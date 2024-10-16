Collegedale Motor Officer Involved In Serious Off-Duty Motorcycle Crash In NC

A Collegedale motor officer remains hospitaled when a serious motorcycle crash on Sunday.
Corporal Enoch Hurd was injured while off duty and traveling with a group of friends on the Cherohala Skyway a mile inside the state of North Carolina.
The crash involved Corporal Hurd’s motorcycle and another vehicle pulling a trailer.
His were the only injuries reported.
After a 45-minute wait and continued life saving measures by those who were on scene, an unresponsive Corporal Hurd was airlifted to a medical facility, where he remains.
Corporal Hurd is a 15-year decorated veteran with the Collegedale Police Department. He was described as a member of the agency’s motorcycle unit, a founding member of the Special Operations and Response Team, a beloved member of the community, and respected by many law enforcement officers across the tri-state area.
“This is a tough time for all of us right now. Enoch’s family, both blood and blue, are holding tight to each other and praying,” said Chief Jack Sapp. “This is a man who’s given so much to so many over the years. Please join us as we continue to keep Corporal Hurd in our prayers.”
Officials said, "Out of respect for the Hurd family’s needs no further information will be provided at this time. The police department will provide updates once they are made available."