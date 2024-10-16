Collegedale Motor Officer Involved In Serious Off-Duty Motorcycle Crash In NC

A Collegedale motor officer remains hospitaled when a serious motorcycle crash on Sunday. Corporal Enoch Hurd was injured while off duty and traveling with a group of friends on the Cherohala Skyway a mile inside the state of North Carolina.

The crash involved Corporal Hurd’s motorcycle and another vehicle pulling a trailer.His were the only injuries reported.

After a 45-minute wait and continued life saving measures by those who were on scene, an unresponsive Corporal Hurd was airlifted to a medical facility, where he remains.

Corporal Hurd is a 15-year decorated veteran with the Collegedale Police Department. He was described as a member of the agency’s motorcycle unit, a founding member of the Special Operations and Response Team, a beloved member of the community, and respected by many law enforcement officers across the tri-state area.

“This is a tough time for all of us right now. Enoch’s family, both blood and blue, are holding tight to each other and praying,” said Chief Jack Sapp. “This is a man who’s given so much to so many over the years. Please join us as we continue to keep Corporal Hurd in our prayers.”