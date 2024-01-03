Latest Headlines

Eversole Seeking Answers On Cost For New Lookouts Stadium; Asks Chamber To Set Up Joint Meeting

  • Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Jeff Eversole
Jeff Eversole

County Commission Chairman Jeff Eversole said Wednesday he and others on the commission want answers on the projected cost for the planned new stadium for the Lookouts at the Wheland Foundry/U.S. Pipe site.

"Some daylight is needed. There are a lot of questions out there on this issue," he said.

The stadium was initially pegged at $79.5 million, but there has been no update in recent months.

The Lookouts had hoped to have the stadium ready for opening day of 2025, but that is just over a year and a few months away.

Chairman Eversole said he has asked Chamber of Commerce President Charles Wood to convene a meeting of the City Council and County Commission on the issue.

He is asking that it be held either next week or the next.

He said at the meeting there will be "no deliberation and no votes," but he said hopefully there will be clarity on how expensive the project will be.

Latest Headlines
Fred Skillern Funeral Set Friday Afternoon
Fred Skillern Funeral Set Friday Afternoon
  • Breaking News
  • 1/3/2024
UTC Making Changes In Its Police Department; Ratchford Retires After 42 Years
  • Breaking News
  • 1/3/2024
Eversole Seeking Answers On Cost For New Lookouts Stadium; Asks Chamber To Set Up Joint Meeting
Eversole Seeking Answers On Cost For New Lookouts Stadium; Asks Chamber To Set Up Joint Meeting
  • Breaking News
  • 1/3/2024
Prominent Chattanooga Realtor Mark Hite Found Dead At His Key West Condo
Prominent Chattanooga Realtor Mark Hite Found Dead At His Key West Condo
  • Breaking News
  • 1/3/2024
PHOTOS: Vols Dominate Norfolk State
  • Sports
  • 1/3/2024
Fire Breaks Out At Mohawk Plant In Dalton; No Injuries Reported
Fire Breaks Out At Mohawk Plant In Dalton; No Injuries Reported
  • Breaking News
  • 1/3/2024
Breaking News
Fred Skillern Funeral Set Friday Afternoon
Fred Skillern Funeral Set Friday Afternoon
  • 1/3/2024

The funeral for former school board and County Commission member Fred Skillern, 87, will be Friday at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Soddy Daisy/ Mr. Skillern, who made his fortune ... more

Fire Breaks Out At Mohawk Plant In Dalton; No Injuries Reported
Fire Breaks Out At Mohawk Plant In Dalton; No Injuries Reported
  • 1/3/2024

Fire broke out at the IVC/Mohawk plant off of the South Bypass. in Dalton on Tuesday night. The fire was contained to the roof area, the Whitfield County Fire Department reported. No injuries ... more

Police Blotter: 4 Old Navy Thieves Steal $898 In Merchandise; Intoxicated Wife Won’t Stop Running Through House
  • 1/3/2024

