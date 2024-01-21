Jack Allen Kicks Off 3rd District Congress Campaign With Library Rally

Previous Next

Jack Allen kicked off his campaign for the U.S. House to represent Tennessee’s Third District at the downtown branch of the Chattanooga Public Library.

With nearly 70 people present, Mr. Allen was introduced by his campaign manager, Matt Adams, and longtime public servant and friend former mayor of Athens, Tn., Anne Davis.

Mr. Allen said, "This campaign is not about looking back or pointing fingers, but rather looking towards the future and solving the issues facing our district and country

“We are all frustrated by Washington and the fact that they are no longer working for the people of our country.

"This is an exciting time, and I believe this really is our moment for a movement.”

Reiterating his promise to engage with voters, he stayed for several hours after the event to talk one-on-one with supporters.