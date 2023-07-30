Latest Headlines

Couple Injured When Shots Are Fired Into Their Vehicle Near Shallowford Exit Of I-75

  • Sunday, July 30, 2023

A couple suffered injuries when shots were fired into a vehicle they were occupying  on Overnite Drive on Sunday afternoon.

Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call on the parking lot at 2207 Overnight Dr. at 3:08 p.m.

A 20-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were driving when shots were fired at them. The man was hit by gunfire in the upper shoulder and forearm, and the woman was injured by shrapnel or debris.

Both were taken to the hospital by ambulance after police arrived.

The shooting suspect fled the scene southbound on I-75. Investigators are following up evidence and leads gathered at the scene.

Persons with any additional information can submit confidentially by calling 423 698-2525 or through the Atlas One mobile app.

Overnite Drive is near the Shallowford Road exit of I-75 near the Shell Station.

Latest Headlines
Couple Injured When Shots Are Fired Into Their Vehicle Near Shallowford Exit Of I-75
  • Breaking News
  • 7/30/2023
WFLI's Johnny Eagle Enters Tennessee's Radio Hall Of Fame
  • Breaking News
  • 7/30/2023
Dunn Leads Lookouts In 6-3 Win
  • Sports
  • 7/30/2023
Police Blotter: Driver Is Tired, Not Intoxicated; Someone Opens Man’s Car Door And Turns Water Hose On In Yard
  • Breaking News
  • 7/30/2023
Chattanooga FC Edges Gold Star FC Detroit On The Road, 2-1
  • Sports
  • 7/30/2023
Baylor's Charlotte Hoss Has Top 15 Finish In AAU Junior's Pentathlon
Baylor's Charlotte Hoss Has Top 15 Finish In AAU Junior's Pentathlon
  • Prep Sports
  • 7/30/2023
Breaking News
Couple Injured When Shots Are Fired Into Their Vehicle Near Shallowford Exit Of I-75
  • 7/30/2023

A couple suffered injuries when shots were fired into a vehicle they were occupying on Overnite Drive on Sunday afternoon. Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call on the parking ... more

Police Blotter: Driver Is Tired, Not Intoxicated; Someone Opens Man’s Car Door And Turns Water Hose On In Yard
  • 7/30/2023

