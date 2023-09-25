Man Who Threatened Guard, Fled Police Gets 47 Months In Federal Prison

A man who Chattanooga Police say threatened to shoot a security guard and then led officers on a chase has been sentenced to 47 months in federal prison.

Michael Wayne Ford, 45, appeared before Judge Charles Atchley.

Ford earlier pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun.

On Nov. 7, 2021, at Mary's Lounge, a security guard said he was threatened by a man with long dreadlocks. He said the man then left in a black Chrysler 300.

The Chrysler struck multiple objects during the chase, including mailboxes and two parked vehicles.

After it crashed, Ford was found with 10 grams of marijuana. He also had a 45 caliber Hi-Point handgun with two rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber.