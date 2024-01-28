Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKINS, JAMAINE EMORY

2827 DAYTON BLVD UNIT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ALEXANDER, CHARLES TORRAN

915 SOUTH SOUTH SELMY EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BALL, KENNETH JERMAINE

3426 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BELL, PERNELL A

4616 SUNFLOWER LN APT207 CHATTANOOGA, 374163057

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BOWERS, THOMAS WAYNE

7501 TWISTING CREEK OOLTEWAH, 37341

Age at Arrest: 72 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRYSON, JASON RAY

290 S INDUSTRIAL BLVD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CIFUENTES, ADOLFO BEDER

2215 EAST 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GIBBS, BLAKE EDWARD

292 HYATTE RD SODDY DIASY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GOFORTH, LISA A

5305 LAZRD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



GRAY, MATTHEW ERIC

220 INTEGRA VISTA DRIVEAPT.

409 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON6419 BROOKMILL CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HOBRECHT, ZACHARY JAMES4136 BONNY OATS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYHOLLOWAY, ALLEN B918 INGMAN ROAD TRACY CITY, 37387Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HUCKABEE, CODY LAMAR727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHUGHES-BALL, TAMESHA DANYELLE3426 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111418Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTJOHNSON, ERIC DEWAYNE3834 WAUCHULA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061614Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSTALKINGJOHNSON, KHALAN MIKEL3807 DEERFOOT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORLAINES CHUN, EZEQUIEL1511 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELAYNE, JACQUELINE MIRANDA3923 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSVIOLATION OF PROBATION FENTANYL FOR RESALELOCKWOOD, TABITHA RENEE2629 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOPEZ, ARELI MEJIA1059 STANLEY AVE Chattanooga, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONAGGRESSIVE PANHANDLINGMCBRYAR, MICHAEL ADAM1110 ARKILLOUS CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)MCCROBEY, DEBORAH YVETTE537 WANDO DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREMEYNERS, VICTORIA ELIZABETH4413 CROSS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLEDMITCHELL, DEVIN JAMES1808 MURBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARY OF AUTOTHEFT OF PROPERTYMORRIS, RONNIE RICHARD3611 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTOWENS, CALEB COPE208 ROLLING RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPEARSON, MICHAEL HEATH7477 COMMONS BLVD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374212351Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHARASSMENTRAINES, GARY LEE3655 CUMMINGS HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERYALS, DENNIS CARLOS916 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064142Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINEPOSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYFAILURE TO APPEARSHAEFFER, JAMES D219 GOODFIELD RD DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSSKINNER, JORDAN LEIGHANNE1906 CAROL ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PD(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLEDSTRICKLAND, MARILYN371 HAVILON WAY SE HOMELESS SMYRNA, 30082Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ALABAMA)THOMPSON, GREGORY SHANE189 CLEAR WATER DRIVE SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAFAILURE TO APPEARWALKER, KEYJIAH LIBRON1204 POPLAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEWATTS, MADYSEN ELIZABETH765 CHERISHED VW CHATTANOOGA, 374156873Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEWILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE7019 SPORTSMAN DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSWORTHY, CURTIS L4750 BRIARWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)YATES, TOMMY WAYNE2435 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

AKINS, JAMAINE EMORY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/22/1996

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ALEXANDER, CHARLES TORRAN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/21/1981

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GIBBS, BLAKE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/19/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/09/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOBRECHT, ZACHARY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/01/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HOLLOWAY, ALLEN B

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/01/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAYNE, JACQUELINE MIRANDA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/27/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FENTANYL FOR RESALE LOCKWOOD, TABITHA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/12/1979

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOPEZ, ARELI MEJIA

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/19/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING MCBRYAR, MICHAEL ADAM

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/25/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

MCCROBEY, DEBORAH YVETTE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/09/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE MEYNERS, VICTORIA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/19/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED MITCHELL, DEVIN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/19/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY MORRIS, RONNIE RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 70

Date of Birth: 06/06/1953

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PEARSON, MICHAEL HEATH

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/16/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT RAINES, GARY LEE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 11/05/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE RYALS, DENNIS CARLOS

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/24/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

FAILURE TO APPEAR STRICKLAND, MARILYN

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 07/30/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ALABAMA) THOMPSON, GREGORY SHANE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 06/06/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

FAILURE TO APPEAR WILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/26/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS WORTHY, CURTIS L

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 06/20/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