While on patrol, officers received a call about a suspicious/possibly intoxicated driver. Officers found the vehicle and initiated contact with the driver near Hixson Pike and Meadow Lake Road. ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/30/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALFREY, TAD J 715 POTTAWIE STREET HIAWGHA, 66534 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff FAILURE TO APPEAR BACON, ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/29/2023
Kimberly Smart Gets 3-Year Sentence In Stabbing Death Of Another Woman
Kimberly Smart Gets 3-Year Sentence In Stabbing Death Of Another Woman
  • 7/28/2023
Bradley County Fire Rescue Chief Shawn Fairbanks Retiring; Jeff Stewart Named Deputy Chief
Bradley County Fire Rescue Chief Shawn Fairbanks Retiring; Jeff Stewart Named Deputy Chief
  • 7/28/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 7/28/2023
Boating Under The Influence Charge Dismissed Against Baylor Headmaster Chris Angel
  • 7/28/2023
Opinion
McKamey Is A Wonderful Service To Our Community
  • 7/30/2023
Republicans Are To Blame
  • 7/29/2023
Jerry Summers: Traffic Snarl
Jerry Summers: Traffic Snarl
  • 7/28/2023
Marsha Blackburn: This Year’s National Defense Bill Equips The U.S. To Deter The New Axis Of Evil
Marsha Blackburn: This Year’s National Defense Bill Equips The U.S. To Deter The New Axis Of Evil
  • 7/28/2023
Support Wreaths For Chattanooga - And Response
  • 7/28/2023
Sports
Red Wolves Fall To North Carolina, 2-1
  • 7/30/2023
Chattanooga FC Edges Gold Star FC Detroit On The Road, 2-1
  • 7/30/2023
Dunn Leads Lookouts In 6-3 Win
  • 7/30/2023
Lookouts Snap Three-Game Losing Streak On McGarry Walk-Off Single
  • 7/29/2023
Lee Hires Spence As Head Golf Coach
  • 7/28/2023
Happenings
W Road Closed Sunday Morning For Trash Pickup
  • 7/27/2023
Stacey Alexander: I Shot A Meth-Head
  • 7/28/2023
Jerry Summers: Mark Twain-Will Rogers Quotes No. 2
Jerry Summers: Mark Twain-Will Rogers Quotes No. 2
  • 7/27/2023
"Cherokee Iconography: A Language Unto Itself" Program Is Aug. 12
  • 7/28/2023
Promotional Ceremony Leads To High Praise For One Civil Air Patrol Cadet
Promotional Ceremony Leads To High Praise For One Civil Air Patrol Cadet
  • 7/27/2023
Entertainment
Tennessee Valley Theatre Hosts An Evening With The Servants Quartet Aug. 12
Tennessee Valley Theatre Hosts An Evening With The Servants Quartet Aug. 12
  • 7/29/2023
Grammy-Nominated Victor Wainwright And The Train Perform At Nightfall Music Series
Grammy-Nominated Victor Wainwright And The Train Perform At Nightfall Music Series
  • 7/28/2023
Country Music Recording Artist Larry Fleet Off And Running Big In Nashville With A Sold-Out Ryman Auditorium Show
  • 7/27/2023
Best of Grizzard- Aspartame And Cancer
Best of Grizzard- Aspartame And Cancer
  • 7/28/2023
Music Cypher Goes Beyond Entertainment
  • 7/26/2023
Opinion
McKamey Is A Wonderful Service To Our Community
  • 7/30/2023
Republicans Are To Blame
  • 7/29/2023
Jerry Summers: Traffic Snarl
Jerry Summers: Traffic Snarl
  • 7/28/2023
Dining
Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Launches Inaugural Food Truck Festival & Expo Sept. 23
  • 7/24/2023
2nd Community Pie To Open Near Hamilton Place
  • 7/20/2023
Cheddar's Location On Gunbarrel Road Sells For $7,623,621
  • 7/13/2023
Business
Shaw Named A Best Employer For Women
  • 7/27/2023
Summer Season Impacts County Unemployment Rates In Tennessee
Summer Season Impacts County Unemployment Rates In Tennessee
  • 7/27/2023
Majority Of Georgia’s Regional Commissions See Slight Uptick In Unemployment
  • 7/27/2023
Real Estate
Aslan And Chestnut Funds Form Partnership For A $35 Million Investment In Downtown Memphis
  • 7/27/2023
Eight59 Flats Apartment Complex On McCallie Avenue Sells For $3 Million
Eight59 Flats Apartment Complex On McCallie Avenue Sells For $3 Million
  • 7/27/2023
Steven Sharpe: The Importance Of Buyer Representation Agreements
  • 7/26/2023
Student Scene
Tech Goes Home Celebrates 10,000 Graduates; Community Impact
Tech Goes Home Celebrates 10,000 Graduates; Community Impact
  • 7/29/2023
Air Force Airman Gavin Close Graduates From Basic Military Training
Air Force Airman Gavin Close Graduates From Basic Military Training
  • 7/30/2023
Urban League Project Ready Students Place Second In National Competition
Urban League Project Ready Students Place Second In National Competition
  • 7/27/2023
Living Well
Signal Centers Inc. Launches Internship Program To Expand Child Care Worker Pipeline
  • 7/27/2023
Chattanooga's Only Robotic-Assisted Lobectomy Performed At Parkridge
Chattanooga's Only Robotic-Assisted Lobectomy Performed At Parkridge
  • 7/26/2023
Brittany Kouzniaev Receives DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
Brittany Kouzniaev Receives DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
  • 7/26/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
  • 7/19/2023
Outdoors
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
  • 7/25/2023
American Jet Sport Association Jet Ski Racing Coming To Winged Deer Park
  • 7/24/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Night Riders Lament
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Night Riders Lament
  • 7/21/2023
Travel
Bearing Fruit: Tennessee Aquarium’s In-House Gardening Program Benefits Animals And Saves Money
  • 7/17/2023
Rising Gulf Temperatures Threaten Coral Reefs
  • 7/13/2023
Calling On President Lincoln: “The Bolts Of War And Machinery”
  • 7/14/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Unforgiveness - Sentence To Self-Imprisonment?
Bob Tamasy: Unforgiveness - Sentence To Self-Imprisonment?
  • 7/27/2023
Union Gospel Mission Celebrates Rev. Jon Rector For 20 Years Of Service
Union Gospel Mission Celebrates Rev. Jon Rector For 20 Years Of Service
  • 7/27/2023
"Families Have A Choice In Raising Their Children" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 7/27/2023
Obituaries
Clarence Alvin Allison
Clarence Alvin Allison
  • 7/30/2023
Terry Gregg Keith
Terry Gregg Keith
  • 7/30/2023
James E. Birchett
James E. Birchett
  • 7/29/2023
Area Obituaries
Skidmore, Kasey (Decatur)
Skidmore, Kasey (Decatur)
  • 7/30/2023
Clevenger, Betty Jean (Dayton Mountain)
Clevenger, Betty Jean (Dayton Mountain)
  • 7/30/2023
Brown, Betty Jean (LaFayette)
Brown, Betty Jean (LaFayette)
  • 7/30/2023