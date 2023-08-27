Police Blotter: Man's Vehicle Stolen While He Goes To Get Replacement Tire; Man Gives Woman His SS Info For A Free Phone She Fails To Give

A man told police his vehicle was stolen at 5900 Hwy 58. He described his vehicle as a black 2016 Volvo S60 with a TN tag. He said he had a tire to pop on the rear passenger side. This happened the day before around 6:30 p.m. He said he went to Wal-Mart to get a new tire, and when he returned to his vehicle, it was not there. Someone had stolen it. No tow company called in that they were towing in that area. At this time there is no suspect information.



* * *

Suspicious activity at was reported at the Venue, 4119 Cummings Hwy. The caller requested officers to remove a blonde female wearing a black t-shirt and back pack. Police spoke with the woman matching the description, who was sitting on the ground of the parking lot. Police informed her she was requested to leave the property. She left without any complaint or incident. The caller refused to meet with police for a report.

* * *

While patrolling near the Blue Light, 43 Station St, Police observed a patron leave the bar and patio area with a High Noon seltzer in hand and Blue Light Security and staff failed to stop him and ask him to pour the drink in an approved Station Street clear cup. An officer working the Station Street extra job made contact with the patron and had him pour the drink out. Blue Light was at capacity at this time and had a line of 30+ waiting to get in. Blue Light was also understaffed according to the security plan. This violation will be completed reported.

* * *

A woman was reported sleeping in her vehicle in the parking lot of Sportman's Wearhouse, 6231 Perimeter Dr. DUI responded and did not see any signs of intoxication. The woman was just sleeping after leaving a disorder with her mother in Georgia two days ago.

* * *

While driving through the area of 2500 Williams St., police were flagged down by a man. Police observed the man to be out of breath and wielding a claw hammer. After police ordered the man to drop his hammer, he told police that a white male and female had stolen his silver Cannondale bicycle from the skate park at 1801 Reggie White Blvd. He said it was raining heavily during the incident so he was unable to get a clear description of both of them. He said he chased them from Reggie White Boulevard and lost sight of them not long before making contact with police. The man was unable to provide a serial number for the bicycle. Police patrolled the area, but were unable to locate his bicycle or the two matching his descriptions. Descriptions of the two and the bicycle were BOLO'd.

* * *

Around 2 a.m., patrolling police observed a verbal disorder between two black males on the front patio section of "The Blue Light" bar at 43 Station St. There were several people attempting to stop the two from arguing, and when police approached the two, they both went separate ways. The disorder did not continue once the two went separate ways. The identities of the two are unknown.

* * *

A woman at Bar Watson, 6925 Shallowford Road, told police that earlier she was at this location and lost her purse with her phone, keys and cash in it. She said that she used find my iPhone to track it to Ringgold and then back to Bar Watson. Police asked her to pull it back up and it appeared to be off of Winkle Road in Ringgold. The woman then said that she found her keys and doesn't care about the cash, but wanted to make a report about her phone. She also told police about another woman, who is an ex-employee of hers, that was harassing her that night and had planned to jump her, but did not get the chance to do it. She wanted all of this documented.

* * *

A suspicious vehicle was reported at 150-499 Riverfront Pkwy. Police observed the vehicle running and parked under the Oligati Bridge near Riverfront Parkway. Police approached the vehicle and found a man in the vehicle, sitting in the driver's seat. The man said he was homeless and had been living under the bridge for around a month now. Police did not observe any outstanding warrants for the man.

* * *

Police were called by city workers asking for help to move the homeless people out of the area they are attempting to clean up at 100 Riverfront Pkwy. Police arrived and spoke with two men. The first man was setting under the bridge with a few bags, eating breakfast. As we were talking to him a the second man, also the owner of two of the bags, walked up to police asking if there was any trouble. Police explained why they were called to the area and that it appeared that they could possibly be camping here. The two men said this was not the case. The first man said he had taken a bath in the river and was eating breakfast as he dried off. The two men were cooperative and packed up and left the area.

