Chattanooga Attorney Facing Charges Of Sexual Exploitation Of Children

A Chattanooga attorney is facing federal charges of sexual exploitation of children.

Patrick Bryant Hawley is charged with animal crushing, sexual exploitation of children, and coercion and enticement. He is also charged with receipt, possession and distribution of material involving sexual exploitation of minors.

A special agent who focuses on child sexual exploitation cases said authorities on April 22 received a lead from another agent in South Carolina who was actively monitoring chat groups dedicated to viewing and distributing child sexual material.

The lead was about an individual who had the user name ULTIMATEDADBOD, who said he was a 42-year-old from Tennessee named Patrick. He expressed his desires to have sexual contact with children.

The South Carolina agent on April 12 began corresponding with Patrick from Tennessee while posing as a mother of a four-year-old daughter. The agent said Patrick expressed his desire to meet them and told of the sexual acts he was interested in engaging with with the child.

He also explained how best to "groom" the child for sexual abuse purposes.

ULTIMATEDADBOD sent five digital images of himself. In one, the name Patrick Bryant Hawley that was on a certificate was visible in the background hanging on the wall.

Another image contained GPS coordinates linking to the address of 511 Georgia Ave. in Chattanooga, the address of Hawley's law office. Agents were able to learn that "Patrick" lived on Hermitage Avenue at Lookout Mountain, Tn., and drove a green 2011 Subaru Legacy wagon.

By mid-September, a separate agent was corresponding with Hawley in an undercover capacity. His correspondent used the name "hejumps around" and that address was traced to the house on Hermitage.

Hawley told this undercover officer (who was in Ontario, Canada) he was interested in forming a relationship with a female pedophile and was interested in raising little girls to be "happy, healthy, amoral, free-use ----holes." He said he looked forward to "looking a mother in the eye" as he engaged in sex with her little girl. He recommended that the mother expose her children to pornography and sleep in the same bed with them and with sexual partners.

Authorities said on Sept. 18 that Hawley texted a video to the Ontario agent of a woman dressed as a black cat and a second person using a clear tube and a scrub brush to force a live white mouse into her private area.

He said the woman in the video was "my ex-fiancee, the love of my life. She was the first woman I dated who touched her daughters. She was very, very conflicted about it."

Authorities said in October they were able to gain entrance to a heavily guarded chat room, where Hawley distributed numerous child sex videos - many of which were of infants or toddler-age children.

Agents set up surveillance on the Hawley residence on Hermitage on Lookout Mountain and were able to determine on a day in which child sex videos were coming from that location that his vehicle never left the house.

On Oct. 29, "Patrick" was in contact with still another agent, who said Patrick told him he was "mainly into pedomoms, but you can't have pedomoms without littles. . ." The agent said Hawley confided they lived near one another in Tennessee. Hawley also provided a selfie of himself to the undercover agent.

Authorities said on two occasions, Patrick provided to the Tennessee agent a video of his ex-girlfriend with rats in her private area. He said the video was taken in the girlfriend's parents' trailer. He said, "Yep, love them Rossville girls."

The FBI last Saturday learned of a 14-year-old girl in Pennsylvania that they said Hawley had been corresponding with. She said Hawley had sent her numerous child sex videos and was "grooming" her. She admitted sending him multiple explicit photos of herself.

Hawley was arrested on Thursday when he appeared for a face-to-face meeting with one of the undercover officers he had been corresponding with.

Magistrate Susan K. Lee ordered the lawyer to be kept in custody pending further proceedings of his case. His arraignment is set next Friday morning.