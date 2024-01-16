Weather Related Road Closures Announced

The City of Chattanooga reports the following locations are closed or have limited access.Hamill Road between Gann Store Road and Fairview Road is closed due to icy conditions.Officials said, "Please obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers or traffic control devices in these areas. Road conditions will worsen as freezing temperatures are expected to continue into the night and for the next 48 hours. Do not travel unless necessary."Please report impassable locations due to ice, trees or wires down by dialing the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423-698-2525.