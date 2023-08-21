Emergency Personnel Turning Out En Masse To Honor Scobey Newman

Hamilton County EMT Charles P. B. “Scobey” Newman was being remembered Monday in Chattanooga as several thousand emergency workers and friends gathered for a Celebration of Life at the Bayside Baptist Church in Harrison, Tn.

Mr. Newman got his EMT license in 1978 and went to work for Hamilton County in 2009. The veteran emergency worker was described as a kind, selfless, compassionate person dedicated to saving lives.

Fellow workers started gathering at the Chattanooga Funeral Home, North Chapel, about 9 a.m. Representatives from Monroe County, Knox County Ambulance Service, Bradley County, Life Guard, Puckett Ambulance, Baptist Med flight in Knoxville and Erlanger Life Force, Hamilton County EMS were just a few in attendance.

Hamilton County STARS Chief Clay Ingle said, “There is no greater legacy than service to your community and Scobey left one of the greatest legacies an emergency worker can leave. He fought the good fight, a great Christian man and leader."

Mr. Newman passed away Aug. 1 after a courageous battle of cancer.

