Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AKINS, JAMAINE EMORY
2827 DAYTON BLVD UNIT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ALEXANDER, CHARLES TORRAN
915 SOUTH SOUTH SELMY EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BALL, KENNETH JERMAINE
3426 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BELL, PERNELL A
4616 SUNFLOWER LN APT207 CHATTANOOGA, 374163057
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BOWERS, THOMAS WAYNE
7501 TWISTING CREEK OOLTEWAH, 37341
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRYSON, JASON RAY
290 S INDUSTRIAL BLVD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CIFUENTES, ADOLFO BEDER
2215 EAST 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GIBBS, BLAKE EDWARD
292 HYATTE RD SODDY DIASY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GOFORTH, LISA A
5305 LAZRD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GRAY, MATTHEW ERIC
220 INTEGRA VISTA DRIVEAPT.
409 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON
6419 BROOKMILL CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOBRECHT, ZACHARY JAMES
4136 BONNY OATS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HOLLOWAY, ALLEN B
918 INGMAN ROAD TRACY CITY, 37387
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUCKABEE, CODY LAMAR
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HUGHES-BALL, TAMESHA DANYELLE
3426 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111418
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JOHNSON, ERIC DEWAYNE
3834 WAUCHULA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061614
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STALKING
JOHNSON, KHALAN MIKEL
3807 DEERFOOT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
LAINES CHUN, EZEQUIEL
1511 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LAYNE, JACQUELINE MIRANDA
3923 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FENTANYL FOR RESALE
LOCKWOOD, TABITHA RENEE
2629 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOPEZ, ARELI MEJIA
1059 STANLEY AVE Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING
MCBRYAR, MICHAEL ADAM
1110 ARKILLOUS CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
MCCROBEY, DEBORAH YVETTE
537 WANDO DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MEYNERS, VICTORIA ELIZABETH
4413 CROSS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
MITCHELL, DEVIN JAMES
1808 MURBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MORRIS, RONNIE RICHARD
3611 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
OWENS, CALEB COPE
208 ROLLING RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PEARSON, MICHAEL HEATH
7477 COMMONS BLVD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374212351
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
RAINES, GARY LEE
3655 CUMMINGS HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RYALS, DENNIS CARLOS
916 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064142
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SHAEFFER, JAMES D
219 GOODFIELD RD DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SKINNER, JORDAN LEIGHANNE
1906 CAROL ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
STRICKLAND, MARILYN
371 HAVILON WAY SE HOMELESS SMYRNA, 30082
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ALABAMA)
THOMPSON, GREGORY SHANE
189 CLEAR WATER DRIVE SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WALKER, KEYJIAH LIBRON
1204 POPLAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WATTS, MADYSEN ELIZABETH
765 CHERISHED VW CHATTANOOGA, 374156873
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
WILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE
7019 SPORTSMAN DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
WORTHY, CURTIS L
4750 BRIARWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YATES, TOMMY WAYNE
2435 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|AKINS, JAMAINE EMORY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ALEXANDER, CHARLES TORRAN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/21/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GIBBS, BLAKE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/19/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/09/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOBRECHT, ZACHARY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HOLLOWAY, ALLEN B
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/01/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LAYNE, JACQUELINE MIRANDA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/27/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION FENTANYL FOR RESALE
|
|LOCKWOOD, TABITHA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/12/1979
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOPEZ, ARELI MEJIA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/19/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING
|
|MCBRYAR, MICHAEL ADAM
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/25/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCCROBEY, DEBORAH YVETTE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/09/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|MEYNERS, VICTORIA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/19/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
|
|MITCHELL, DEVIN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/19/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|MORRIS, RONNIE RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 06/06/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PEARSON, MICHAEL HEATH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RAINES, GARY LEE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/05/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|RYALS, DENNIS CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
- POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|STRICKLAND, MARILYN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/30/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|THOMPSON, GREGORY SHANE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/06/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|WILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/26/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|WORTHY, CURTIS L
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/20/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|