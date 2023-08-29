Latest Headlines

Governor Lee Says Special Session Passed 4 Of His Proposals

  • Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Tuesday marked the close of the special legislative session on public safety and "thanked Tennesseans for engaging in continued efforts to strengthen safety across the state."

He said four of his proposals passed both chambers, including an appropriations bill designating more than $100 million in public safety funding.

  • SB7088/HB7041: Requires TBI to submit a report on child and human trafficking crimes and trends in Tennessee by December 1, 2023, and annually thereafter.
  • SB7086/HB7013: Requires reporting of accurate, complete and timely records from court clerks to the TBI within 72-hours and requires electronic submissions of dispositions and expungements to the TBI.
  • SB7085/HB7012: Directs the department of safety to provide free firearm locks to Tennessee residents upon request; requires department-approved handgun safety courses to contain instruction on the safe storage of firearms; exempts the retail sale of firearm safes and firearm safety devices from sales and use taxes beginning November 1, 2023.
  • SB7089/HB7070: Appropriates $50 million in grant funding to mental health agencies, $30 million in school safety grants to public and private higher education institutions, $12.1 million in recruitment and retention bonuses for mental health professionals, $10 million additional funding for school safety grant fund, $4 million in funding for the mental health safety net, $3 million in funding for the behavioral health scholarship program, and $1.1 million to fund a public safety campaign for safe storage.

Video of the Governor’s comments here and full transcript below:

This has been an important week for Tennessee – a difficult week, but I believe a week that’s hopeful. Let me explain why I say that.

Public safety matters to every Tennessean, and it is a matter of urgency for every Tennessean.

We have a rising crime problem in this country. It is one of the most complex issues that we face, but the goal should be simple: Tennesseans want to live in a safe neighborhood. That is why I called the special session. That’s why we worked with the General Assembly for months to bring forth ideas and suggestions that they might have ways to make our state safer.

I came from the business world. In business, to be successful, you have a process of continuous improvement. What has happened this week is a part of that process. In the business world, you move when you see a problem. You do not wait. If there is a problem, you address it urgently.

We have made some headway this week – four of our bills passed. Significant funding was focused on issues that matter to public safety. We have improved the background check system, attacked human trafficking, improved access for safe storage, and funded mental health resources across the state. We made progress.

It’s also encouraging to that thousands of Tennesseans weighed in and engaged in the process over the last several months.

I want to speak particularly to the Covenant parents who were a part of that engagement process in an important way. Their presence made a difference, and they reminded Tennesseans that there is hope in the midst of tragedy. They brought that hope into this process. They also reminded us that civility is not a weakness. I’m thankful to them.

What happened this week matters to the people of Memphis. It matters to the people in East Tennessee.

We will go forward, and we will continue to build upon our efforts on public safety because it does matter.

We all share the same goals. We want our children to be safe, we want our streets to be safe, and we want our neighborhoods to be safe. As difficult as it is, it is possible to make progress. So, we should be hopeful.

There is no one, perfect solution, but we should recognize the significance of this special session. We made progress in public safety, and we elevated a conversation about public safety that will continue, and that’s important.

I’ve said this many times before, and it’s fitting to say it today. There will always be critics, but the credit belongs to those who were in the arena, and that’s tens of thousands of Tennesseans who engaged in this process over the last several months.

I also want to thank the members of the General Assembly that engaged in this process and helped move the ball forward.

We have much work to do, but together, the work that we did this week and the work that we’ll do in the future will make Tennessee a safer place. And for that, I am very hopeful.

Latest Headlines
Governor Lee Says Special Session Passed 4 Of His Proposals
  • Breaking News
  • 8/29/2023
Ridgeland's Pritchett Is Finalist For Falcons High School Man Of The Year
Ridgeland's Pritchett Is Finalist For Falcons High School Man Of The Year
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/29/2023
Water Service, Various Fees Going Up At Signal Mountain
  • Breaking News
  • 8/29/2023
Federal Jury Finds In Favor Of Former Deputy Daniel Wilkey
Federal Jury Finds In Favor Of Former Deputy Daniel Wilkey
  • Breaking News
  • 8/29/2023
McCallie Downs Silverdale In Middle School Tennis
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/29/2023
"Unscrupulous" Ooltewah Mobile Home Park Reaches Settlement With State
  • Breaking News
  • 8/29/2023
Breaking News
Governor Lee Says Special Session Passed 4 Of His Proposals
  • 8/29/2023

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Tuesday marked the close of the special legislative session on public safety and "thanked Tennesseans for engaging in continued efforts to strengthen safety across ... more

Water Service, Various Fees Going Up At Signal Mountain
  • 8/29/2023

Rates of various services will be going up in the town of Signal Mountain after the increases were approved by the town council Monday night. The amended water rates will begin Sept. 1. So that ... more

"Unscrupulous" Ooltewah Mobile Home Park Reaches Settlement With State
  • 8/29/2023