Old Navy employees at 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd. told police four black females entered the store and began to grab several armfuls of clothes that had been pre-placed by one of them. They all ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/3/2024
Deadline For Circuit Court Judge Candidates Is Jan. 12 At Noon
  • 1/2/2024
Cleveland, Tn., Woman, 93, Dies From Injuries Suffered In Traffic Crash In Collegedale
  • 1/2/2024
As Many As 8,000 Attended Chattanooga's New Year's Eve Bash Downtown, City Officials Say
  • 1/2/2024
Fred Skillern, Former School Board Member, County Commissioner, Dies
Fred Skillern, Former School Board Member, County Commissioner, Dies
  • 1/2/2024
Opinion
Paul Payne: My New Year’s Wish List for Chattanooga’s Southside
  • 1/1/2024
Build A Chattanooga Bypass, But In Georgia - And Response (2)
  • 12/31/2023
There Has To Be Other Words
  • 1/3/2024
Thanks To The Skillern Family
  • 1/3/2024
Questionable New School Plan For Red Bank
  • 12/31/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Portal- And Draft-Depleted Vols Step Up In A Big Way
Dan Fleser: Portal- And Draft-Depleted Vols Step Up In A Big Way
  • 1/2/2024
#5 Vols End Non-Conference Play With 87-50 Win Over Norfolk State
#5 Vols End Non-Conference Play With 87-50 Win Over Norfolk State
  • 1/2/2024
Randy Smith: College Football Bowls: A Thing Of The Past?
Randy Smith: College Football Bowls: A Thing Of The Past?
  • 1/2/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 1/30/2024
PHOTOS: Vols Dominate Norfolk State
  • 1/3/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: UT Medical School Observes 50-Year Connection With Chattanooga
John Shearer: UT Medical School Observes 50-Year Connection With Chattanooga
  • 1/2/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer’s Ruminations - Beyond Middle Age
Diana Walters: A Boomer’s Ruminations - Beyond Middle Age
  • 1/3/2024
Scenic City Clay Arts Launches Clay Makers’ Collective Program
Scenic City Clay Arts Launches Clay Makers’ Collective Program
  • 1/2/2024
EPB Opens Call for Artists To Complete 10th Street Murals
  • 1/3/2024
Did You Know? Bowl Games
Did You Know? Bowl Games
  • 1/3/2024
Entertainment
Jfest 2024 Returns To The Tennessee Riverpark May 18
  • 1/3/2024
Four Shillings Short Plays At The Woodshop Listening Room Feb. 3
Four Shillings Short Plays At The Woodshop Listening Room Feb. 3
  • 1/2/2024
Chattanooga Jewish Documentary Film Series Begins Sunday
  • 1/2/2024
Organist Jonathan Dimmock In Concert Jan. 5 At St. Paul's Episcopal Church
Organist Jonathan Dimmock In Concert Jan. 5 At St. Paul's Episcopal Church
  • 1/2/2024
Best of Grizzard - Weight Gain Diet
Best of Grizzard - Weight Gain Diet
  • 1/2/2024
Opinion
Paul Payne: My New Year’s Wish List for Chattanooga’s Southside
  • 1/1/2024
Build A Chattanooga Bypass, But In Georgia - And Response (2)
  • 12/31/2023
There Has To Be Other Words
  • 1/3/2024
Dining
Totto Sushi And Grill Brings Back All You Can Eat Sushi And Hot Bar For Lunchtime
Totto Sushi And Grill Brings Back All You Can Eat Sushi And Hot Bar For Lunchtime
  • 1/2/2024
Jacob Myers On The River Restaurant In Dayton Closes After Operating Nearly 25 Years
  • 12/22/2023
Helping Hands Ending Hunger Receives Donation From Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation
  • 12/21/2023
Business/Government
Cloudland At McLemore To Host Second Job Fair
  • 1/3/2024
TVA Adds More Megawatts With New Units At Paradise
  • 1/2/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/3/2024
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For December
  • 1/3/2024
Market At Collegedale Sells For $6.7 Million
  • 12/28/2023
Business Center On Amnicola Highway Sells For $11.5 Million
  • 12/28/2023
Student Scene
ChaTech Women Announces STEM For Her Event Feb. 24
  • 1/2/2024
HHSAA Presents $2,500 Check At "Christmas Coffee Break" For HMS And HHS Employees
HHSAA Presents $2,500 Check At "Christmas Coffee Break" For HMS And HHS Employees
  • 12/28/2023
STEM Classroom Grant Program Awards $1 Million In STEM Grants To Local Schools
  • 12/19/2023
Living Well
Murray County Health Department Will Be Closed Wednesday
  • 1/2/2024
CSCC's MASA Collects Hats For Tennessee Oncology Office In Cleveland
CSCC's MASA Collects Hats For Tennessee Oncology Office In Cleveland
  • 1/2/2024
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Best Of The Best Contest For Seniors Got Talent Starts Monday
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Best Of The Best Contest For Seniors Got Talent Starts Monday
  • 1/2/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Gus Chamberlain - Colorful Radio Broadcaster
  • 1/2/2024
CAHA January Program Highlights 100th Anniversary Of Chattanooga Theatre Centre
  • 1/2/2024
Linda Liles Courvoisier Recalls Access Road Days Of Old
  • 12/29/2023
Outdoors
Franklin State Forest Reclassifies Designated Use Areas
Franklin State Forest Reclassifies Designated Use Areas
  • 1/2/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: And The Year Ends
White Oak Mountain Ranger: And The Year Ends
  • 12/30/2023
Knoxville Man Indicted On Felony Charges Following Boating Collision
  • 12/29/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 41: Riverside
  • 1/2/2024
Our Frozen Planet Begins Jan. 11 At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
  • 1/3/2024
Tennessee Aquarium Launches Complimentary Wheelchair Service With Support From Morning Pointe Senior Living
Tennessee Aquarium Launches Complimentary Wheelchair Service With Support From Morning Pointe Senior Living
  • 12/19/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: All The Best-Laid Plans And Goals – Tempered By Trust
Bob Tamasy: All The Best-Laid Plans And Goals – Tempered By Trust
  • 1/1/2024
"Where Do We Go From Here?" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 12/27/2023
Jane Henegar Named Scenic City Women's Network Lydia Award Honoree
Jane Henegar Named Scenic City Women's Network Lydia Award Honoree
  • 12/26/2023
Obituaries
Fred Skillern
Fred Skillern
  • 1/3/2024
Mildred Christine Norman
Mildred Christine Norman
  • 1/3/2024
Mary Josephine “Jo” Wyche Beasley
Mary Josephine “Jo” Wyche Beasley
  • 1/3/2024
Area Obituaries
Reames, John August (South Pittsburg)
Reames, John August (South Pittsburg)
  • 1/3/2024
Blackmon, Peggy June "Parker" (Decatur)
Blackmon, Peggy June "Parker" (Decatur)
  • 1/3/2024
Rowland, Billy Ray Curtis (Benton)
Rowland, Billy Ray Curtis (Benton)
  • 1/3/2024