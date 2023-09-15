Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, September 15, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMSTRONG, JONATHAN
120 CAMPBELL ROAD HOMLESS ERWIN,
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BEGLEY, SARAH LOUISE
475 SOUTHEAST FOURTH ST CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

BOND, WILLIAM THOMAS
3304 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BONNER, JOSHUA MICHAEL
2909 SINER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOWMAN, JEREMY THAMAR
1906 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BURTON, ARAMESHA MERCEDES
1623 MILEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CALLOWAY, BRANDON EDWARD
181 INTEGRA VISTAS DR APT 311 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CARREATHERS, TONY JAQUAN
926 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CHECHAKOS, PASEY L
8984 FULLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214437
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS.A FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY

CORTES, ELIAS NORBERTO
4610 SUNFLOWER LN APT C4 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IMPROPER PASSING (NO PASSING ZONES)
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

COUSIN, KEANDRIS TRENA
354 1/2 DERBY CI CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DEL ROSARIO, VINCENT
5850 S LEE HWY MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ELLISON, DAMEION KYWAN
4512 TRISHA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

FATAH, MEHVAN ABAS
841 TWIM OAKS RD WILLIAMSON, 30292
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FLOYD, ZACHARIE
5016 MIMOSA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374161929
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FORTSON, WALTER THOMAS
1032 CARRAIGE PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

FOSTER, MORGAN SUZANNE
100 SOUTHVIEW STREET CHATTAOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GABBERT, JORDAN STARR
3634 STEPHENS ROAD CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRIBBLE, BRADLEY SCOTT
HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 307363423
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURGLARY

GROGINS, KYMEISHA BRE SHAY
2467 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071106
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GROSS, JAMES LEE
207 ROBERT LEE STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF METH> FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

HARRISON, LANOR MARKEY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARVEY, MICHAEL WAYNE
12007 CLIFT MILL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

HOUSTON, THOMAS
518 SIMS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

HOWARD, BRENDAN ADRIAE
1220 WHEELER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, LAMUEL M
1708 MONTEREY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111045
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

JONES, KEVION DANTE
4555 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOGAN, JEREMY LEE
125 NEW MURRAYTOWN ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LOWE, HAROLD WILLIAM
1220 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072407
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

MARCHETTI, GABRIELLE CHRISTINE
105 WHITEHALL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARK, LEE HARRY
326 TY LANE TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,

MAYE, JASON ROBERT
1813 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

MCDONALD, LANISHA MICHELLE
3906 MARYGO DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112712
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

MCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT
5505 Brainerd Rd, Apt 129 Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PEREZ, DEBORAH WINTER
987 15TH AVE NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED CHILD NE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CHILD NEGLECT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CHILD NEGECT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CHILD NEGLECT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CHILD NEGLECT

PICKETT, CHRISTOPHER JEFFERY ALLEN
884 WEST FRONT SPRINGS RD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

REAVLEY, ERIC SCOTT
436 COTTER ST RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REDMAN, VALARIE INEZ
827 YORK RD NE CLEVELAND, 373235060
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAIL TO APPEAR

REEVES, MORGAN ANN
619 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: TVA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RICHARDSON, JACE ISSAC
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO

SAWYER, JEREMY LYDELL
1816 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

SHERARD, QUINTIN LEE
515 CROWN PLACE MCKEEESPORT, 90239
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SLAUGHTER, TERRY TYRONE
5302 DORSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STROZAK, WILLIAM ALEXANDER
104 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041705
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TORRES-VILLAVICENCIO, ALEJANDRO JOSE
209 OVERLIND TRAIL NW DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TOWNSEND, ROBERT LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

TRICE, GREGORY ALAN
1909 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER MONITORING PROGRAM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

TURNER, HANNAH ELIZABETH
300 BOWMAN LN WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VELASQUES, CARLOS LEXIS
1244 HELENA ST.

