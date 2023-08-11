Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Sisters Argue Over Light Bill And Drug Use; Irate Passenger Refuses To Get Off Bus

  Friday, August 11, 2023

A woman on W. 37th Street told police she was sleeping on the couch when her sister walked up to her and started engaging in a verbal argument. She said they were arguing over the light bill, when her sister called her "bitches and hoes." She said they argue every time they speak. She also said both of them are on the lease. Officers spoke to the sister, who said her sister (the caller) is constantly high on ICE and talks to herself very loudly. She said this caused the verbal argument when she confronted her about this. She said to resolve the issue, she was going to put her son to bed, then leave the house for the night.

* * *

Police spoke with a man and woman who were seen panhandling at Brainerd Road/E. Brainerd Road. Neither of them had any active warrants, and have been added to the panhandling spreadsheet. Both were given a verbal warning.

* * *

A woman on McBrien Road told police she had found two shell casings on her balcony. Police were able to locate two .40 caliber casings on her balcony. The woman had no idea where they came from. The spent shall casings most likely came from holiday celebrating. The casings will be turned into Property.

* * *

A woman told police her daughter lost her phone at the Cromwell Hills Apartments on Jasmine Street at approximately 7 p.m. She said the phone was a black iPhone 11 with a clear case. She said she would call back in later with the serial number if she is able to locate it.

* * *

A man on W. 13th Street Court told police he and his girlfriend had a verbal disagreement about her cheating on him. Police found both of them were intoxicated. The man said he didn't want to put her out. To solve the problem for the night, both agreed to stay separate.

* * *

A woman at a residence on Shallowford Road told police she and her mom both live there and her mom discovered damage on her vehicle around 7:30 a.m. that morning. The woman last saw her vehicle the night before around 7:30 p.m., when she parked it there overnight. The front passenger side fender has a dent and the side mirror is broken off and gone. The passenger side headlight is also broken. There are no cameras there, so there is no proof of how the damage was done.

* * *

An employee at Enterprise, 1800 W Polymer Dr., told police a rental vehicle had not been returned and all options to recover the vehicle had been exhausted. The vehicle was added to NCIC as stolen. The company is working to collect footage of the renter to verify the information used was correct and to seek out warrants on the renter at a later date.

* * *

Employees of a business on Amnicola Highway told police they observed a verbal disorder in the parking lot between an employee and her boyfriend before they both entered her vehicle and drove away. They were concerned for the employee's safety. Using tag information, police identified the employee as the possible victim. A deputy with Hamilton County responded to her address on file in Hixson. He made contact with her parents at that address and was able to speak with her via phone call. She told him she was fine and the disorder was only verbal.

* * *

While handling another call at the Volcano Express, 7019 Shallowford Road, police located a Hilti nail gun lying amongst other trash and refuse left by homeless people. Nobody was on the scene to claim the item. Police transported the item to the Property Division for processing.

* * *

A man told police he was cussed and threatened by an employee at Patten Towers. Police spoke with the employee, who said that the previous night he had to trespass that man for being disorderly. They both agreed to stay away from each other.

* * *

A woman on Liberty Street told police that she had put a man on her power account so that he could put a credit towards it. She said now that the man is gone, he tried to have the power turned off at her residence. She said the power company came out to her residence, but she was able to talk to them and they are removing the man from the account.

* * *

A woman on Ocoee Street told police that she parked her 2001 Lexus SUV down the street from her apartment the night before, due to her neighbor having what she believed was a "gambling party." She said that she returned to her vehicle that morning to discover her vehicle's antenna was damaged. She has no suspect info or description, but suspects the large group of visitors at her neighbor's.

* * *

Police were called to the Raceway at 2528 Broad St. They observed a woman acting erratic inside the gas station. She was asked to leave the scene and she did so without further incident.

* * *

The property manager for Chestnut Properties, 2101 Rossville Ave., told police a homeless man has set up a large camp that is leaning on the fence of the Coker Tire warehouse. The fence is starting to bend due to the extensive amount of items that have been stacked against it. The manager of the warehouse is concerned if the homeless camp caught fire it would spread to the warehouse and ignite the thousands of tires that are inside. Police made contact with the man who is living in the homeless camp and made him aware of the situation.

* * *

A bus driver at McCallie Avenue/N. Holtzclaw Avenue told police that a man was causing a scene on the bus, cursing at other passengers. When he was asked to step off the bus, be became upset and refused to leave. Police spoke with the man, who was visibly upset and was shouting at the bus driver. The man did get off the bus and was given directions to his destination.

