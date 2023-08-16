Police Blotter: Man Pulled Over For Traffic Violation Had No Insurance And Had Been Drinking; Suspicious Vehicle Was Just Man Giving Driving Lessons

Police pulled over a man driving on Highway 58 because he didn’t have tag lights on his vehicle. Police found the man had a revoked license and didn’t have insurance with him. He admitted he had been drinking at a friend’s house prior to the traffic stop. He gave police verbal consent to search the car because it smelled like marijuana and there was an open container in the cup holder. He man admitted there was tequila in the open container. He was cooperative with police and completed a gang validation form because he admitted to being affiliated with a gang. He had his aunt pick him up and was a given verbal warning for the traffic citations.

While on patrol in the 1400 block of E. 3rd Street, an officer saw a black Chrysler 300 cross over E. 3rd Street onto N. Highland Park Avenue at a high rate of speed. The officer attempted to follow the Chrysler 300 as it turned east on Cleveland Avenue and accelerated to 61 MPH in a 30 MPH zone. The vehicle turned onto N. Hawthorne and parked before the officer could initiate a traffic stop. After the officer turned on emergency lights indicating a traffic stop, the car was put in drive, accelerated through the yard of 553 N Hawthorne St., and fled south on N. Hawthorne without head or tail lights illuminated. The officer turned off emergency lights, saw the vehicle fail to stop at the stop sign on E. 3rd Street, and continued south on N. Hawthorne. Due to the tint on the windows, the officer was unable to see the occupants of the car.

A man on Mountain Creek Road told police someone had tried to open the front door of his apartment. Armed with a golf club, the man investigated around his building and more of the apartment complex. He found a grey Ford Explorer parked near the tennis courts, but not near any apartments. He saw a woman in the back seat with wide eyes. When he asked if she was okay, she gave him a thumbs up. The man said this SUV drove past his apartment and exited the complex prior to police arrival. Police were unable to locate this SUV or its occupant and the man returned to his apartment.

An officer reported a large gathering at the Speedway at 4355 Hwy. 58 of approximately 200 people and vehicles. Police spoke with the clerk and asked if she wanted the people dispersed, but she declined police intervention. Police stayed in the immediate area to observe the gathering. At the time, the crowd appeared to be calm, playing music from vehicles, and several people were dancing in the parking lot. Police saw a vehicle circling the parking lot, with a person on the roof and additional people sitting on the rear window sills with torsos on the outside of the vehicle. Police received several complaints from uninvolved citizens expressing concern for the gathering. A short time later, police heard a loud disorder, several people shoving each other, and saw several people corralling a man to a vehicle. The man in question was screaming vulgarities at another person. After the man was in his vehicle, he didn’t try to leave. Police had interacted with this individual earlier in the evening at which time he was in possession of a firearm. This raised a concern and to prevent further disorder, police dispersed the crowd. While the crowd dispersed, police saw several open containers of alcohol and numerous empty containers in the parking lot. Police then spoke with the clerk to explain why the gathering was dispersed and informed her that a report would be completed of the incident. During this interaction, the clerk refused to provide identification when requested.

Police were dispatched to Speedway at 1330 E. 3rd St. for an older white male, wearing a beige shirt and gray sweatpants, who was causing a disorder. When police arrived a store employee was pointing across the street saying the man walked north on N. Holtzclaw Avenue and requested he be trespassed. An officer found the man at Cleveland Avenue and N. Holtzclaw. He matched the description given and was identified. He said he had lost his wallet and was just trying to get some money because he was hungry. The man is homeless and didn't mean to cause any trouble. The officer told the man he was trespassed from the Speedway at the request of the store employee and that he cannot return.

An officer saw a man lying in the grass near the road next to the zoo entrance at 300 N. Holtzclaw Ave. The officer conducted a well-being check and the man confirmed he was okay and was just resting and would move along. A warrant check was conducted showing no active warrants. He left the area on foot without incident.

A Motel 6 employee at 5505 Brainerd Road told police a local man had gotten into a disorder with a guest. The man fled and police assistance was no longer needed.

A Motel 6 employee at 5505 Brainerd Road told police she needed a resident to pack his belongings and vacate the premises. Apparently, the manager was tired of dealing with late payments and wanted him off the premises. The man was given a $43 refund and adequate time to pack his belongings.

An officer saw an older white Pontiac sedan, with a dark illegible temporary tag and damage to its rear driver's quarter panel, at S. Holtzclaw Avenue and E. 13th Street. The officer said the car matched the description for a felony theft vehicle from a few days prior. The officer initiated a traffic stop of the car and spoke with the occupants. The driver gave consent to search her car for stolen property and she gave verbal consent and a search was conducted. Officers didn’t find any stolen items in the car. She was given a verbal warning for the illegible tag.

