Red Bank Man Gets 87 Months In Federal Prison For Child Pornography

A Red Bank man has been sentenced to serve 87 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to transporting child pornography.

Joe Allen Hughes, 63, appeared before Judge Charles Atchley.

Prosecutors said in April 2021, Hughes and an FBI undercover agent in Atlanta had a discussion in which Hughes expressed a sexual interest in minors.

Hughes transported an image of child pornography from his home in Red Bank to the agent, it was stated.

The image depicted a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.