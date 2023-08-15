Cleveland Proceeding With "Voluntary Annexation" Beyond The Urban Growth Boundary

The Cleveland City Council on Monday afternoon voted to approve staff proceeding with publishing a special notice concerning annexation by referendum and to set a public hearing for Sept. 25 to begin the approval process.

City Manager Joe Fivas said a state law allows annexation beyond the Urban Growth Boundary that is "officially requested" by one or more property owners. The proposed sections would not have to be contiguous with the current city limits.

He said those owners in the proposed annexation area would then hold a vote and it would pass if it could gain "50 plus one."

Mr. Fivas said Cleveland/Bradley County had missed out on several hundred jobs recently due to a lack of infrastructure out in the county.

He said a number of other cities "are doing this. It is becoming fairly common."

The city manager said if Cleveland does not continue to expand its infrastructure "we could find ourselves way behind."

He stated, "In 1965 or 1970, people would not have thought that the city of Cleveland could grow all the way to the other side of Interstate 75."

He said, "For us to be competitive, we have got to continue putting in the infrastructure."

Councilman Bill Estes raised issues about the proposal, saying, "This is a massive shift in the way we operate."

Councilman David May said the City Council at the end of the process would have a chance to determine whether or not to go ahead with each new annexation.

Vice Chairman Avery Johnson said, "Years ago, it would take eight years or more for us to provide the promised services."

City Manager Fivas said a public hearing is planned for Sept. 25 to outline the procedure for the public.

He said, "We have not committed to anyone" (that they would be annexed).