Police Blotter: "Amazon Employee" Tells Woman To Get $1,000 In Gift Cards; Man's Stolen Vehicle Found At Liquor Store

  • Monday, January 1, 2024

A woman on French Quarter Court told police she received a call from someone claiming to be from Amazon. The person told her to go to Walmart and pick up gift cards. Upon getting the gift cards, $1,000 dollars was taken out of her bank account. Police asked if she gave her bank account info to the caller, and she said no. Police asked if it's possible that the money was just put into the gift cards she bought, and she said no. During the interaction with the caller, she said the caller said she was going to be put under FBI investigation. The woman said she tried to get help from Walmart employees, but they said they needed her to get a CPD complaint number, and needed her to take a photo of her with the gift cards.

* * *

A woman on Kirby Avenue told police she wanted her sister to leave her residence. Police assisted in gathering the sisters' belongings so that she could leave the property. She placed her belongings in her vehicle and left the property.

* * *

A man on Rossville Avenue told police he lives behind the Exile Bar and was woken up around 12:04 a.m. because of the loud noise from Exile Bar. He said that for the past six months he has had a hard time sleeping, due to the loud noise from Exile Bar. Police drove by Exile Bar at 2:45 a.m. and they still had around 20 or more people standing outside and had more people inside. By 2:45 a.m., the Exile Bar was not playing any music anymore.

* * *

A woman told police she left her phone at the Beef O Brady's restaurant at 5958 Snow Hill Road around 10:30 p.m. the night before. She described her phone as a gold iPhone 14 Pro Max with a green flying tiger case on the back. She also said that the phone is shattered near the back cameras. She said that initially her phone was pinging at the Hardee's (220 Browns Ferry Road). She said that when the ping updated, it was then pinging at in Bryant, Al.

* * *

A woman on Hixson Pike told police someone broke her vehicle's rear passenger side window out. She said she had nothing of value in her vehicle to be taken. She said she had a camera; however, the camera did not capture any video to identify the suspect, so there is no suspect information.

* * *

Police responded to an accident involving a white Kia, TN tag, outside of Chattanooga at 726 Larkin Ave. The vehicle was determined to have been stolen out of East Ridge. The owner was notified and the vehicle has been removed from NCIC. The vehicle was towed from the scene by First Response.

* * *

A homeless woman was reported sleeping on the bench and refusing to leave outside of Champy's at 526 E. Martin Luther King Blvd. Police located the woman and woke her up. She asked if police could give her a ride to the rescue mission, which they did.

* * *

A woman told police she was at her mother's home on Rogers Road around 12:30 p.m., and she discovered that her purse had been stolen out of her vehicle. She said this happened while she was away from the vehicle maybe about 10 minutes, and it had been left unlocked.

* * *

A man on Fairhills Drive told police the previous night his BMW 550I had the passenger front window busted out and his firearm stolen. The firearm is a Springfield 9mm. There is no suspect information and no video footage. Police entered the firearm serial number into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

The manager of Wendy's, 2124 Gunbarrel Road, told police she had fired an employee and a verbal disorder happened between her and the employee. She said the employee then called her mother to tell her what was going on. Subsequently, the mother showed up at the business. The manager said another verbal disorder happened between them and that is when she called 911. The mother told police she believed that the manager has been mistreating her daughter. She said that her daughter called her crying after she had been fired and she came to the business to try and talk to the manager to see what was going on. The manager said she would like the former employee and her mother trespassed from the property. Police explained to them that they are no longer allowed at the business. They said they understood and left the property.

* * *

A woman called police from Atlanta wanting police to check on her daughter at her residence because she had not heard from her. Police responded and spoke with the daughter. The daughter asked right away if police were there because her mother called. After police confirmed that was the reason, the daughter said that this is the second time her mother has called the police to check on her. She said that she does not speak with her mother and her mother does not respect her boundaries. The daughter appeared to be healthy and not in danger or distress.

* * *

A woman told police she was at the Dollar General at 8126 E. Brainerd Road when she pulled out $205 to pay for her purchases, then changed her mind and paid with Apple pay. She said when she got home, she notice the zippered area where she keeps her cash was open and her money was gone. She went back to Dollar General and they said they did not have her money. She looked in her car and around the Dollar General, but did not locate the money.

* * *

A woman told police she was on Wheeler Avenue for a birthday party in October and that was the last time she had seen her firearm. She said she did not report this right away because she wanted to see if she could find it at her residence in Knoxville. The firearm is a black Smith & Wesson MP Compact 22 that was fully loaded with 10 rounds, plus one in the chamber. The firearm was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported at the Cookout, 5001 Brainerd Road. Police spoke with a man who was walking away from the Cookout parking lot, where he attempted to panhandle. Police told him that they had got a report of him panhandling and that he had been asked to leave and not come back. He said that he was leaving and heading downtown. With no further reason to be out with him, police allowed him to leave the area.

* * *

A man called police saying that his car (04 Mercury) was stolen from an address on Collins Circle. He said that the car was left running with the keys inside, and someone just walked up and stole it. He said he saw the vehicle turn right on Drummond Drive, and that is the last known direction of travel. Police drove around the area and were able to locate the man's vehicle at Island Point Liquor, 5987 Lee Hwy, with the keys still inside and unoccupied. The man was notified, and upon his arrival, he said that everything was still inside the vehicle. Police released the vehicle back to him and took the vehicle out of NCIC as stolen.