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has reached a settlement with Auburn Hills Mobile Home Park, its management, owners and operators, and related entities to resolve the state’s suit ... more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/29/2023
Abuse Of Minor Report Filed - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/29/2023
Police Blotter: Victoria’s Secret Thieves Take $2,200 In Merchandise; Guest Won’t Leave Read House
  • 8/29/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/29/2023
David Carroll Celebrates New Book, And A Milestone In Local TV And Radio
David Carroll Celebrates New Book, And A Milestone In Local TV And Radio
  • 8/28/2023
Opinion
Wamp Won't Stop Running
  • 8/29/2023
Labor Day 2023: The Federal Courts' Role In Labor's Progress
  • 8/29/2023
Probably Not
  • 8/29/2023
Jerry Summers: Strong In The Senate
Jerry Summers: Strong In The Senate
  • 8/28/2023
Jerry Summers: Social Media Highlights
Jerry Summers: Social Media Highlights
  • 8/28/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Mays Is Among The Uncertainties As Vols Ready For Virginia
Dan Fleser: Mays Is Among The Uncertainties As Vols Ready For Virginia
  • 8/28/2023
Wiedmer: Six More Days And The South Gets Its Obsession Back
Wiedmer: Six More Days And The South Gets Its Obsession Back
  • 8/28/2023
“The Gibby” Salutes Local Golf Legend With Event At Ooltewah Club
  • 8/28/2023
Mocs' Romano, Redman Named SoCon Volleyball Players Of The Week
  • 8/29/2023
Covenant Men Picked To Win CCS Soccer Title
  • 8/28/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Finding Fauna Among Facts During Tour Of Sherman Reservation
  • 8/29/2023
Hixson Walmart Has Pop Up Art Exhibit
  • 8/29/2023
Jerry Summers: Raze Engel Stadium
Jerry Summers: Raze Engel Stadium
  • 8/28/2023
Vocabulary (Isn’t Boring) Now On Display At The Jewish Cultural Center
Vocabulary (Isn’t Boring) Now On Display At The Jewish Cultural Center
  • 8/29/2023
United Way Of Greater Chattanooga Hosting Largest Volunteer Event Of The Year Sept. 22
  • 8/29/2023
Entertainment
Scenic City Chorale Welcomes New Music Director, Seeks Singers
  • 8/29/2023
Final Parkside Sessions Is Thursday
  • 8/29/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Bicycle Thievery
Best Of Grizzard - Bicycle Thievery
  • 8/29/2023
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet Announces Children's Auditions
  • 8/29/2023
LeeU Theatre Announces 2023-2024 Lineup
  • 8/28/2023
Opinion
Wamp Won't Stop Running
  • 8/29/2023
Labor Day 2023: The Federal Courts' Role In Labor's Progress
  • 8/29/2023
Probably Not
  • 8/29/2023
Dining
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
  • 8/26/2023
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
  • 8/23/2023
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
  • 8/21/2023
Business
Gathering Of Angels Relocates To Chattanooga
  • 8/29/2023
Royal Chemical Opens New High-Speed Bottling Line In Chattanooga
  • 8/29/2023
The Gear Closet To Celebrate Grand Reopening At New Location Saturday
  • 8/29/2023
Real Estate
City Unveils Affordable Housing Action Plan
  • 8/29/2023
Over 150 Attend Community Meetings To Discuss Zoning For Westside Community
Over 150 Attend Community Meetings To Discuss Zoning For Westside Community
  • 8/28/2023
Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise Announces New Board Of Directors
  • 8/28/2023
Student Scene
13th Annual UTC Constitution Day Public Lecture And Symposium Is Sept. 13
13th Annual UTC Constitution Day Public Lecture And Symposium Is Sept. 13
  • 8/29/2023
Terri Kirby Joins GNTC Foundation’s Board Of Trustees
Terri Kirby Joins GNTC Foundation’s Board Of Trustees
  • 8/29/2023
Cleveland State Engineering Club Is Finalist In National Competition
Cleveland State Engineering Club Is Finalist In National Competition
  • 8/28/2023
Living Well
Hamilton To Hold Men’s Health And Urology Event Sept. 16
Hamilton To Hold Men’s Health And Urology Event Sept. 16
  • 8/29/2023
Hamilton County Coalition Recognizes International Overdose Awareness Day
  • 8/29/2023
BlueCross Hosts Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic In Chattanooga Sept. 23
  • 8/29/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg's Interview Of Abe Zarzour On The Iconic Zarzour's Restaurant
  • 8/17/2023
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
Outdoors
Chattanooga Parks And Outdoors Hires New Park Stewardship And Maintenance Director
Chattanooga Parks And Outdoors Hires New Park Stewardship And Maintenance Director
  • 8/29/2023
Civitan Park Ribbon Cutting Set For Sept. 7; Park Open For Play Aug. 31
Civitan Park Ribbon Cutting Set For Sept. 7; Park Open For Play Aug. 31
  • 8/29/2023
TWRA Presents Fishing Regulations; Conservation Raffle Nets $2.5 Million
  • 8/28/2023
Travel
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
  • 8/23/2023
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
  • 8/22/2023
Tourism To Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park Contributes $81,396,000 To Local Economy
  • 8/21/2023
Church
Union Gospel Mission Hosts 9th Annual Labor Day Fundraiser
  • 8/29/2023
Bob Tamasy: "Free Lunches" And Other Misconceptions
Bob Tamasy: "Free Lunches" And Other Misconceptions
  • 8/28/2023
"God Works In Your Behalf" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 8/29/2023
Obituaries
Constance "Connie" Garner Webster
Constance "Connie" Garner Webster
  • 8/29/2023
Lamar Eaton
Lamar Eaton
  • 8/29/2023
Donald Harris Rogers
Donald Harris Rogers
  • 8/29/2023
Area Obituaries
Pierce, Everette Vernon (Cleveland)
Pierce, Everette Vernon (Cleveland)
  • 8/29/2023
Collins, Carson Eugene "Big Gene" (Georgetown)
Collins, Carson Eugene "Big Gene" (Georgetown)
  • 8/29/2023
Torbett, Edith Kidd Clore (Cleveland)
Torbett, Edith Kidd Clore (Cleveland)
  • 8/28/2023