APT.#1 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILBURN, JOHN FLOYD
2904 E 37TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072215
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:
ARMSTRONG, JONATHAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/06/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BEGLEY, SARAH LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/07/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
BOND, WILLIAM THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/18/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BONNER, JOSHUA MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/22/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOWMAN, JEREMY THAMAR
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/19/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BURTON, ARAMESHA MERCEDES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/05/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CALLOWAY, BRANDON EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/29/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CARREATHERS, TONY JAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/18/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CHAMBERS, LOGAN HAMPTON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/21/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CHECHAKOS, PASEY L
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/13/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
CORTES, ELIAS NORBERTO
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/24/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • IMPROPER PASSING (NO PASSING ZONES)
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
COUSIN, KEANDRIS TRENA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/03/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DEL ROSARIO, VINCENT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/25/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ELLISON, DAMEION KYWAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/19/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
FATAH, MEHVAN ABAS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/20/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FLOYD, ZACHARIE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/30/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FOSTER, MORGAN SUZANNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GABBERT, JORDAN STARR
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/27/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GROGINS, KYMEISHA BRE SHAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GROSS, JAMES LEE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 06/03/1969
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF METH> FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
HARVEY, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/11/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
HOUSTON, THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/16/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
HOWARD, BRENDAN ADRIAE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/08/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, LAMUEL M
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/27/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
JONES, KEVION DANTE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/08/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOGAN, JEREMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MARCHETTI, GABRIELLE CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/26/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARK, LEE HARRY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/26/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,
MAYE, JASON ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/21/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MCDONALD, LANISHA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/11/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/04/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
NORTH, JANAQUEL MARQUEZ
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/23/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEREZ, DEBORAH WINTER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/29/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED CHILD NE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION CHILD NEGLECT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION CHILD NEGECT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION CHILD NEGLECT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION CHILD NEGLECT
PEREZ-SAMAYOA, DEIVY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/22/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
PICKETT, CHRISTOPHER JEFFERY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/25/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
RAGAN, THOMAS BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/26/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • THEFT OVER $1000
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
REAVLEY, ERIC SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/04/1978
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REDMAN, VALARIE INEZ
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/14/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAIL TO APPEAR
REEVES, MORGAN ANN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/10/1996
Arresting Agency: TVA

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RICHARDSON, JACE ISSAC
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
SAWYER, JEREMY LYDELL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
SHERARD, QUINTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/31/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SLAUGHTER, TERRY TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/23/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, CHAD ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STROZAK, WILLIAM ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TORRES-VILLAVICENCIO, ALEJANDRO JOSE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/21/2002
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TOWNSEND, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 02/12/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
TRAISTER, THEODORE BELLO
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/10/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
  • SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
  • SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
  • SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
  • SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
  • SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
TURNER, HANNAH ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/27/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VELASQUES, CARLOS LEXIS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/21/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILBURN, JOHN FLOYD
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/09/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT







Latest Headlines
Lookouts Rally But Fall Short To Birmingham Barons
  • Sports
  • 9/15/2023
VOLLEYBALL ROUND-UP: Thursday, September 14th
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/15/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/15/2023
UTC Soccer Drops 2-0 Match To Visiting San Francisco
  • Sports
  • 9/14/2023
Covenant Men, Women Open Fall Tennis With Wins At Brevard
  • Sports
  • 9/14/2023
Notre Dame Impressive In Silverdale Sweep
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/14/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/15/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARMSTRONG, JONATHAN 120 CAMPBELL ROAD HOMLESS ERWIN, Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for Previous ... more

Woman And Her Dog Barely Escape House Fire Thursday Afternoon
Woman And Her Dog Barely Escape House Fire Thursday Afternoon
  • 9/14/2023

A woman and her dog escaped their burning home with only seconds to spare as a grease fire in the kitchen spread very quickly Thursday afternoon in Ware Heights subdivision. .On Thursday ... more

