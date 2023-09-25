Lookout Mountain Super Volunteer Jimmy Campbell Dies

Jimmy Campbell, who was a super volunteer for the town of Lookout Mountain, Ga., for many years, died Saturday.

Upon retirement, he became a community volunteer for his home town. His service began on the sewer board, and ultimately was instrumental in the development and creation of several gardens and garden parks in the Fairyland community.

Mr. Campbell was born February 1, 1936, to Gaines P. and Katherine Howell Campbell. He grew up on Missionary Ridge with his three brothers, Gaines Jr, Howell, and David, who preceded him in death. He graduated from Bright School, McCallie School, and Princeton University.

After college, he went to work for his father at Commercial Stationery and Supply Company. A few years later, he went to work with his brother Gaines at Arcade Incorporated. While at Arcade, they developed the “Scentstrip”, which revolutionized the fragrance advertising industry.

During his career, he served on the Vestry of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, as well as the boards of Goodwill and Teen Challenge. After the sale of Arcade in 1986, he embarked on a career in the travel business, operating a travel agency for a number of years. This gave him the opportunity to expand his love for travel, especially to Great Britain.

He married Kay Rickman on his 22nd birthday in 1958, and they were married for 37 years. They lived on Lookout Mountain where they raised three children, Kit, Jamie, and Meghan. An avid gardener, Mr. Campbell landscaped their large yard and had several bountiful vegetable gardens. He loved coming home from the office to go into the garden and pick vegetables for dinner, as well as share with their friends. It was this love of gardening that helped him contribute and leave a lasting legacy around the mountain he loved, his family said.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m. at the Fairy Trail Garden on Whitt Road on Lookout Mountain.