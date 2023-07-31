17-Year-Old Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of 15-Year-Old On Marigold Drive

Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting last week of a 15-year-old at 3920 Marigold Drive.

Police were dispatched to the residence on reports of a burglary in progress at 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived, they found the 15-year-old boy had been shot several times inside the residence. He was rushed to the hospital but died from his wounds.

The 17-year-old is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.