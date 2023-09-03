2 Shot During Large Fight At Speedway On Highway 58 Early Sunday Morning

Two people were shot at the scene of a large fight in the parking lot of the Speedway at 4355 Highway 58 early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at 4:27 a.m. and found a large crowd on the parking lot. Witnesses said there had been a fight and they heard gunshots during the fight.

Shortly after officers arrived at the scene, a 37-year-old woman and a 16-year-old male showed up at separate hospitals with gunshot wounds, both believed to be non-life threatening.

Police continue to follow up leads on the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Tips can be called in to 423-698-2525 or sent through the Atlas One mobile app and you can remain anonymous.