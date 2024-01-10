County Gets $260,000 From The State For Security Upgrades

Circuit Court Judge Mike Dumitru said Wednesday that the state is awarding the county $260,000 for three specific projects involving court security.

The judge said the county would need to expend the funds in a short time and then be reimbursed by the state.

The allotment is part of $4 million that the Legislature designated for courthouse security throughout the state.

The total request by Hamilton County was $500,000.

Judge Dumitru said it is hoped that additional funds will come from the state for security upgrades.