Couple Injured When Shots Are Fired Into Their Vehicle Near Shallowford Exit Of I-75

A couple suffered injuries when shots were fired into a vehicle they were occupying on Overnite Drive on Sunday afternoon.

Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call on the parking lot at 2207 Overnight Dr. at 3:08 p.m.

A 20-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were driving when shots were fired at them. The man was hit by gunfire in the upper shoulder and forearm, and the woman was injured by shrapnel or debris.

Both were taken to the hospital by ambulance after police arrived.

The shooting suspect fled the scene southbound on I-75. Investigators are following up evidence and leads gathered at the scene.

Persons with any additional information can submit confidentially by calling 423 698-2525 or through the Atlas One mobile app.

Overnite Drive is near the Shallowford Road exit of I-75 near the Shell Station.