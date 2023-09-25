Man Who Threatened Guard, Fled Police Gets 47 Months In Federal Prison

Latest Headlines

Michael Wayne Ford
A man who Chattanooga Police say threatened to shoot a security guard and then led officers on a chase has been sentenced to 47 months in federal prison.

Michael Wayne Ford, 45, appeared before Judge Charles Atchley.

Ford earlier pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun.

On Nov. 7, 2021, at Mary's Lounge, a security guard said he was threatened by a man with long dreadlocks. He said the man then left in a black Chrysler 300.

The Chrysler struck multiple objects during the chase, including mailboxes and two parked vehicles.

After it crashed, Ford was found with 10 grams of marijuana. He also had a 45 caliber Hi-Point handgun with two rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber. 

A man who Chattanooga Police say threatened to shoot a security guard and then led officers on a chase has been sentenced to 47 months in federal prison. Michael Wayne Ford, 45, appeared before

A man involved in a ring dealing in deadly fentanyl has been sentenced to serve 63 months in federal prison. Bobby Reco Edwards, 36, appeared before Judge Charles Atchley.

A judge on Monday raised the bond for a man police say vandalized and burned the Masonic Temple across from Finley Stadium after threatening to do so on social media. Kadum Hunter Harwood,

