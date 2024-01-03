Eversole Seeking Answers On Cost For New Lookouts Stadium; Asks Chamber To Set Up Joint Meeting

County Commission Chairman Jeff Eversole said Wednesday he and others on the commission want answers on the projected cost for the planned new stadium for the Lookouts at the Wheland Foundry/U.S. Pipe site.

"Some daylight is needed. There are a lot of questions out there on this issue," he said.

The stadium was initially pegged at $79.5 million, but there has been no update in recent months.

The Lookouts had hoped to have the stadium ready for opening day of 2025, but that is just over a year and a few months away.

Chairman Eversole said he has asked Chamber of Commerce President Charles Wood to convene a meeting of the City Council and County Commission on the issue.

He is asking that it be held either next week or the next.

He said at the meeting there will be "no deliberation and no votes," but he said hopefully there will be clarity on how expensive the project will be.