A woman told police she went to CiCi's Pizza to eat at 2288 Gunbarrel Road. When she used the bathroom, she left her phone inside the stall. The woman said by the time she came back to the stall to locate her phone it was gone. She said the phone is currently pinging near the 1800 block of Vance Road. The officer told her that unfortunately it would be nearly impossible to locate the phone because pings are generally not precise. The phone is a black iPhone 11 with a purple case.

The manager of Sonic at 6915 Shallowford Road told police her employees were given a counterfeit $20 bill by a homeless woman trying to purchase a drink. The manager said the woman frequents the restaurant often, saying that she found the bill at the laundromat. She said the bill was extremely old and wrinkled up as if it was found. She said the woman didn’t seem deceptive with the money in any way. The manager wanted to turn the bill over to police per protocol but didn’t request anything further. The bill will be turned into Property.

A man on N. Germantown Road told police he was being chased by a dog and ran into someone’s yard to hide from it.

A man on Cleveland Avenue told police about an ongoing conflict he was having with another man. The man said the other man will yell "indecent exposure" and call him "king" whenever they come into contact. The man said this has been going on for multiple years but was unable to provide any proof of this claim. The man said he’s afraid of the other man, but when asked to describe why, he said that it was just a general fear of the other man possibly committing a harmful action in the future. He said the other man hasn’t made any specific threat to harm him, but instead yells words at him. He wanted a report to document the conflict between them.





A woman on W. 53rd Street told police a man was beating on her front door while she was home alone. She said she and her husband have helped the man out in the past and that was possibly why he was at the residence. She said the man asked her for a sandwich and became irate when she refused to give him one. Officers spoke to her neighbors who said the man and another person were in their driveway when they arrived home. The man asked the neighbors for the woman’s husband by name to which they replied saying they live next door. At that time, the man then walked to the woman’s residence. The woman said the man left in a light blue or silver minivan or similar style vehicle with an unknown driver. Officers placed her residence on the watch list for extra patrol in the area.

Police spoke with a woman on S. Sweetbriar Avenue about an argument she had gotten into with a man. The woman said they were fussing about him cheating on her. By the time police arrived, the man wasn’t there. The woman wasn't worried about him coming back that night because he doesn't have a key to her house.

Police were called to Grove Street to check on a disorder. The officer found a man and woman outside talking. The woman said she came home from a birthday party and spotted the man around the corner. The man asked what the woman cooked. The woman gave the man a plate, and they were talking outside. Upon investigation, no one had warrants. Both left and went their separate ways.

A man on Elmendorf Street called police to report someone had broken into his vehicle taking his GPS, wallet with cash and ID, and a dash camera.

A woman on Campbell Street told police someone had stolen her white 2008 Cadillac CTS. The keys were in the vehicle at the time it was stolen. It was entered in NCIC.

A woman scheduled an Uber ride from 36 Station St. to Lennox Court and Ashley Oaks Drive. The Uber ride was for her and her friend. The Uber driver that picked them up said both were intoxicated and the woman vomited in the back seat of his vehicle. He stated the woman and man both said they would pay him cash upon arriving to their destination and the three agreed upon $400 cash. The driver said when they arrived at their home, they didn’t have the money. The driver contacted police. He explained the ride was paid for via the Uber app, but the price agreed upon has not been paid. The officer saw vomit on the door of the car as well as the seat and floor board. The officer explained to the driver this would have to be resolved via Uber. The driver said Uber required a police report prior to making a claim. Police spoke with the man who said he and the woman did agree on giving the driver cash upon arriving home. He stated once they arrived home they realized they didn’t have enough money in cash. The man said he would give money through cash app. The man said the driver had to file a claim before payment could be made. He stated if the driver started a claim it would be paid through the app. The driver said the app wouldn’t allow him to create a claim because he recently created a claim. Police spoke with the woman who said she wanted to pay him and she would use cash app or Uber app. The officer explained to the woman and the driver the matter of payment would have to be resolved in court if no solution was made that night. The woman said again she wanted to pay the driver and then began to use cash app to pay him. The woman and driver agreed to $150 via cash app.

An anonymous caller told police a white SUV was seen driving around the closed business at 1350 Mackey Branch Dr. several times. An officer spoke with the driver and passenger. The passenger told the officer he was teaching the driver how to drive in the parking lot since there were no cars and plenty of space. The caller was informed of this and appeared relieved since he was the only one at the location cleaning the business.