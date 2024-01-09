Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Drunk Man Needs Help Getting Into His Mom's House; Man's Vehicle Stolen From Work, Later Recovered

  • Tuesday, January 9, 2024

A disorder was reported on E. 31st Street Place. Police found a man who was in front of his home, heavily intoxicated and yelling. The man was having trouble getting inside his home because he was so intoxicated. Police assisted him with unlocking the front door of his home and assisted him inside. Officers made contact with the man's mother and notified her of the situation and she expressed her gratitude for letting her son inside the home.

* * *

A woman on Central Drive told police she had packages stolen from her front porch. She gave police video footage from around 5 p.m. that showed a heavy-set black female stepping out of a light green Fiat compact (unknown tag), walking up to the porch and returning to her vehicle with items in-hand. According to the woman, the stolen packages contained a pair of women's pajamas and an Amazon Echo Dot, each individually valued at approximately $15. No further suspect or vehicle information is available.

* * *

Vandalism was reported at Foundry Pattern Services, 1248 E. 38th St. Video footage showed a covered person jumping a fence and going to a man's vehicle. The person broke the window and dug around inside for a short time before jumping the fence again and leaving in a gray SUV.

* * *

A man on Hixson Pike told police he thought he heard voices coming from outside his door, and found it to be suspicious. Police checked the surrounding area, but found no sign of any people or suspicious activity.

* * *

Police responded to a report of shots fired on Tunnel Boulevard around 5:18 a.m. Police checked the area with nothing located, nor did anyone flag police down.

* * *

A man on Pine Grove Trail told police a gun and wallet were stolen from his vehicle sometime while he was at work overnight. He said his vehicle was unlocked and no damage was done to the vehicle. He did not have the SN# to the gun, but said he will contact police when he finds that information.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported at the Publix, 400 N. Market St. Police found a man lying on the bench. He was told he could not sleep on the benches there. The man left with no further actions taken.

* * *

A man on Riverside Avenue told police that someone busted out his rear passenger window (worth $229) and stole a black bag with miscellaneous hand tools in it (worth $200). He said he does not have camera footage of the incident. Officers were in the area when this theft occurred looking for a white Nissan Kicks SUV with a temp tag on it, occupied by four black males who were breaking into vehicles.

* * *

A man on Chamberlain Avenue who had his stolen vehicle returned called Police because there were items in his vehicle that did not belong to him. Police responded to the owner's house to recover the items left in his stolen vehicle. Police located various miscellaneous items and turned those into Property.

* * *

A man on Polymer Drive told police the driver's side window of his vehicle had been broken out. He said three check books had been taken out of his vehicle, but nothing else of value. It is unknown what time the break-in took place, but was sometime during the night.

* * *

A woman on N. Willow Street called police saying the passenger side window of her Challenger was broken. She did not report anything stolen and did not have any video footage or suspect information.

* * *

A man on Stone Creek Drive told police someone stole his charcoal 2018 Toyota Highlander (TN tag), with the keys inside the vehicle. The theft occurred sometime during the night. There is no suspect information. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A woman on Summer Street told police she lost her work iPhone 10. The phone was last seen a week ago at her home. She wanted to document the incident.

* * *

Police responded to reports of an open door at an apartment at 600 N. Market St., with a dog running inside the hallway. Police observed the front door open. Police checked the residence and it was secure. Police attempted to contact the tenant, but to no avail. Police learned the dog resides at the apartment. Police placed the dog back inside the residence and shut the door.

* * *

An auto theft was reported at Komatsu, 409 Signal Mountain Road. An employee told police his 2019 dark blue Volkswagen Atlas (GA tag) was stolen, with the keys left inside the vehicle. Police reviewed video footage and observed a light colored four-door sedan and large dark colored SUV pull onto the parking lot at approximately 6 a.m. The vehicles backed into parking spaces and four occupants exited them and began checking door handles on other vehicles. One person made entry into the man's Volkswagen and drove away. Others made entry into another vehicle, yet it is unknown if anything was taken. Police learned the Volkswagen was left abandoned elsewhere, and it was towed by Yates Wrecker. The man was informed where his vehicle could be located.

