Here are the mug shots:
|ARMSTRONG, JONATHAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/06/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BEGLEY, SARAH LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/07/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|BOND, WILLIAM THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/18/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BONNER, JOSHUA MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/22/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BOWMAN, JEREMY THAMAR
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/19/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BURTON, ARAMESHA MERCEDES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/05/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CALLOWAY, BRANDON EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/29/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CARREATHERS, TONY JAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/18/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|CHAMBERS, LOGAN HAMPTON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/21/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|CHECHAKOS, PASEY L
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/13/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
|
|CORTES, ELIAS NORBERTO
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/24/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
- IMPROPER PASSING (NO PASSING ZONES)
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|COUSIN, KEANDRIS TRENA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/03/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
- CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|DEL ROSARIO, VINCENT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/25/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|ELLISON, DAMEION KYWAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/19/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FATAH, MEHVAN ABAS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/20/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FLOYD, ZACHARIE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/30/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|FOSTER, MORGAN SUZANNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GABBERT, JORDAN STARR
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/27/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GROGINS, KYMEISHA BRE SHAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|GROSS, JAMES LEE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 06/03/1969
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF METH> FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
|
|HARVEY, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/11/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HOUSTON, THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/16/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HOWARD, BRENDAN ADRIAE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/08/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, LAMUEL M
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/27/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|JONES, KEVION DANTE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/08/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOGAN, JEREMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MARCHETTI, GABRIELLE CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/26/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MARK, LEE HARRY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/26/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,
|
|MAYE, JASON ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/21/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|MCDONALD, LANISHA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/11/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|MCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/04/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|NORTH, JANAQUEL MARQUEZ
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/23/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PEREZ, DEBORAH WINTER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/29/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED CHILD NE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION CHILD NEGLECT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION CHILD NEGECT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION CHILD NEGLECT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION CHILD NEGLECT
|
|PEREZ-SAMAYOA, DEIVY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/22/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PICKETT, CHRISTOPHER JEFFERY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/25/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RAGAN, THOMAS BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/26/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- THEFT OVER $1000
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
|
|REAVLEY, ERIC SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/04/1978
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REDMAN, VALARIE INEZ
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/14/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|REEVES, MORGAN ANN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/10/1996
Arresting Agency: TVA
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|RICHARDSON, JACE ISSAC
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
|
|SAWYER, JEREMY LYDELL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|SHERARD, QUINTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/31/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|SLAUGHTER, TERRY TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/23/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, CHAD ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STROZAK, WILLIAM ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TORRES-VILLAVICENCIO, ALEJANDRO JOSE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/21/2002
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TOWNSEND, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 02/12/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
- FALSE REPORTS
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|TRAISTER, THEODORE BELLO
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/10/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
- SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
- SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
- SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
- SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
- SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
|
|TURNER, HANNAH ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/27/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VELASQUES, CARLOS LEXIS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/21/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILBURN, JOHN FLOYD
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/09/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|