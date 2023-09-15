Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ARMSTRONG, JONATHAN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/06/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BEGLEY, SARAH LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/07/1981

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS BOND, WILLIAM THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/18/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BONNER, JOSHUA MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/22/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOWMAN, JEREMY THAMAR

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/19/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BURTON, ARAMESHA MERCEDES

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/05/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CALLOWAY, BRANDON EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/29/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CARREATHERS, TONY JAQUAN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/18/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED CHAMBERS, LOGAN HAMPTON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/21/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CHECHAKOS, PASEY L

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/13/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

POSS.A FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY

CORTES, ELIAS NORBERTO

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/24/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

IMPROPER PASSING (NO PASSING ZONES)

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE COUSIN, KEANDRIS TRENA

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/03/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY DEL ROSARIO, VINCENT

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 03/25/1976

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ELLISON, DAMEION KYWAN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/19/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT FATAH, MEHVAN ABAS

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/20/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FLOYD, ZACHARIE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/30/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FOSTER, MORGAN SUZANNE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/20/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GABBERT, JORDAN STARR

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/27/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GROGINS, KYMEISHA BRE SHAY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/21/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF GROSS, JAMES LEE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 06/03/1969

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF METH> FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

HARVEY, MICHAEL WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/11/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT HOUSTON, THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/16/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT HOWARD, BRENDAN ADRIAE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/08/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, LAMUEL M

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/27/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE JONES, KEVION DANTE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/08/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOGAN, JEREMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/20/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MARCHETTI, GABRIELLE CHRISTINE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/26/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARK, LEE HARRY

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/26/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2, MAYE, JASON ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/21/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT MCDONALD, LANISHA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/11/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

MCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 09/04/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT NORTH, JANAQUEL MARQUEZ

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/23/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ, DEBORAH WINTER

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/29/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED CHILD NE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CHILD NEGLECT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CHILD NEGECT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CHILD NEGLECT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CHILD NEGLECT PEREZ-SAMAYOA, DEIVY

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/22/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT PICKETT, CHRISTOPHER JEFFERY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/25/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR RAGAN, THOMAS BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/26/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OVER $1000

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD REAVLEY, ERIC SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/04/1978

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REDMAN, VALARIE INEZ

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/14/1983

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

FAIL TO APPEAR REEVES, MORGAN ANN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/10/1996

Arresting Agency: TVA



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE RICHARDSON, JACE ISSAC

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/21/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

SAWYER, JEREMY LYDELL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/24/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE SHERARD, QUINTIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 08/31/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SLAUGHTER, TERRY TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/23/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, CHAD ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/20/1983

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STROZAK, WILLIAM ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/08/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TORRES-VILLAVICENCIO, ALEJANDRO JOSE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/21/2002

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TOWNSEND, ROBERT LEE

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 02/12/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) TRAISTER, THEODORE BELLO

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/10/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE

SOLICITATION OF A MINOR

SOLICITATION OF A MINOR

SOLICITATION OF A MINOR

SOLICITATION OF A MINOR

SOLICITATION OF A MINOR TURNER, HANNAH ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/27/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VELASQUES, CARLOS LEXIS

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/21/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WILBURN, JOHN FLOYD

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 08/09/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

APT.#1 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTWILBURN, JOHN FLOYD2904 E 37TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072215Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT