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/9/2024
Planning Commission Nixes Idea Of Motorcross Track At Ooltewah Farm
  • Breaking News
  • 1/8/2024
Lee Lady Flames Lose Third Straight At West Georgia 69-64
  • Sports
  • 1/8/2024
Dalton State Men Win 95-87 Over Faulkner
  • Sports
  • 1/8/2024
UTC's Lowery, Williams Named To FCS ADA Academic All-Start Team
  • Sports
  • 1/8/2024
Planning Commission Recommends Approval Of Rezoning Of McDonald Farm For Recreation, Industry
  • Breaking News
  • 1/8/2024
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Drunk Man Needs Help Getting Into His Mom's House; Man's Vehicle Stolen From Work, Later Recovered
  • 1/9/2024

A disorder was reported on E. 31st Street Place. Police found a man who was in front of his home, heavily intoxicated and yelling. The man was having trouble getting inside his home because he ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/9/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUSTIN, ALEXIS DANIELLE 3804 ARROR ROCK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD INDECENT ... more

U.S. Justice Department In Georgia Case Says "Gender Dysphoria" Is A Protected Disability
  • 1/8/2024

The Justice Department on Monday filed a statement of interest in a lawsuit brought in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia challenging the denial of treatment sought ... more

Breaking News
Suspect Sought After Firing Shots Into Residence Then Stealing Police Car Early Monday Morning
  • 1/8/2024
Kisha Cheeks Picks Up For Circuit Court Judge Race
Kisha Cheeks Picks Up For Circuit Court Judge Race
  • 1/8/2024
Man Says Ex-Wife Shot Him In Chest, Hand, Then Took After Him With A Knife
Man Says Ex-Wife Shot Him In Chest, Hand, Then Took After Him With A Knife
  • 1/8/2024
Temporary Traffic Pattern On Frazier Avenue To Continue To Thursday
  • 1/8/2024
Marie Mott Set To Announce Race For Mayor On Tuesday
  • 1/8/2024
Opinion
Cut Our Losses On The Stadium
  • 1/8/2024
Lessons Learned
  • 1/8/2024
Booker T. Washington, The Appeaser?
  • 1/8/2024
Actions At Traffic Stop Should Disqualify Marie Mott For Political Office
  • 1/8/2024
Jerry Summers: Murdaugh Murder Mystery
Jerry Summers: Murdaugh Murder Mystery
  • 1/8/2024
Sports
Lady Vols Come Back From 17 Down To Win By 18 Over Kentucky
  • 1/7/2024
Dan Fleser: Vols Put Together "Complete Game" Against Ole Miss
Dan Fleser: Vols Put Together "Complete Game" Against Ole Miss
  • 1/7/2024
Chattanooga Men Snap Streak With 73-58 Win Over Furman
  • 1/6/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 1/30/2024
Lee Lady Flames Lose Third Straight At West Georgia 69-64
  • 1/8/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Alan Voges Makes Beautiful, Functional Art
  • 1/8/2024
Houston Museum 50th Anniversary Antiques Show And Sale Is Feb. 16-18
  • 1/8/2024
Jerry Summers: “Choo Choo Chuck” On Board
Jerry Summers: “Choo Choo Chuck” On Board
  • 1/8/2024
Chattanooga Zoo And Pop-Up Project Close Asian Lantern Festival With Special Performance
Chattanooga Zoo And Pop-Up Project Close Asian Lantern Festival With Special Performance
  • 1/8/2024
How To Sue The Klan Documentary Features Story Of 5 Chattanooga Women Attacked By The KKK In 1980
How To Sue The Klan Documentary Features Story Of 5 Chattanooga Women Attacked By The KKK In 1980
  • 1/8/2024
Entertainment
Owner Of US-101 Radio Station In Chattanooga Files Bankruptcy
  • 1/8/2024
Marcia Ball Performs Live In Chattanooga Feb. 20
  • 1/8/2024
Best of Grizzard- Sobriety Hints
Best of Grizzard- Sobriety Hints
  • 1/9/2024
Lookout Wild Film Festival Gets Underway Thursday
  • 1/7/2024
Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton Play At Barrelhouse Ballroom Feb. 25
  • 1/6/2024
Opinion
Cut Our Losses On The Stadium
  • 1/8/2024
Lessons Learned
  • 1/8/2024
Booker T. Washington, The Appeaser?
  • 1/8/2024
Dining
Gondolier Pizza On Lee Highway Has New Owners
  • 1/4/2024
Totto Sushi And Grill Brings Back All You Can Eat Sushi And Hot Bar For Lunchtime
Totto Sushi And Grill Brings Back All You Can Eat Sushi And Hot Bar For Lunchtime
  • 1/2/2024
Jacob Myers On The River Restaurant In Dayton Closes After Operating Nearly 25 Years
  • 12/22/2023
Business/Government
GDI Services In Chattanooga To Close Its Doors March 5 Resulting In Layoff Of All 60 Employees
  • 1/8/2024
SmartBank President & CEO Elected To Federal Reserve Bank Of Atlanta's Board Of Directors
SmartBank President & CEO Elected To Federal Reserve Bank Of Atlanta's Board Of Directors
  • 1/8/2024
IBPO Local 673 Endorses McVeagh For Division III Circuit Court
IBPO Local 673 Endorses McVeagh For Division III Circuit Court
  • 1/8/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: 5 Tasks Every Homeowner Should Do In January
Kadi Brown: 5 Tasks Every Homeowner Should Do In January
  • 1/4/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 28-Jan. 3
  • 1/4/2024
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For December
  • 1/3/2024
Student Scene
UTC’s Institute Of Contemporary Art To Host Artist Becky Suss And Pulitzer Prize Finalist Ann Patchett
UTC’s Institute Of Contemporary Art To Host Artist Becky Suss And Pulitzer Prize Finalist Ann Patchett
  • 1/8/2024
Chattanooga Music Club Announces Annual Scholarship Program For 2024
  • 1/8/2024
Bo Drake Named VP Of Workforce Development, College Of Applied Technology At Chattanooga State
  • 1/6/2024
Living Well
Emergency Blood Shortage May Delay Medical Procedures; January Donors Could Win Trip To Superbowl
  • 1/8/2024
Children’s Hospital At Erlanger Adds Renowned Pediatric Urologist
Children’s Hospital At Erlanger Adds Renowned Pediatric Urologist
  • 1/8/2024
Signal Mountain Police Department Blood Drive Is Jan. 22
Signal Mountain Police Department Blood Drive Is Jan. 22
  • 1/5/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Gus Chamberlain - Colorful Radio Broadcaster
  • 1/2/2024
CAHA January Program Highlights 100th Anniversary Of Chattanooga Theatre Centre
  • 1/2/2024
Linda Liles Courvoisier Recalls Access Road Days Of Old
  • 12/29/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: One More Sit
White Oak Mountain Ranger: One More Sit
  • 1/8/2024
TWRA Commission Set For 1-Day Meeting At Dyersburg
  • 1/8/2024
Free Entrance To Point Park Jan. 15; Volunteers Needed For Dr. MLK, Jr. Day Of Service
  • 1/5/2024
Travel
Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 13-14
  • 1/8/2024
John Shearer: Visiting A New Campus On Annual North Carolina Trip
  • 1/4/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 41: Riverside
  • 1/2/2024
Church
Dr. Jada Daves To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 25; Author Nita Tin To Conduct Book Signing
Dr. Jada Daves To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 25; Author Nita Tin To Conduct Book Signing
  • 1/8/2024
Bryan College Presents “United At Bryan” With Concert By Passion City Church Feb. 9
Bryan College Presents “United At Bryan” With Concert By Passion City Church Feb. 9
  • 1/8/2024
Bob Tamasy: At The End Of The Day...It's Night
Bob Tamasy: At The End Of The Day...It's Night
  • 1/8/2024
Obituaries
Charles R. Martin, Jr.
Charles R. Martin, Jr.
  • 1/8/2024
Stephanie “Yolanda” Brown
Stephanie “Yolanda” Brown
  • 1/8/2024
Anna Marie Napolitano Mansueto
Anna Marie Napolitano Mansueto
  • 1/8/2024
Area Obituaries
Nance, Gregory Allen
Nance, Gregory Allen
  • 1/8/2024
Mowery, Manuel (Cleveland)
Mowery, Manuel (Cleveland)
  • 1/8/2024
Van Wormer, Carol Miller (Cleveland)
Van Wormer, Carol Miller (Cleveland)
  • 1/8/2024