Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, January 28, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKINS, JAMAINE EMORY 
2827 DAYTON BLVD UNIT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ALEXANDER, CHARLES TORRAN 
915 SOUTH SOUTH SELMY EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BALL, KENNETH JERMAINE 
3426 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BELL, PERNELL A 
4616 SUNFLOWER LN APT207 CHATTANOOGA, 374163057 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BOWERS, THOMAS WAYNE 
7501 TWISTING CREEK OOLTEWAH, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRYSON, JASON RAY 
290 S INDUSTRIAL BLVD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CIFUENTES, ADOLFO BEDER 
2215 EAST 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GIBBS, BLAKE EDWARD 
292 HYATTE RD SODDY DIASY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GOFORTH, LISA A 
5305 LAZRD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GRAY, MATTHEW ERIC 
220 INTEGRA VISTA DRIVEAPT.

409 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON 
6419 BROOKMILL CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOBRECHT, ZACHARY JAMES 
4136 BONNY OATS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HOLLOWAY, ALLEN B 
918 INGMAN ROAD TRACY CITY, 37387 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUCKABEE, CODY LAMAR 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HUGHES-BALL, TAMESHA DANYELLE 
3426 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111418 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JOHNSON, ERIC DEWAYNE 
3834 WAUCHULA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061614 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STALKING

JOHNSON, KHALAN MIKEL 
3807 DEERFOOT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

LAINES CHUN, EZEQUIEL 
1511 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LAYNE, JACQUELINE MIRANDA 
3923 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FENTANYL FOR RESALE

LOCKWOOD, TABITHA RENEE 
2629 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOPEZ, ARELI MEJIA 
1059 STANLEY AVE Chattanooga, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING

MCBRYAR, MICHAEL ADAM 
1110 ARKILLOUS CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

MCCROBEY, DEBORAH YVETTE 
537 WANDO DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MEYNERS, VICTORIA ELIZABETH 
4413 CROSS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

MITCHELL, DEVIN JAMES 
1808 MURBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MORRIS, RONNIE RICHARD 
3611 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

OWENS, CALEB COPE 
208 ROLLING RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PEARSON, MICHAEL HEATH 
7477 COMMONS BLVD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374212351 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

RAINES, GARY LEE 
3655 CUMMINGS HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RYALS, DENNIS CARLOS 
916 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064142 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SHAEFFER, JAMES D 
219 GOODFIELD RD DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

SKINNER, JORDAN LEIGHANNE 
1906 CAROL ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

STRICKLAND, MARILYN 
371 HAVILON WAY SE HOMELESS SMYRNA, 30082 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ALABAMA)

THOMPSON, GREGORY SHANE 
189 CLEAR WATER DRIVE SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WALKER, KEYJIAH LIBRON 
1204 POPLAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WATTS, MADYSEN ELIZABETH 
765 CHERISHED VW CHATTANOOGA, 374156873 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

WILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE 
7019 SPORTSMAN DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

WORTHY, CURTIS L 
4750 BRIARWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YATES, TOMMY WAYNE 
2435 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

AKINS, JAMAINE EMORY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ALEXANDER, CHARLES TORRAN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/21/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GIBBS, BLAKE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/19/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/09/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOBRECHT, ZACHARY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HOLLOWAY, ALLEN B
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/01/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAYNE, JACQUELINE MIRANDA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/27/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION FENTANYL FOR RESALE
LOCKWOOD, TABITHA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/12/1979
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOPEZ, ARELI MEJIA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/19/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING
MCBRYAR, MICHAEL ADAM
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/25/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
MCCROBEY, DEBORAH YVETTE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/09/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MEYNERS, VICTORIA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/19/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
MITCHELL, DEVIN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/19/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MORRIS, RONNIE RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 06/06/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PEARSON, MICHAEL HEATH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
RAINES, GARY LEE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/05/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RYALS, DENNIS CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
  • POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
STRICKLAND, MARILYN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/30/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ALABAMA)
THOMPSON, GREGORY SHANE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/06/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/26/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
WORTHY, CURTIS L
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/20/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



