Four Lee Lady Flames Named To Gulf South All-Conference Soccer Teams

The Lee University women's soccer team had four players named to the Gulf South Conference All-Conference teams on Friday. Katie Wison and Grace Berry were named to the First Team All-GSC, while Abby Whitcomb and Jordan Blair were named to the Second Team All-GSC.Katie Wilson, a senior, was named for the first time to an all-conference team. She has helped anchor the defense for the Lady Flames this season. In the GSC, Lee has given up the third fewest goals overall and the fewest in conference play.Lee has six shutouts so far this season. She has played in all but 20 minutes so far this year.Grace Berry is on the First Team All-GSC for the second straight year in a row. She has had a fantastic season. She was a preseason All-GSC as well this season. She leads the Lady Flames in goals and points. She is second on the team with shots on goal. She has two game winning goals this season including a big one against Mississippi College. She is also in the top ten in goals in the GSC.For Jordan Blair, it is the second time she has been an All-GSC athlete. In 2021, she was a First Team member. She has been a force in the midfield this season. She is second on the team in goals, leads the team in shots and shots on goal. She has one game winning goal this season.It is the the first time for Abby Whitcomb to be on an All-Conference team. She has been stellar in goal this year. She is fourth in saves in the GSC and is second in shutouts. She is giving up less than a goal a game this year and is averaging just under four saves a game. She has played in every minute of every game.Coach Lee Hughes is proud of the accomplishment for the four Lady Flames. “Very happy for the girls to be recognized in this way, it’s a testament to all the work they have put in. I know the team will be excited for them too! Most of all I know they are hungry for more than just personal accolades”The Lady Flames will open postseason action on Sunday, November 10 at 1 PM at the Ray Conn Sports Complex. They will take on Valdosta State in the first round of the GSC Tournament.2024 GSC Women’s Soccer AwardsOffensive Player of the Year: Mya Swinton, West Florida, Gr., FDefensive Player of the Year: Maciah Lipsey, West Florida, Gr., GKFreshman of the Year: Maria Rojas, Montevallo, Fr., MCoach of the Year: Joe Bartlinski, West FloridaFirst Team All-GSC^GK Emily Hounsell, MontevalloGK Maciah Lipsey, West FloridaD Ahnalie Layman, West FloridaD Katie Wilson, LeeD Kendall Blackmon, West FloridaD Marica Miljanovic, MontevalloM Grace Berry, LeeM Morgan Goehring, MontevalloM Julieta Limardo, West FloridaM Margherita Giubilato, Mississippi CollegeF Mya Swinton, West FloridaF Poppy Binding, Spring HillF Isabel Dillehay, MontevalloF Emma Beltz, West FloridaSecond Team All-GSCGK Abby Whitcomb, LeeD Ava Webster, Delta StateD Irene Lores, Mississippi CollegeD Irene Arias, UnionD Lola Martinez, MontevalloM Rilee Bradbury, MontevalloM Maria Rojas, Valdosta StateM Victoria Bahr, Valdosta StateM Jordan Blair, LeeF Lucia Revuelto, UnionF Shadia Valenzuela, MontevalloF Jayla Gillespie, Alabama HuntsvilleF Lainey Farabaugh, Montevallo^ - roster expanded due to vote total