them for a total of $16,570.

An agreement authorizing the city to enter into a contract with Litefoot Technology approves the renewal of annual IT subscription services used by the city. The cost for all the subscriptions total $52,785 for the year. The costs were allocated to each department where they are used. 

The bid from Beverly Reid Photography for sports photography during the 2023–2024 season was chosen out of two bids submitted. The city will receive a 15 percent commission from the gross sales. 

Ann Waterhouse resigned from the seven member East Ridge library board, leaving a vacancy through Dec. 30, this year. Jenny Tyler was  appointed to fill the position through the end of the term.

City Manager Scott Miller said that Tally Construction is continuing work on the multi-modal project along Ringgold Road, but the work that is being done by Chattanooga Gas at the same time, while the roads are cut, should be completely finished by Aug. 7. That will allow Talley to bring in additional crews. The city manager also  warned motorists who enter either North Terrace or South Terrace Roads to do so with caution. He said vehicles are traveling too fast causing getting onto the roads dangerous. 

Councilman David Tyler announced that the annual Kars4Kids car and motorcycle show will be taking place this Saturday at Camp Jordan Park. Proceeds from the event will be used by the East Ridge Optimists Club to serve youth in the community.

 

 

 

