Police Blotter: Drunk Man Needs Help Getting Into His Mom's House; Man's Vehicle Stolen From Work, Later Recovered

A disorder was reported on E. 31st Street Place. Police found a man who was in front of his home, heavily intoxicated and yelling. The man was having trouble getting inside his home because he was so intoxicated. Police assisted him with unlocking the front door of his home and assisted him inside. Officers made contact with the man's mother and notified her of the situation and she expressed her gratitude for letting her son inside the home.



A woman on Central Drive told police she had packages stolen from her front porch. She gave police video footage from around 5 p.m. that showed a heavy-set black female stepping out of a light green Fiat compact (unknown tag), walking up to the porch and returning to her vehicle with items in-hand. According to the woman, the stolen packages contained a pair of women's pajamas and an Amazon Echo Dot, each individually valued at approximately $15. No further suspect or vehicle information is available.

Vandalism was reported at Foundry Pattern Services, 1248 E. 38th St. Video footage showed a covered person jumping a fence and going to a man's vehicle. The person broke the window and dug around inside for a short time before jumping the fence again and leaving in a gray SUV.

A man on Hixson Pike told police he thought he heard voices coming from outside his door, and found it to be suspicious. Police checked the surrounding area, but found no sign of any people or suspicious activity.

Police responded to a report of shots fired on Tunnel Boulevard around 5:18 a.m. Police checked the area with nothing located, nor did anyone flag police down.

A man on Pine Grove Trail told police a gun and wallet were stolen from his vehicle sometime while he was at work overnight. He said his vehicle was unlocked and no damage was done to the vehicle. He did not have the SN# to the gun, but said he will contact police when he finds that information.

A suspicious person was reported at the Publix, 400 N. Market St. Police found a man lying on the bench. He was told he could not sleep on the benches there. The man left with no further actions taken.

A man on Riverside Avenue told police that someone busted out his rear passenger window (worth $229) and stole a black bag with miscellaneous hand tools in it (worth $200). He said he does not have camera footage of the incident. Officers were in the area when this theft occurred looking for a white Nissan Kicks SUV with a temp tag on it, occupied by four black males who were breaking into vehicles.

A man on Chamberlain Avenue who had his stolen vehicle returned called Police because there were items in his vehicle that did not belong to him. Police responded to the owner's house to recover the items left in his stolen vehicle. Police located various miscellaneous items and turned those into Property.

A man on Polymer Drive told police the driver's side window of his vehicle had been broken out. He said three check books had been taken out of his vehicle, but nothing else of value. It is unknown what time the break-in took place, but was sometime during the night.

A woman on N. Willow Street called police saying the passenger side window of her Challenger was broken. She did not report anything stolen and did not have any video footage or suspect information.

A man on Stone Creek Drive told police someone stole his charcoal 2018 Toyota Highlander (TN tag), with the keys inside the vehicle. The theft occurred sometime during the night. There is no suspect information. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen.

A woman on Summer Street told police she lost her work iPhone 10. The phone was last seen a week ago at her home. She wanted to document the incident.

Police responded to reports of an open door at an apartment at 600 N. Market St., with a dog running inside the hallway. Police observed the front door open. Police checked the residence and it was secure. Police attempted to contact the tenant, but to no avail. Police learned the dog resides at the apartment. Police placed the dog back inside the residence and shut the door.

An auto theft was reported at Komatsu, 409 Signal Mountain Road. An employee told police his 2019 dark blue Volkswagen Atlas (GA tag) was stolen, with the keys left inside the vehicle. Police reviewed video footage and observed a light colored four-door sedan and large dark colored SUV pull onto the parking lot at approximately 6 a.m. The vehicles backed into parking spaces and four occupants exited them and began checking door handles on other vehicles. One person made entry into the man's Volkswagen and drove away. Others made entry into another vehicle, yet it is unknown if anything was taken. Police learned the Volkswagen was left abandoned elsewhere, and it was towed by Yates Wrecker. The man was informed where his vehicle could be located.