* * *

While police were on a disorder call at a residence on Sheridan Avenue, a 9mm shell casing was located on the porch. The shell casing was collected and turned into Property for the gun team.

* * *

A man was reported on the ground at 5200 Champion Road. Police spoke to the man and he told them he had some issues with his feet and was just lying down to get some rest. He said he would move on after he had some rest.

* * *

An employee at the Better Business Bureau, 508 N. Market St., told police there was a homeless man and woman sitting at the back door. He said they left prior to police arrival, but he wished to have anyone loitering on the property to be trespassed from future access.

* * *

A couple at the skate park at 1785 Reggie White Blvd., told police they are homeless and frequent the area. They showed police footage of a verbal disorder between the man and some other people at the skate park who were there skating. Police spoke with two men who were skaters at the park, who also showed police their cellphone footage of the verbal disorder. The homeless couple had a significant amount of their personal belongings in the picnic table area under the awning at the skate park. Police explained to them that this is a skate park and they were very obviously not here to use the facility for it's intended purpose. The agreed to move all of their items from the park. Everyone separated and there was no further issue.

* * *



Employees at the Sam's Club, 6101 Lee Hwy., gave police video footage of a man short changing a cashier and distracting her before grabbing $460 out of the cash drawer. The membership card used by the man is under an account for a "Christian Shoaf." That membership card showed a history of this behavior in several Sam's Clubs across the country. The man then walked out the door without resistance.

* * *



A man told police they were by the creek at the park at 1428 Jenkins Road. When they came back to their vehicle, they noticed the entire driver's side window was smashed in and placed on the front passenger seat. The man said it does not seem like anything was stolen or there was any other damage. There were no cameras in that area of the park to get a possible suspect.

* * *

Police were called to the Shell at 3440 Wilcox Blvd., where a woman said she had rented a UHAUL truck from this address and the clerk inside the gas station was not cooperating with her. She explained to police that this gas station was a leaser contracted through UHAUL to rent trucks. She showed police her confirmation of renting the truck and police matched the VIN on the confirmation to the truck on scene. Police went inside the store and spoke to the clerk, who said he was new and his manager had not explained to him how to do the UHAUL rentals. There was a padlock on the truck that he said he did not know how to open. Police returned to the woman, who was already on the phone with UHAUL customer service. Police also spoke to the customer service representative, who said they were working on finding the woman a new truck to pick up.

* * *

Police responded to 910 Wisdom St. on reports of a road rage incident. A woman told police the other vehicle involved was following her and attempted to run her and several other vehicles off the road. Police spoke with the driver of the other vehicle, who admitted that when he was merging onto Dupont Parkway he may have not taken into account the trailer he was pulling and may have cut it close before the merge lane ended. He said when he stopped at the traffic lights at Amnicola Highway and Wisdom Street, he heard someone yelling at him to pull over and saw that it was this woman. Currently, there is no footage of said events or non-biased witnesses. Both of them were run and showed to have valid driver's licenses and no active warrants.

* * *

A watercraft was reported to be driving around the swimming area and coming into the "No Boating" zone at 2944 Kings Point Road. A woman told police she observed a lime green jet ski riding around the swimming area and coming inside the "No Boating" buoys. While police were speaking to her, they observed the jet ski coming back towards the shore to drop off a rider. Police motioned for the jet ski operator to come over to the side of the swim area to speak to police. The man said he was giving rides to kids and he was coming in to pick them up. Police instructed the man to stop at the buoys and let the riders swim out to him.

* * *

A woman on Taylor Street told police her daughter pushed her window in after an argument. There was no damage to any property. The woman closed the window. She said she did not want to report that anything happened after all.

* * *

A man told police there was a black female around 30-35 years old posted at the corner of Brainerd Road and Germantown Road who asked him for his SSN and EBT card for a free phone. He gave her the last four of his SSN, but she never gave him a phone. He is concerned she is attempting to scam people out of their information, and wanted it documented.