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 9/14/2023

Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills: No Bills: 1 MOSHER, BRIDGET LASHAE POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION 09/13/2023 2 MOSHER, BRIDGET LASHAE FALSE REPORTS 09/13/2023 ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Complains Of Aggressive Homeless People On Riverwalk; Man Found Sitting And Eating In Middle Of Cross Street
  • 9/14/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/14/2023
GreenTech Withdraws Rezoning Request On Hunter Road; Will Build 204 Homes Instead Of 300
  • 9/13/2023
Animal Welfare Check Leads To 2 Arrests At Walker County Home With Nearly 100 Animals
Animal Welfare Check Leads To 2 Arrests At Walker County Home With Nearly 100 Animals
  • 9/13/2023
County Mayor Wamp's Office Creates New Director Of Property Management Position
  • 9/13/2023
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Welcome To Town, SSG Leroy Petry
Profiles Of Valor: Welcome To Town, SSG Leroy Petry
  • 9/12/2023
Mayor Kelly: Today Is A Great Day To Be A Chattanoogan
Mayor Kelly: Today Is A Great Day To Be A Chattanoogan
  • 9/11/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/15/2023
Student Achievement, Student Growth Or Both?
  • 9/14/2023
Equitable Polling
  • 9/14/2023
Sports
Wiedmer: UNC’s Tez Walker Latest Example Of NCAA Stupidity
Wiedmer: UNC’s Tez Walker Latest Example Of NCAA Stupidity
  • 9/14/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 3
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 3
  • 9/14/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols Need To "Settle In" And Find Their Team Identity
Dan Fleser: Vols Need To "Settle In" And Find Their Team Identity
  • 9/14/2023
Lookouts Rally But Fall Short To Birmingham Barons
  • 9/15/2023
UTC Soccer Drops 2-0 Match To Visiting San Francisco
  • 9/14/2023
Happenings
Ice On The Landing Announces New Location At 1st Horizon Pavilion
  • 9/14/2023
Hey Earl Roast Raises Thousands Of Dollars For Prison Prevention Ministries
Hey Earl Roast Raises Thousands Of Dollars For Prison Prevention Ministries
  • 9/13/2023
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
  • 9/14/2023
Author And Business Veteran Audrey Bell-Kearney To Host Double Book Signing Event In Chattanooga Sept. 15-16
  • 9/14/2023
Weekend Concrete Repairs Continue On Interstate 24 In Hamilton County
  • 9/14/2023
Entertainment
The Gift Musical Celebrates Cleveland Bradley County Public Library's Past
  • 9/14/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/14/2023
Uncle Lucius Announces New Album And Plays At Barrelhouse Ballroom
  • 9/13/2023
KZ106 Celebrates 45th Birthday With Events And Prizes
  • 9/13/2023
The Head And The Heart Comes To Memorial Auditorium Oct. 25
  • 9/12/2023
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Welcome To Town, SSG Leroy Petry
Profiles Of Valor: Welcome To Town, SSG Leroy Petry
  • 9/12/2023
Mayor Kelly: Today Is A Great Day To Be A Chattanoogan
Mayor Kelly: Today Is A Great Day To Be A Chattanoogan
  • 9/11/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/15/2023
Dining
Food Truck Friday To Be Held At Kitchen Incubator
  • 9/12/2023
Coffee Community Collective Launches Fall Menu
Coffee Community Collective Launches Fall Menu
  • 9/11/2023
3rd Generation Takes Over Operation Of Merv's; Beer License Approved
  • 9/7/2023
Business
Tennessee's Unemployment Rate Holds Steady At Record-Low Level
  • 9/14/2023
Chattanooga Airport Advises Arriving Early For Flights Due To TSA Relocation
Chattanooga Airport Advises Arriving Early For Flights Due To TSA Relocation
  • 9/14/2023
ChaTech Announces Finalists For The 2023 Technology Excellence Awards
  • 9/14/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: August 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: August 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 9/13/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Sept. 7-13
  • 9/14/2023
Findings Of 2023 Market Value Analysis Presented To Affordable Housing Committee
  • 9/12/2023
Student Scene
3 GPS Seniors Receive National Merit Semifinalist Recognition
3 GPS Seniors Receive National Merit Semifinalist Recognition
  • 9/14/2023
VIDEO: BCSO, CPD, BCS Comment On School Safety On Mix 104.1
  • 9/14/2023
Civics Essay Contest "Why Civility Matters" Announced
Civics Essay Contest "Why Civility Matters" Announced
  • 9/14/2023
Living Well
Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic In Dalton Is Oct. 5
  • 9/14/2023
Children’s Hospital At Erlanger Adds 2 Pediatric Specialists
  • 9/14/2023
Shona Chandler Promoted To Vice President Of Associate Engagement For Morning Pointe
Shona Chandler Promoted To Vice President Of Associate Engagement For Morning Pointe
  • 9/14/2023
Memories
Museum Center History Hour Thursday Features Oak Ridge Secret City Project
  • 9/8/2023
Charles Hubbard, Lincoln Expert, Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Monday
  • 9/7/2023
Meet Authors David Powell, Perry Short And Robert Carter At Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park
  • 9/7/2023
Outdoors
4-Foot Alligator Captured In Rhea County
4-Foot Alligator Captured In Rhea County
  • 9/13/2023
Master Gardeners Holds Free "Acid-Loving Plants" Gardening Class Sept. 16
Master Gardeners Holds Free "Acid-Loving Plants" Gardening Class Sept. 16
  • 9/12/2023
Chattanooga Bird Club To Meet Sept. 14
  • 9/11/2023
Travel
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
141 Million Tennessee Visitors Spent A Record $29 Billion In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
Dawsonville, Ga.: Pumpkin Patches, Haunting Tales, Family Farms In The North Georgia Mountains
Dawsonville, Ga.: Pumpkin Patches, Haunting Tales, Family Farms In The North Georgia Mountains
  • 9/14/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: A Fragrant Aroma, Or Just A Big Stink?
Bob Tamasy: A Fragrant Aroma, Or Just A Big Stink?
  • 9/14/2023
2nd Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 78th Women's Day
  • 9/14/2023
"Sometimes The Boat Rocks" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God; International Meal To Follow Service
  • 9/13/2023
Obituaries
Doyle Thomas Hickey
Doyle Thomas Hickey
  • 9/14/2023
Joyce Marie Riddle Hicks
Joyce Marie Riddle Hicks
  • 9/14/2023
Alonzo Porter Murray, Jr.
Alonzo Porter Murray, Jr.
  • 9/14/2023
Area Obituaries
Hill, Willis Dean (Graysville)
Hill, Willis Dean (Graysville)
  • 9/14/2023
Rodgers, James D. (Cleveland)
Rodgers, James D. (Cleveland)
  • 9/13/2023
Goforth, Darrell G. (Cleveland)
Goforth, Darrell G. (Cleveland)
  • 9/13/2023