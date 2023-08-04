Police Blotter: Woman Says Rude Man Told Her To Leave The Community Kitchen; RV Damages Canopy At Clarion Inn

A woman told police she was trying to get breakfast at the Community Kitchen when a man, who presumably worked at the kitchen, told her she could not come in and pushed her out the door. She said the man was very rude and she wanted to make a report about it. The man was no longer on scene.



* * *

Suspicious activity was reported at a residence on Bowman Lane. A man told police some items were left on the property, so he moved them to the edge of the sidewalk. He then said a dark SUV pulled into the driveway and a white, blonde female got out and asked him where the items were. He told her he was willing to call the police if she believed that the items had been stolen, and the woman began to curse at him. The man wanted this issue to be documented because he believes the behavior was suspicious.

* * *

A woman on Cooley Street told police there was a man at her apartment and she wanted him to leave. The man told police he lives in the apartment, said he helps pay bills, has personal items inside the house and had mail in his name at the residence. Police could not make the man leave. He went inside to sleep.

* * *

Officers responded to a vehicle that ran off the road on I-24. The driver wanted a report for note in case the vehicle was damaged after towed back to the lot and inspected. He said he was driving his semi back to Coca Cola to pick up a load and hydroplaned and ran off the road into the grass. The vehicle did not hit anything and was visibly undamaged. The vehicle was towed.

* * *

A burglar alarm was activated at the Bank of America ATM at 5401 Brainerd Road. Police noticed that all the lights were out on and around the ATM. Police could see someone walking around the ATM, and, when the lights came back on, police noticed a man standing in front of the ATM. He didn't look like he was doing anything other than waiting for the ATM to start up. Police approached him, and he told them he was trying to get money. Police looked over the ATM and didn't see evidence that it had been tampered with, but as they searched the rear of the machine, they noticed an opened stand-alone fuse box. The man said he hadn't touched or tampered with the fuse box, nor did he see anyone else messing with it. At closer inspection, it didn't appear the fuse box was forced open, but possibly just left open. Police could not get a responsible to confirm their suspicions at the time. But later, Dispatch got a technician en route to service the ATM. Police did take the man's information because he happened to be in the area when they arrived on the scene.



* * *

After a suspicious vehicle call at 7720 Nautical Way, police found a Hyundai Elantra (TN tag) involved in a single-vehicle accident. Police found the vehicle to be unoccupied. Police confirmed it was listed as stolen in NCIC. Police notified the owner, who requested the vehicle be towed. Police arranged for Cains Wrecker Service to do the tow. Police removed the vehicle as stolen from NCIC and released the vehicle to Cains Wrecker Service.

* * *

A man on Boynton Drive told police a black male attempted to enter his residence. He said the man left prior to police arrival. Officers patrolled the area but were unable to locate any man matching the man's description.



* * *

A man on Chestnut Street told police that sometime overnight his bicycle had been stolen off the rack of his vehicle. He said the lock to the rack was secured when he left it and was still secured when he returned. He said how the suspect was able to remove the bicycle is unknown at this time. There was no damage to his vehicle. The man provided detailed description of his bicycle, however he did not have the serial number. He said he will provide the serial number at a later date. The man said he did not wish to press charges at this time. He described the bicycle as a light blue 'Giant Roam' with after-market blue/black seat. He said the seat will have a tear on the rear of the fabric and the bike will have a left handle rear view mirror, rubber strap cell phone mount, thumb bell on the right handle, and the tires don't match (he said the rear wheel has a reflective strip). He valued the bike at $850. The officer made contact with another officer who said he encountered a white male riding a similar light blue bike earlier in the morning. He said the man appeared to be bald and wearing a black sleeveless shirt and black shorts.

* * *

A woman on Marigold Drive told police she believed her boyfriend was inside her home. She said that she just wanted him to leave because they were breaking up. Police searched the home, but found no evidence to support that the boyfriend was still inside. Police told the woman to call if he returned, and she stated she would.

* * *



A woman on Holland Lane told police she wanted her brother out of her residence. The brother grabbed his belongings and left without further incident.

* * *

An employee at Precision Tune Auto Care, 4221 Hixson Pike, told police they had three vehicles parked outside of the shop that had been vandalized. A Nissan Altima had a broken rear driver's side window, a Ford TEL had a cracked front driver's side window and a Ford F150 had a broken rear window. There is no suspect information; however, the owner is going to attempt to get suspect information via video footage and will email it to police if they get any.

* * *

A man on Conner Street told police someone opened an account at the Check In To Cash in Hutchinson, KS using his name and information. He wanted a report to file with the company.

* * *

A woman on Wilson Street told police that at some unknown time she lost her wallet. The wallet contained her identity cards and EBT card.

* * *